Today in High Prairie – March 18, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 18, 2020

Grouard Seniors meeting at NLC Cafeteria at 12:30 p.m.

Games Days at Kinuso Seniors Centre from 1-3:30 p.m.

Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Whist at Joussard Homesteaders Hall at 7:30 p.m.

HP Northern Lights Choir meets at Mormon Church at 7:30 p.m.

Jean Cote CCDC AGM at Community Centre at 8 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 18, 2020

Elizabeth Veniot

Evan Zahacy

Kevin Pardell

Patti Lines

Wayne Nelson

Kevin Backs

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 18, 2020

Blake Ruecker Broad

Lucas Okimaw

Shawn Morgan

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 18, 2020

1496 – Mary Tudor, Daughter of Henry VII

1765 – David H. Chasse, Fought Napoleon at Waterloo

1858 – Rudolf Diesel, Invented diesel engine

1879 – Cluny MacPherson, Inventor of the gas mask

1886 – Edward Horton, Bullwinkle Show narrator

1905 – Robert Donat, Goodbye Mr. Chips actor

1911 – Smiley Burnette, Petticoat Junction actor

1926 – Peter Graves, Mission Impossible actor

1927 – George Plimpton, Sports writer

1932 – F.W. de Klerk, South African President

1938 – Charley Pride, American country singer

1943 – Kevin Dobson, Kojak actor

1945 – Eric Woolfson, Alan Parsons Project singer

1948 – Robert Whitlock, Derek and the Dominos singer

1950 – John Hartman, Doobie Brothers drummer

1953 – Margaret Augustine, Biosphere 2 project manager

1956 – Ingemar Stenmark, Swedish alpine skier

1959 – Irene Cara, Actress/singer [Fame]

1963 – Vanessa Williams, 1st African US Miss America

1970 – Queen Latifah, American actress

1989 – Lily Collins, Mirror, Mirror actress

This Day in Local History – March 18, 2020

March 18, 1939: Father Constant Falher, O.M.I., dies in Grouard and is buried there. He serves parishes in both Grouard and Joussard.

March 18, 1970: South Peace News reports that construction begins on the new Toronto Dominion Bank in High Prairie.

March 18, 1972: The High Prairie Regals win the NPHL title after defeating the hometown Peace River Stampeders 5-4 to win the series 4-1.

March 18, 1974: The roof of the Faust Community Hall caves in from heavy snowfall destroying the 1935 constructed building.

March 18-20, 1977: High Prairie hosts the Peace Winter Games.

March 18, 1985: The High Prairie St. Andrew’s Saints girl’s basketball team wins its third straight divisional title after defeating Prairie River 32-4 in the final.

March 18, 1986: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie and District Golf Club has tendered its grass greens. The greens, announced by club president Brian Bliss, should be ready for the spring of 1987.

March 18, 1989: Beaver Lumber closes its doors in High Prairie.

March 18, 1997: High Prairie School Division Supt. Verne Evans tenders his resignation effective at the end of August ending 35 years of service.

March 18, 2004: Peter Daniel Welch, 19, of McLennan, dies after falling beneath a train in McLennan.

March 18, 2007: The NPHL makes a shocking announcement by suspending the West Division final series between the Horse Lake Thunder and Fort St. John Flyers. That leaves the winner of the Lakeland Eagles versus Peace River Stampeders as the NPHL champion. The Flyers and Thunder were at an impasse following Game 6 of their semi-final series.

March 18, 2011: Three CFL stars visit East Prairie to talk to youth about life experiences including Ryan Lucas of Saskatchewan, Patrick Kubongo of Edmonton and J.R. LaRose of the B.C. Lions.

March 18, 2015: The M.D. of Big Lakes becomes Big Lakes County.

This Day in World History – March 18, 2020

37 – Roman Senate annuls Tiberius’ will, proclaims Caligula emperor.

1241 – Kraków is ravaged by Mongols.

1532 – English parliament bans payments by English church to Rome.

1673 – Lord Berkley sells his half of New Jersey to the Quakers.

1813 – David Melville patents apparatus for making coal gas.

1818 – US Congress approves 1st pensions for government service.

1850 – Henry Wells & William Fargo form American Express.

1881 – Barnum & Bailey’s 1st combined “Greatest Show on Earth” opens.

1882 – Morgan Earp assassinated by outlaws in Tombstone.

1891 – Britain is linked to the continent by telephone.

1892 – Lord Stanley presents silver cup for hockey [Stanley Cup].

1899 – Phoebe, a moon of Saturn, is discovered by William Pickering.

1902 – Italian Enrico Caruso 1st well-known performer to make a record.

1909 – Einar Dessau of Denmark makes 1st ham broadcast.

1922 – British magistrates in India sentence Mahatma Gandhi to 6 years.

1931 – 1st electric shavers go on sale in US [Schick].

1944 – 2,500 women trample guards to buy 1,500 alarm clocks in Chicago.

1945 – 1,250 US bombers attacks Berlin.

1945 – “Rocket” Richard becomes the 1st NHLer score 50 goals in a season.

1948 – Philips begin experimental TV broadcasting.

1949 – NATO [North Atlantic Treaty Org] ratified.

1952 – 1st plastic lens for cataract patients fitted.

1965 – Poppin’ Fresh Pillsbury Dough Boy introduced.

1965 – Cosmonaut Alexey Leonov is 1st person to walk in space.

1966 – Scott Paper begins selling paper dresses for $1.

1967 – Beatles’ “Penny Lane” single goes #1.

1981 – Buffalo Sabres score NHL record 9 goals in 1 period vs Toronto.

1989 – In Egypt, a 4,400-year-old mummy is found in the Pyramid of Cheops.

1990 – Largest art robbery [$500 million] in US history occurs at Boston.

1990 – 1st free elections in East Germany, Conservatives beat Communists.

2018 – Vladimir Putin is elected to six-year term as Russian President.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 18, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You have the opportunity to do some intense self-healing today, so you communicate more directly with your core self without the distractions of other people. Do what you can to hone in on the internal issues that require your attention. It’s key you learn how to address these issues yourself instead of relying on other people to take care of these needs for you today.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might be a bit confused with the mood of the day, which fosters quick action and a sporadic approach to things. More than likely, this approach isn’t exactly in line with your usual methodical protocol. Do what you can to merge with this energy in order to add a more spontaneous spark to your daily routine. Take a walk on the wild side today.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Feel free to match your plaid pants with your paisley shirt today. Accessorize with wild sneakers and a striped jacket. Let the oddball within you shine brightly! This is a terrific day for you, and you should feel free to express yourself openly and loudly to the world. You should experience a great deal of self-confidence. Take full advantage of it at this time.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Feel free to enlist your own creativity today to solve any problem that may come your way. Don’t feel like you absolutely need to take a rational and methodical approach. This sort of frame of mind has already been tried. Now it’s time to explore a more intuitive way to complete any task that you wish to tackle now. Exercise more of your sensitive nature.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The energy of the day is electric, and you could find yourself bouncing from task to task and person to person. Things are apt to happen when you least expect them, so be prepared for surprises. There’s an element of genius to the day that might inspire you to be someone much greater than you ever thought you could be. Join with people who share your same zest for life.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You might feel as if your heart is playing tricks on you today. Perhaps you’re coming up against a strong force that’s causing you to doubt yourself in some way. Don’t be conned by loud, obnoxious talk. Seek the true meaning behind the words. You’ll find that most of your strength is internal. Be prepared for stubborn wills to make a powerful presence in your world today.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There is a great deal of unexpected communication coming your way today, but be careful about the people you trust. There’s an element of fantasy factored into the picture. This might cause some disruption if you automatically accept everything at face value. Make sure you check your sources at least twice before proceeding. You’ll be much better off if you prepare for the worst.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may find that people aren’t necessarily very sympathetic to your feelings today. It’s quite possible they’re more responsive to facts and information than emotions. It could be that you need to enlist some sort of translator in order to get through to a person with whom you’re trying to communicate. Don’t hesitate to ask for more clarification on something if you need it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may feel as if people have turned against you today and they’ve suddenly lost interest in what you have to say. Maybe this is a reflection of your own inability to truly listen to someone else talking. Look at the collective picture and open your eyes to the world around you. Get involved in the community instead of only focusing on you all the time.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Let your emotions play with your imagination today, and feel free to discuss your findings openly with others. Don’t get caught up in so rational a frame of mind that you refuse to acknowledge any other way of viewing a current situation. Put away your analytical side in order to disclose a more abstract, intuitive perspective. Exercise that part of your brain that doesn’t normally get used.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Trust that you have all the facts you need today. You should be feeling quite good, emotionally. Use this self-confidence to make great strides in whatever you want to accomplish. Have fun letting your mind drift to a fanciful world where it can explore your imaginative proclivities. Feel free to use your strong hold on facts as a base to take off into a highly creative and intuitive realm.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may find yourself emotionally challenged today by a strong force demanding your attention. Your hyperawareness to every situation might be driving you a bit crazy. Perhaps you just need to tone things down and relax. Enjoy rather than question the fun-loving energy of the day. The more you simply let loose and explore, the better off you’ll be.