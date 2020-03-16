Today in High Prairie – March 17, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 17, 2020

St. Patrick’s Day! Great day to get pinched!

Falher Routhier School Book Fair 9 a.m.-noon; 1–7 p.m.

CRC Parents N” Tots at Joussard at 1 p.m.

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Centre at 1:30 p.m.

Faust Youth Program meets at Faust Fire Hall 4-5 p.m.

Whist games at Big Meadow Hall at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 17, 2020

Adam Vandermeulen

Rhys Vandermeulen

Chris Clegg

Kennedy Sutherland

Dinnika Sutherland

Lil Isaac

Ashlee Kocon

Joey Nemec

Zachary Boisson

Jenna Cowell

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 17, 2020

Chalsea Kirton

Loretta Chalifoux

Lori Kirtio

Shavonne Thunder-Laboucan

Patsy Campion

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 17, 2020

1578 – Francesco Albana, Mary’s Ascension painter

1834 – Gottlieb Daimler, Designed 1st motorcycle

1874 – Kincsem, Horse never lost a race

1919 – Nat King Cole, Unforgettable singer

1922 – Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Founding father, Bangladesh

1931 – Eunice Gayson, 1st Bond Girl

1938 – Rudolf Nureyev, Russian ballet dancer

1941 – Paul Kantner, Jefferson Airplane singer

1941 – Clarence Collins, Tears on my pillow singer

1943 – Don Mitchell, Ironside actor

1944 – Cito Gaston, Toronto Blue Jays manager

1944 – John Sebastian, Loving Spoonful singer

1949 – Patrick Duffy, Dallas actor

1951 – Kurt Russell, Overboard actor

1951 – Scott Gorham, Thin Lizzy guitarist

1967 – Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins musician

1975 – Andrew Martin, Canadian pro wrestler

1979 – Samoa Joe, Samoan professional wrestler

This Day in Local History – March 17, 2020

March 17, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that pest control officer Rudolph Geottel tells farmers to implement a coyote control program due to rising populations.

March 17, 1971: South Peace News reports that Faust’s Lawrence Bittman purchases 63.68 acres of land to construct an $80,000 fish plant.

March 17, 1976: The Vic’s Super A Thunderbirds win the Smoky River Hockey League title with an 8-3 win over the Grouard Northernlites.

March 17, 1982: South Peace News reports Peace River Fertilizer Inc. decides to locate their $50 million plant at Kathleen.

March 17, 1984: A meeting is held in Joussard to decide whether or not to hold the North Country Fair in Joussard or move it to Kinuso. The latter is chosen.

March 17, 1987: The Family Inn Lounge re-opens under the name of the Cozy Corner Pub.

March 17, 1988: The Whitefish Lake Reserve votes 72-19 to go “dry” during a plebiscite.

March 17, 2001: Peavine sports legend Terry Francis Gauchier dies of cancer at the age of 51 years.

March 17, 2005: Pat Ptashnyk wins $10,000 in the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Edmonton Dream Home Lottery.

March 17, 2007: Peavine Metis Settlement celebrates the official sod turning of their new $9.6 million school.

March 17, 2008: Grant Mercer dies at the age of 82 years. He worked in High Prairie for several years at Ike’s Modern Motors as a mechanic.

March 17, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents a Community Facility Enhancement Program cheque for $40,162 to the Kinuso Playground Society for new playground equipment.

This Day in World History – March 17, 2020

432 – Saint Patrick, aged about 16, captured by Irish pirates.

1521 – Portuguese navigator Ferdinand Magellan reaches the Philippines.

1756 – St. Patrick’s Day is 1st celebrated in New York.

1845 – Bristol man Henry Jones patents self-raising flour.

1845 – Rubber band patented by Stephen Perry of London.

1876 – 1st record high jump over 6 feet.

1931 – Stalin throws Lenin out of Central Committee.

1932 – German police raid Adolf Hitler’s Nazi headquarters.

1955 – Richard Riots occur in Montreal.

1957 – Dutch ban on Sunday driving lifted.

1963 – Eruptions of Mount Agung on Bali, kills 1,900 Balinese.

1966 – US submarine locates missing H-bomb in Mediterranean.

1968 – Bee Gees make their US TV debut on The Ed Sullivan Show.

1973 – Queen Elizabeth II opens new London Bridge.

1978 – Reds don green uniforms for St. Patrick’s Day.

1987 – IBM releases PC-DOS version 3.3.

1994 – Announcement: no smoking in Cleveland Indians new ballpark.

1995 – US approves 1st chicken pox vaccine, Varivax by Merck & Co.

2013 – Pope Francis delivers 1st Angelus prayer and blessing.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 17, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – A new business opportunity may come your way. You aren’t likely to want to commit to a permanent involvement, but you might take it on temporarily simply for the sake of the money. Perhaps you want to make some changes in your home, such as new furniture or paint. Whatever comes your way, you’ll probably put a lot of energy into it and accomplish it all. Go for it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your physical energy is high and your ambition even higher. You’re likely to want to turn your mind to new projects that can advance your socioeconomic status. You could spend a lot of time today gathering information and sending it out, doing whatever it takes to accomplish your goals. A number of short journeys in your neighborhood are definitely on the agenda. Pace yourself so you don’t get too tired.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Practical abilities that you didn’t know you possessed might suddenly appear today. You could be working behind the scenes on a project of some kind, perhaps involving earning some extra money or raising funds for a worthy cause. Your intuition is operating at a high level, so don’t be surprised if you tune in to the thoughts of others. Your imagination and inspiration are also on target. Make use of them!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The completion of a long-term goal might have you feeling enthusiastic, energetic, and happy. You’re also likely to be looking to the future, formulating ideas for other projects and discussing them with friends. Group activities could benefit you at this time and put you in touch with new people who could possibly become close to you. In the evening, go to an exciting movie. A thriller would suit you just fine.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Career matters are at the forefront of your concerns today. Opportunities for advancement may suddenly appear you weren’t aware of yesterday, and you’ll need to make snap decisions and go for what you want right away. Don’t be surprised if someone you’d nearly forgotten about is of great help today. The presence of people dear to you is going to be significant.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Travel that is possibly related to business could come up for you. A friend or colleague may accompany you. Expect the unexpected where your career is concerned. Unusual developments may open new doors so you can pursue different goals. You might want to take a course of some kind for pleasure or advancement. Your mind is especially sharp, so you’re likely to retain whatever you study now.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – If you’ve been thinking about trying some new investments or starting a new savings plan, this is the day to get started! You’re a lot more mentally focused than usual. People around you might have ideas that you should consider. You might experience some intuitive insights, so go with your gut. Don’t let your mind get in the way. Tonight, keep a notebook by your bed to record your dreams!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Partnerships, possibly business related, are on the agenda. You might find yourself in discussions dealing with such partnerships, as well as contracts and other paperwork. You might also set aside time during which you can concentrate on a romantic relationship, a new one or current one that’s changing and growing. This is a good time to make decisions, as your mind is particularly focused now.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Paperwork regarding finances, possibly those connected with your job, might take up a lot of your time today. You should be feeling especially strong, confident, and focused, so if you’ve been thinking about looking for a new position, this is the day to check the ads. Advancement through your own efforts is strongly indicated by the aspects in force today.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A creative project, perhaps one that could earn you some money, might well be the primary focus of your attention today. Perhaps you’ve been doing some writing or intend to teach a class. You might want to give the idea some thought, if you haven’t already. Your physical and mental energies are high. Success is strongly indicated if you start the ball rolling.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A couple with a child might visit you today. One or both of these people could be connected with you in a business capacity. Whatever the connection, a lot of interesting discussion should take place, and promising plans for the future could well be made. Take care not to stay up too late, however. Your mind could go a thousand miles an hour and you’ll need to unwind so you can sleep!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A lot of paperwork involving new plans for your business interests could need immediate attention. Getting it done properly is probably going to require a lot of ingenuity on your part, but you’ll manage it. Your mind is particularly quick, sharp, and focused today, so you’ll be able to accomplish a lot in whatever you try. In the evening, attend a concert, lecture, or other event in your community.