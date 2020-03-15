Today in High Prairie – March 16, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 16, 2020

Falher Routhier School Book Fair 9 a.m.-noon; 1–4 p.m.

Faust Youth Program meets at Faust Fire Hall 4-5 p.m.

HP Community Band meets in PRJH band room at 6 p.m.

HP Ag Society meets at the HP Agriplex at 7 p.m.

Shuffleboard at HP Golden Age Centre at 7 p.m.

Ladies Time Out at Kinuso Seniors Centre at 7:30 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 16, 2020

No listings.

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 16, 2020

Lyndon Thera.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 16, 2020

1787 – Georg Simon Ohm, Discovered Ohm’s Law

1836 – Andrew Hallidie, US inventor of cable car

1849 – James E. Smith, Became father at age 100

1884 – Harrison Ford, Vanity Fair actor

1893 – Isobel Elsom, My Fair Lady actress

1903 – Morgan Conway, Dick Tracy actor

1904 – Clive Morton, Goodbye Mr. Chips actor

1908 – Robert Rossen, All the King’s Men director

1910 – Norman Wooland, Ivanhoe actor

1916 – Mercedes McCambridge, The Exorcist actress

1920 – Reginald McKern, Blue Lagoon actor

1926 – Jerry Lewis, American comedian

1940 – Chuck Woolery, Love Connection TV host

1941 – Bernardo Bertolucci, Last Tango in Paris director

1949 – Erik Estrada, Chips actor

1954 – Nancy Wilson, Heart guitarist/singer

1967 – Lauren Graham, Gilmore Girls actress

1978 – Brooke Burns, The Chase TV host

This Day in Local History – March 16, 2020

March 16, 1914: T.K. Kerr inspects the railway line and sends a report to the Railway Commission. He is expected to rule again that the ED&BC railroad must go through Grouard and expects the railway to fight the decision.

March 16, 1963: The High Prairie Progress reports Alberta Minister of Public Works, Fred Colborne, announces that construction on the new High Prairie Provincial Building will begin in the spring.

March 16, 1967: Joussard’s Rev. Ferdinand Sauve, O.M.I., dies of a heart attack while returning from a three-day convention for Indian schools in Vancouver.

March 16, 1973: About 150 Kinuso area farmers sign a petition demanding flood control. Farmers blame oil activity in the Swan Hills for the increased flooding.

March 16, 1976: Peyre Farm Equipment celebrates its grand opening.

March 16, 1984: A four-day inquiry into the death of Lorne Halldorson ends with Judge Donald Patterson ruling the death accidental. The cause of death is cerebral hypoxia, or the cutting off of oxygen to the brain. RCMP officers Ray Black and Randy Gushulak had placed Halldorson in a carotid control device after a struggle.

March 16, 1984: Driftpile opens a new health centre.

March 16, 1990: Bay Stores changes its name to Northern.

March 16, 1991: The High Prairie Lions Club holds its first Radio Auction.

March 16, 2000: William Marx and Leona Willier carry the official vial containing Arctic Ocean water as part of the Relay 2000 ceremony.

March 16, 2004: Northern Lakes College and Peace Country Health announce plans to partner in the building of a new hospital in High Prairie.

March 16, 2006: Randy Kendall Cardinal is sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 12 years in Peace River Court of Queens Bench after he is found guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Carmen L’Hirondelle Oct. 18, 2003.

March 16, 2007: Long-time Big Meadow farmer Sam Reynolds dies at the age of 76.

March 16, 2007: Marion Graves, the wife of long-time High Prairie district agriculturist Frank Graves, dies at the age of 85 in Edmonton.

March 16, 2009: South Peace News wins its prestigious seventh Blue Ribbon Award from the Canadian Community Newspapers’ Association.

March 16, 2015: The High Prairie Renegades are officially accepted into the Mighty Peace Football League.

This Day in World History – March 16, 2020

1792 – King Gustav III of Sweden is shot and killed.

1881 – Barnum & Bailey Circus debuts.

1916 – US & Canada sign migratory bird treaty.

1922 – Egypt achieves independence from Britain.

1948 – Billie Holiday released from prison early because of good behaviour.

1962 – US Super-Constellation disappears above Pacific, kills 167.

1968 – My Lai massacre occurs; American soldiers kill 400 civilians.

1968 – GM produces its 100 millionth automobile.

1977 – US President Jimmy Carter pleads for a Palestinian homeland.

1994 – Tonya Harding pleads guilty to felony attack on Nancy Kerrigan.

1996 – Montreal Canadiens play 1st game in Bell Centre.

2014 – Voters in Crimea vote to leave Ukraine, rejoin Russia.

2018 – Asia’s 2nd-richest person, Li Ka-Shing, 89, announces retirement.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 16, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It’s a good thing you have a flexible attitude, especially today. Your adaptive powers could be put to the test as you find yourself surrounded by fickle emotions and stubborn attitudes. Don’t get too hung up on getting straight answers from people today, for they’re apt to be just as confused as you about certain issues. Play it cool for now and ride the waves easily to shore.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You could be frustrated by others’ lack of commitment today. You could try to make plans with people but they keep changing their minds about what they want to do. Perhaps they’re emotionally insecure and afraid to take the next step. Don’t let other people hold you back. Make plans and stick to them. Other people will fall into place accordingly. You don’t need to prod them.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You should be feeling emotionally strong today, although you could find that an idea runs through your head that asks you to slow down and take things once step at a time. The internal dialogue could drive you crazy if you aren’t careful. The most important thing to do now is simply follow your heart. Do what you love to do, and associate with the people you love and respect the most.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Make the effort to get to a body of water today. Whether it’s the ocean, a river, or lake, the sense of expansion and comfort you’ll find there will be extremely healing. Know that you are the greatest healer you have for yourself and that you have incredible power to share this gift with others, too. Augment this healing energy with a return to nature.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may find it hard to connect with your emotions today. It could be that it’s difficult to find a bit of quiet time when you can really sit down and listen to your inner voice. There are distractions all around that are pulling you in many different directions. Keep in mind that these forces aren’t necessarily acting in your best interests.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You may find your heart is bouncing back and forth like a tennis ball today. One minute you could be drawn one way, while the next minute you’re drawn in a completely different direction. Instead of trying to fight this feeling, take advantage of it. Consciously or unconsciously, what you’re really doing is exploring. Try new things until you’re sure you’ve found what you need.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your energy level is high today, but don’t let this turn into a head-in-the-clouds attitude. Keep one foot firmly planted on the ground, because you may need to keep a level head in a work or personal situation. Keep in mind the best way to deal with this is to use your positive energy to heal the difficult situation instead of letting this difficult situation get you down.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You could think your life is too boring for anyone else to care about. Don’t fall into a well of self-pity and convince yourself there simply isn’t enough excitement in your life and never will be. Believe that you have the power to cure any such downtrodden feeling that you might have at this time. Consider joining a spiritual support group where you can honestly share your feelings.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – In an effort to be the brightest and best star on the stage, you might actually be driving away the most important members of your audience. Make sure you aren’t putting on different masks with different people just so you can appease those you’re with. Others can see right through any disguise you try to put on. Trying to deceive others is simply a sign of disrespect.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Go ahead and make a list today. Powerful emotions are likely to lure you from your current path unless you have some sort of concrete plan to fall back on. Put idle hands to use by delegating tasks to the people around you. You’ll be amazed at the little blocks of time you have when you stay on task and keep yourself and everyone else around you in motion.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you look carefully today, you’re apt to notice aspects of people you never noticed before. There could be a frenzy of activity that catches you in its net and takes you away. Look to other people for guidance as you go along. When you ask for help, you’ll get it. At the same time, you’ll learn a great deal about the people who end up helping you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Be careful about becoming too stubborn today. This is one of those days in which you’re asked to build a structure in a very windy area. If you insist on using the most rigid materials, you’ll find the structure you build ends up snapping in two. If, however, you construct your building with flexible materials, it will bend in the wind and last far longer.