Today in High Prairie – March 15, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 15, 2020

HP Mixed Bonspiel [Day 3 of 3, finals at noon].

Attend the church of your choice.

Cribbage at HP Golden Age Centre at 1:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 15, 2020

Terri Fjeld

Alisha Neidig

Alexander Richards

Karen Keay

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 15, 2020

Chase Larson

Jeff Garrick

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 15, 2020

207 – Saint Nicholas, Model for Santa Claus

1900 – Colin McPhee, Canadian composer

1904 – J.R. Pat O’Malley, 101 Dalmatians actor

1915 – Richard Ward, Death of a Salesman actor

1918 – Punch Imlach, Hall of Fame hockey coach

1935 – Judd Hirsch, Taxi actor [Alex]

1939 – Robert Nye, Facts of Life author

1940 – Phil Lesh, Grateful Dead bassist

1941 – Mike Love, Beach Boys vocalist

1941 – Cecil Turtle, Looney Tunes character

1944 – David Costell, Gary Lewis & Playboys rocker

1955 – Daniel Snider, Twisted Sister songwriter

1962 – Steve Coy, Dead or Alive rocker

1963 – Bret Michaels, Poison guitarist

1969 – Rona Ambrose, Canadian politician

1975 – Eva Longoria, Desperate Housewives actress

1976 – Cara Pifko, Canadian actress

1978 – Takeru Kobayashi, Japanese competitive eater

1985 – F.V.A. Morriello, Canadian author

This Day in Local History – March 15, 2020

March 15, 1915: Hugh Hunter and J.R. Connell are appointed new Grouard aldermen. However, alderman J. Alfred Demers resigns.

March 15, 1954: Fairview defeats Peace River 5-4 in overtime to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven NPHL final. Peace River protests the game marking the first time in NPHL history a game is protested. The NPHL meets in Berwyn the next day and refuses the protest.

March 15, 1971: Al Weinhandl is named High Prairie’s citizen-of-the-year at the chamber of commerce annual banquet.

March 15, 1971: Ralph Mann is elected High Prairie Chamber of Commerce president. Edmo Peyre is elected vice-president.

March 15, 1986: Lisa Crawford opens The Little Balloonist in her High Prairie home.

March 15, 1989: South Peace News reports the Alberta government and Metis Settlements reach a tentative $250 million settlement.

March 15, 1989: Organizers of a new fishing tournament announce they expect $50,000 in prizes to be awarded at the event this summer. The tournament is later named the Golden Walleye Classic.

March 15, 1992: High Prairie musician Rick Perry’s song “Time, You Are no Friend of Mine” airs on Much Music.

March 15, 2000: Former High Prairie Group Home operator William George Phillips, 49, pleads guilty in Peace River Court of Queens Bench to sexually assaulting two boys in the 1980s. He is sentenced to two years in prison.

March 15, 2001: The team of Cliff Calvert and Dennis Porisky place sixth at the Ice Fishing World Championships in Moscow. Both were part of a six-member Team Canada.

March 15-17, 2002: The High Prairie Bantam Ti-Cats host the first-ever Bantam Girl’s Provincial Hockey Championships. Gold medal Olympian Jennifer Botterhill of the Canadian Women’s hockey team drops the ceremonial puck at opening ceremonies. The Red Deer Sutter Fund Chiefs win the title with a 6-5 win over the Edmonton Broncos.

March 15, 2003: The facade of the Snowflake Building collapses onto a car causing extensive damage. No one is injured.

March 15, 2004: Longtime Faust resident Gunther Brust passes away at the age of 69 years.

March 15, 2005: Fire destroys the home of Brian and Judy Ostermeier of High Prairie.

March 15, 2008: A fire in a trash compactor closes Freson IGA in High Prairie.

March 15, 2010: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen gives away 83 pies – one each to every MLA in Alberta – to draw attention to the fact that pies sold in farmer’s markets are safe.

March 15, 2010: South Peace News’ 2009 Christmas edition wins the Canadian Community Newspaper Association’s Best Holiday Issue up to 3,999 circulation.

March 15, 2014: High Prairie businessman David Fisher passes away in High Prairie at the age of 84 years.

This Day in World History – March 15, 2020

44BC – Julius Caesar is stabbed to death by Brutus.

1493 – Christopher Columbus returns to Spain after 1st voyage to New World.

1778 – Nootka Sound, Vancouver Island, discovered by Captain James Cook.

1869 – Cincinnati Red Stockings become 1st pro baseball team.

1890 – German Chancellor Otto von Bismarck is dismissed.

1892 – 1st escalator patented by inventor Jesse W Reno.

1901 – Horse racing is banned in San Francisco, last race March 16.

1907 – Finland is 1st European country to give women the right to vote.

1917 – Nicholas II, the last Russian Tsar, abdicates.

1937 – 1st American blood blank in a hospital opens in Chicago.

1940 – 100-200 church bells enough, Germany smelts the rest.

1946 – British PM Clement Attlee agrees with India’s right to independence.

1952 – Greatest 24-hr rainfall begins: 187 cm at La Reunion, Indian Ocean.

1957 – Great Britain becomes 3rd nation to explode a nuclear bomb.

1961 – South Africa withdraws from British Commonwealth.

1962 – Five research groups announce the discovery of anti-matter.

1962 – Donald Jackson of Canada 1st to land a triple lutz ice skate jump.

1968 – LIFE: Jimi Hendrix “most spectacular guitarist in the world.”

1977 – “Eight is Enough” premieres on ABC-TV.

1982 – KGB-AM in San Diego CA changes call letters to KCNN.

1985 – The 1st Internet domain name, symbolics.com is registered.

1991 – 4 LA police are charged with beating Rodney King.

2013 – Li Keqiang becomes 7th Premier of the People’s Republic of China.

2017 – Disney refuses to cut gay moment in film “Beauty and the Beast.”

2018 – Toy chain Toys R Us announces it will close all stores.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 15, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Group activities could take up a lot of your time and energy today, perhaps too much. Your career concerns are very much on your mind, and you don’t like being distracted from them. Nonetheless, these activities, not to mention your family, are important to you, and you’ll find a way to squeeze them in even though it’s frustrating. Remember, this isn’t a good day to push yourself too hard!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Work could be a real drag today. You might be expected to put in more hours than normal. Your heart isn’t in it right now. You have interests of your own that you’d rather pursue, plus you could be planning to get together with friends or your partner later. It’s best to finish everything quickly, perhaps postponing nonessential tasks, and then go and enjoy yourself.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Body and soul might seem out of balance today. A part of you may long to break from society and live a more spiritual life, but worldly responsibilities and an attachment to your current lifestyle could get in your way. These things don’t happen overnight. You have to let them develop in their own way, in their own time. Right now, find balance between the spiritual and the material.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Strain within a group that you’re associated with could be traced to money problems. Perhaps people are disagreeing over what needs to be done regarding fundraising or budgetary limitations. It’s best to divorce yourself from this sort of thing if possible. It’s draining. Strange, vivid dreams might haunt your sleep tonight, but don’t read too much into them. They aren’t the kind with any special significance.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may get a chance to make some extra money today, perhaps by working overtime. However, this might interfere with a social event that you’ve committed to, and could cause disappointment among your friends and family members. It could also give rise to a little trouble with your partner. However, remind yourself this disappointment will pass, and the money will be more than welcome. Hang in there!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Although it looks as if the next few months should shape up to be a great time for your career, unfortunately, today it might appear hopeless. Mundane, routine, unrewarding tasks could take up a lot of your time on the job today. Nevertheless, don’t let the frustration interfere with your outlook for the future. You’re due for advancement in some way!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your heart is longing for a romantic encounter tonight, and the partner in your life is more than willing to accommodate you. Nonetheless, circumstances beyond your control could interfere with your plans, and you might not be able to make contact tonight. This could bring frustration, dissatisfaction, and maybe even a little friction between you. Don’t panic, though. It will pass, probably by tomorrow.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Conflict between your responsibilities at home and career obligations, particularly those involving partners, could pose a problem today. The problem isn’t insurmountable, but does call for honest, open communication among all parties involved. You won’t be happy at having to make a choice, and may find the two duties difficult to balance right now. Give it your best. By tomorrow things should be back to normal.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Communication problems might arise on the job. Perhaps a co-worker is in a bad mood and unreceptive to anything you say. Or perhaps the phones are out or the computers down. This could prove frustrating, and might interfere with relations among staff members. A phone call from a close friend or lover could go astray but reach you at the last minute. Don’t worry; you’ll still have a great evening!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A project you’ve worked on for a long time could bring some money your way. Don’t be too disappointed if you don’t have it in your hands today. There might be a short delay of some kind, perhaps due to problems with the mail service. You might be turning your thoughts now to new projects. While you have a lot of ideas, you aren’t likely to make firm decisions today.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Relationships with others are important to you. As a result, you’ve learned to be polite and congenial. Social engagements today could give you a chance to use your people skills. You could not only make some new friends but also valuable contacts. These activities could keep you away from home and family longer than you’d like, but you’ll end the day with a strong sense of accomplishment.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A powerful sense of inspiration could come from within today. You might want to write down your thoughts or draw the pictures that pop into your head. However, social obligations, possibly parties or visits, could interfere with putting your ideas on paper. You could also feel especially attuned to the thoughts and feelings of others, although you might not like what you’re picking up!