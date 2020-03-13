Today in High Prairie – March 14, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 14, 2020

HP Mixed Bonspiel [Day 2 of 3].

Crafter’s Circle meets at Victory Life Church 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Let’s Get Cooking at HP CRC Office 1 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 14, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 14, 2020

Jordan Richard Brown

Terence Matin

Lori-Ann Raymond

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 14, 2020

1804 – Johann Strauss [Sr.], Violinist and composer

1829 – Charles Charlesworth, Boy, 6, died of old age

1835 – Giovanni Schiaparelli, Discovered canals of Mars

1874 – Mary Carr, Forbidden Trail actress

1879 – Albert Einstein, Theory of Relativity

1899 – K.C. Irving, Canadian industrialist

1920 – Hank Ketcham, Dennis the Menace cartoonist

1921 – S. Truett Cathy, Founder of Chick-fil-A

1942 – Rita Tushingham, Doctor Zhivago actress

1943 – Jim Pons, Turtles bassist

1945 – Michael M. Murphey, Wildfire singer

1945 – Walt Parazaider, Chicago saxophonist

1948 – Billy Crystal, American actor [Soap]

1951 – Rick Dees, Disco Duck singer

1956 – Alexey Pajitnov, Tetris video game designer

1968 – Megan Follows, Anne of Green Gables actress

1980 – Mercedes McNab, Canadian-born actress

1988 – Stephen Curry, Golden State Warrior

This Day in Local History – March 14, 2020

March 14, 1914: The ED&BC railroad reaches Sawridge.

March 14, 1971: Gerry Hachey of Falher wins the Henry Thibeault Trophy for earning top points at the Northwestern Snowmobile Association Races in High Prairie.

March 14, 1978: Gary Ruecker is sworn in as a High Prairie town councillor.

March 14, 1979: Incumbent MLA Larry Shaben wins the Lesser Slave Lake constituency in the Alberta election. Premier Peter Lougheed is returned to power.

March 14, 1987: Figure skater Polly Stokes returns to High Prairie from WinterSkate ’87 in Bonnyville with a gold medal. She placed second in both figures and free skating to claim the award.

March 14, 1990: South Peace News reports Randy Anderson of R&R Anderson Confectionary says the death of Gloria June Noskiye, 24, of Atikameg could have been avoided if police had cracked down on bootlegging.

March 14, 1990: South Peace News reports on the three Yellowknee brothers and their boxing careers and efforts to stay away from drugs and alcohol. Writer Chris Clegg is later awarded the 1990 Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association award for Best Feature Story.

March 14, 1998: Best of Friends Day Care is forced to close after vandals strike causing thousands of dollars in damages.

March 14, 2000: Trish Laderoute flirts with perfection after starting her bowling game with nine straight strikes and settles for a 369.

March 14, 2007: South Peace News publishes a photo of 22 HPSD staff who each received $3,389.38 or a share of about $74,000 in a Lotto 6/49 draw.

March 14, 2008: A rare eight-ender is scored by Al Butterfield’s rink at the High Prairie Curling Club during the Closing Mixed Bonspiel. Other members of the rink include third Maureen Butterfield, second Dean Sisler and lead Marian Porisky.

This Day in World History – March 14, 2020

1592 – “Ultimate Pi day” occurs at 6.53 a.m. – 3.141592653.

1647 – Thirty Years’ War ends with Truce of Ulm.

1794 – Eli Whitney patents the cotton gin.

1889 – German Ferdinand von Zeppelin patents his “Navigable Balloon.”

1923 – German Supreme Court prohibits Nazi party.

1943 – World War II: Kraków Ghetto is liquidated.

1950 – FBI’s “10 Most Wanted Fugitives” program begins.

1962 – Gordie Howe is 2nd NHLer to score 500 goals.

1971 – South Vietnamese troops flee Laos.

1971 – The Rolling Stones leave England for France to escape taxes.

1976 – Jockey Bill Shoemaker wins his 7,000th race.

1986 – European Space Agency’s Giotto flies by Halley’s Comet [605 km].

1990 – Mikhail Gorbachev becomes president of the Soviet Congress.

1992 – Soviet newspaper Pravda suspends publication.

1995 – 1st time 13 people in space.

2013 – Xi Jinping named new President of the People’s Republic of China.

2016 – Data shows February 2016 warmest month ever recorded globally.

2017 – World’s oldest golf club Muirfield in Scotland, admits women.

2018 – World Happiness Report names Finland as world’s happiest country.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 14, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – This is a great time to take advantage of a little solitude to pursue some cherished goals. Your concentration and imagination are operating at a very high level, and you may not stop working until you’re completely finished. If you’re starting a project, you’ll probably do well on it and, if business and money are involved, be successful. Don’t let temporary snags get in your way. Go for the gold!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Be careful of gossiping too much with your friends and colleagues. It’s fun to laugh and exchange stories, but remind yourself of the fact that the truth in a story is diminished and changed each time it’s repeated. If you gossip too much, your friends may begin wondering what you say about them when they aren’t there. Ultimately, this isn’t healthy behaviour for your friendships. Think about it.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Don’t be surprised if you don’t spend too much time at home today. All signs indicate you’re more likely to be out and about, shopping, visiting, and maybe attending a special dinner or concert. There are a number of family activities you won’t want to miss, so don’t let your friends distract you with too much shopping or sports on TV.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You know you have a very fertile imagination, and today’s aspects highlight this special quality. You might wish to channel your thoughts into an artistic endeavour like writing or painting. Be sure to grab any opportunity to weave a fascinating tale for a child. Be careful about letting your imagination run away with you when making judgments about people. They’re most likely on the up and up.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Yikes! What an emotional day! The planetary energies are forecasting conflict, and lots of it. Do your best to personally steer clear of any of it, and try to avoid being drawn into any arguments. You may wish to keep to yourself today. Tonight either stay in or head out to the movies alone. Don’t worry, everyone will be feeling much better tomorrow.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Emotions will run high with today’s planetary energies. But this is no reason to run away and hide! People will be much more honest than usual, even brutally so, and you could learn some valuable information as a result. Don’t be afraid to listen to some airing of dirty laundry as well. With your discerning judgment, you’ll be able to make sense of what is good information and what isn’t.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today’s emotional energy risks being exceptionally high. You may find yourself at the end of your rope by midday. Try to take a long walk or bike ride in order to calm down. Go by yourself and do some deep breathing outdoors. Try to avoid being drawn into other people’s conflicts. Excuse yourself and trust they can work things out on their own.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today is good for entertaining. Enjoy the company of family and friends, and don’t get distracted by gloomy thoughts about work or money. Just relax and let others take care of themselves. You enjoy nurturing other people and making sure they have a wonderful time, but you need to have a great time as well, so don’t work too hard. Someone may give you a gift, a token of love and appreciation.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today’s energies are going to be stirring up everyone’s emotions. You may wish to avoid getting involved in any arguments or conflicts. If you ask for someone else’s advice, you’re likely to get an earful. It may be best to keep to yourself as much as possible today and spend some time alone tonight with a good book. Everything should be much calmer tomorrow.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Yes, you can be proud of yourself. You really know your stuff. You have committed yourself to deepening your knowledge and capabilities and it really shows. Friends and family members will be coming to you for advice, and rightfully so. Try not to grow complacent, though. It’s an easy trap to fall into. You’ll need to continue full-speed ahead on your educational journey in order to keep that edge!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today is wonderful for surrounding yourself with those you love the most. Host a get-together with family and friends, full of stimulating conversation and delicious food and drink. However, you might at some point feel a little sad, missing someone who should be with you but isn’t, and speculating about what he or she may be doing. Concentrate on those there with you. You’re surrounded by love and are likely to remain so.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – As a person who enjoys being gregarious and outgoing, days like this provide a wonderful outlet for your energy. You might spend a lot of time with your family today, but you’ll also probably touch base with many others. At some point you might find yourself in the spotlight. You’ll feel especially fond of everyone around you and appreciate your good fortune. Enjoy your day!