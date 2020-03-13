Today in High Prairie – March 13, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 13, 2020

HP Mixed Bonspiel [Day 1 of 3].

Farewell to Parent Link at HP CRC Office at 10 a.m.

Prayer Shawl Knitting at HP St. Mark’s Church at 10 a.m.

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Centre at 1:30 p.m.

HP AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 13, 2020

Dan Lama

Lennon Roberts-Cardinal

Stephanie Auger

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 13, 2020

Glenda Okimaw

Willie Tanasiuk

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 13, 2020

1770 – Daniel Lambert, Weighed 739 lbs at death

1855 – Percival Lowell, Predicted finding of Pluto

1896 – Dorothy Aldis, American children’s writer

1908 – Paul Stewart, Citizen Kane actor

1911 – L. Ron Hubbard, Founder of Scientology cult

1914 – W.O. Mitchell, Who Has Seen the Wind? Author

1916 – Jacque Fresco, Founder of Venus Project

1919 – Faye Glenn Abdellah, Pioneer in nursing research

1920 – Ralph J. Roberts, Founder of Comcast

1939 – Neil Sedaka, American singer

1954 – Robin Duke, SCTV comedienne

1959 – Ronnie Rogers, T’Pau guitarist

1960 – Adam Clayton, U2 bassist

1967 – Andrés Escobar, Murdered soccer star

1971 – Tracy Wells, Mr. Belvedere actress

1976 – Danny Masterson, That ‘70s Show

1987 – Marco Andretti, American racecar driver

This Day in Local History – March 13, 2020

March 13, 1968: South Peace News publishes a photo of Max Vanderaegen tossing the first stone at the High Prairie Curling Rink, after the installation of artificial ice. A grand opening is planned for the fall.

March 13, 1971: Spirit River’s Nick Osepuik catches a 20-pound 13 ounce fish to wins the Men’s Division at the Snipe Lake Fishing Derby. Spirit River’s Irene White wins the Ladies title and Guy’s Andre Servant the Junior title.

March 13, 1972: Former Kinuso mayor Bob Jordan is recognized by the village council for his 12 years of service as councillor and mayor from 1959-71.

March 13, 1972: Velva Harding is named High Prairie’s Citizen-of-the-Year at the annual chamber of commerce meeting.

March 13, 1974: Driftpile resident Yolanda Schuchard writes the Alberta government over concerns about the Driftpile Bridge calling it a “Deathtrap.”

March 13, 1992: The Sucker Creek Women’s Shelter celebrates its grand opening.

March 13, 2002: The M.D. of Big Lakes refuses by a 6-3 vote to take part in High Prairie town council’s plans to purchase the Moostoos Building.

March 13, 2002: M.D. of Big Lakes Councillor Craig Bissell’s suggestion that library board volunteers be paid is refused by council.

March 13, 2006: Lyle Ernest Carl Fjeld, 48, is killed in an industrial accident at Buchanan Lumber’s Stout Dam logging location.

March 13, 2007: Athabasca MP Brian Jean announces the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Complex will be receiving a $843,332 Green Grant.

March 13, 2010: The second edition print of Will Marx’s book ‘Grouard – Peace River Trail’ is launched at a celebration at the High Prairie Museum. Marx is presented with a print for his generosity.

March 13, 2013: South Peace News reports on High Prairie author Sherrie Hay’s new book Create Magical Moments.

March 13, 2014: High Prairie Auxiliary Const. Alan Bloom is honoured for 25 years of service to the detachment.

March 13, 2014: Monahan Ford Kawasaki wins the 2013 President’s Award for excellence in dealership operations and customer service. It’s the company’s 11th President’s Award and fifth in five years.

March 13, 2016: Long-time High Prairie resident Dennis Robert Zelman passes away at the age of 68 years.

This Day in World History – March 13, 2020

607 – 12th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1781 – William Herschel discovers Uranus.

1852 – Uncle Sam cartoon figure made its debut.

1877 – American Chester Greenwood patents earmuffs.

1888 – Great Blizzard of 1888 rages across east coast of USA and Canada.

1894 – J.L. Johnstone of England invents horse racing starting gate.

1900 – France limits working day for women and children to 11 hours.

1918 – Trotsky gains control of the Red Army.

1921 – Mongolia

[formerly Outer Mongolia]

declares independence from China.

1923 – Lee de Forest demonstrates his sound-on-film moving pictures.

1925 – Tennessee makes it unlawful to teach evolution.

1930 – Clyde Tombaugh announces discovery of Pluto.

1935 – Driving tests introduced in Great Britain.

1943 – Baseball approves official ball with cork & balata.

1943 – Failed assassin attempt on Adolf Hitler.

1960 – White Sox unveil new road uniforms with players’ names above number.

1968 – Nerve gas accident at Skull Valley, Utah, kills 6,000 sheep.

1986 – Microsoft has its Initial public offering.

1991 – Exxon pays $1-billion in fines & cleanup of Valdez oil spill.

2005 – Bob Iger is named CEO of Walt Disney, succeeding Michael Eisner.

2008 – Gold prices hit $1,000 an ounce for the 1st time.

2012 – Britannica says it will no longer publish printed versions.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 13, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Your outgoing and jovial nature is intensified today, and so you’re probably going to be sought after for any parties or celebrations. Your generosity is also at an all-time high, and will take many forms, which will be appreciated by that special someone in your life. Think about taking your partner with you as you make the social rounds tonight and making him or her the star of the evening.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Inspiration is the keyword for today. An optimistic and enthusiastic attitude could lead to powerful imaginings, which may take solid form as plans for future projects. These could be artistic, business related, or centered around your home in some way. Whatever they are, this is a good day to put those plans into motion. All signs indicate success on any project begun or completed today.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A group you’re associated with could bring information to your attention that puts you in a very positive frame of mind and almost has you skipping all the way home. You should enjoy socializing today, as you’re even more gregarious than usual. Both old and new friends could seek out your company. A victory of some kind has come your way, contributing to your great mood. Enjoy your day!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your faithful and diligent work, in addition to a lot of sacrifices for the sake of your career, will soon bear fruit. The anticipation of a great evaluation, with possible advancement, is likely to have you walking on air all day, full of dreams and plans for the future. Enjoy this well-deserved peace of mind. Spend some time today enjoying your family. Perhaps you could plan a pre-celebration.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Congratulations! You’ve finally reached a goal you’ve been working toward for a long time. Success and advancement are on their way, and you should be feeling extremely enthusiastic and optimistic about your future. Some vast changes may take place in your life, but they all promise to be positive. Expect to travel and learn a lot. Make the most of these energies.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Vivid, wonderful dreams may have haunted your sleep last night, leaving you disappointed they weren’t real. They have a message for you, so write them down, set them aside, and analyze them later. Your psychic abilities and imagination are very sharp today. This is a great day to start an artistic project that has been in the back of your mind for some time. Enjoy your day!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Feel free to take full advantage of the very open social energies of today. You, especially, will feel at home in any social gathering, totally at ease talking to new people and charming the room. This would be an ideal day to meet someone new. Someone of the opposite sex may be particularly attracted to you. Feel free to be as flirtatious as you want!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Expect some very pleasant surprises today. If you’re single, you’re likely to receive a phone call from someone who interests you romantically. This should greatly increase your level of self-confidence, and you’re therefore likely to float through the rest of the day. With these aspects, any new relationship or project begun today will have a wonderful energy behind it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You should be feeling especially strong, healthy, and charismatic. You’re likely to receive some invitations to exciting parties. You might be surprised at what seems a sudden increase in your popularity. Expanded career opportunities could also come your way from new acquaintances, and you could find doors opening to a whole new life – new friends, new position, and possibly a new home.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Optimism and enthusiasm for the months ahead have you feeling confident and strong. The sky’s the limit! A male visitor could have some surprising news for you. This is a great day to make investments or purchase property. If you’ve been expecting money through legal papers or contracts, it could come in the mail today. The night could bring vivid and interesting dreams. In all, it’s a thoroughly satisfying day.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some interesting information could come to you from another state or country. This could induce some pretty deep thinking, leading to decisions that could alter the course of your life in some way. You might be considering returning to school to advance your education. Your mood today should be optimistic and positive. You could be full of utopian schemes for the future. Wait a few days and then start to make definite plans.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You should wake up feeling strong and confident. Expect to receive some good news today, which will only heighten your mood. In the afternoon you could attend a party or neighbourhood get-together. You’ll have a good time talking to friends and meeting new people. In the evening, relax!