Today in High Prairie – March 11, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – March 11, 2020

Big Lakes County meeting in council chambers at 10 a.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m. – noon.

CRC Bright Beginnings at Girouxville at 10 a.m.

Storytime for Kids 3-5 Yrs HP Library 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Lenten Lunches at HP St. Mark’s Church Hall 11:30-1 p.m.

Kinuso Seniors meeting at the Centre at 1 p.m.

Parents N’ Tots at Kinuso Playschool Room at 1 p.m.

Games Days at Kinuso Seniors Centre from 1-3:30 p.m.

CRC Baby & Me at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

Bingo at Kinuso Ag Hall, doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Village of Donnelly meeting in council chambers at 7:15 p.m.

HPSD Robo Rumble for Grades 3-6.

Stronger Together Family Night at HP CRC Office at 6 p.m.

Whist at Joussard Homesteaders Hall at 7:30 p.m.

HP Northern Lights Choir meets at Mormon Church at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 11, 2020

Randy Backs

Kyra Backs

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 11, 2020

Morgan Willier

Wally Garrick

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 11, 2020

1879 – Niels Bjerrum, Chemist, developed ph tests

1895 – Shemp Howard, The Three Stooges actor

1903 – Lawrence Welk, American orchestra leader

1903 – James Franklin Hyde, Invented silica

1911 – Alan Gifford, 2001: A Space Odyssey actor

1915 – J.C.R. Licklider, Internet pioneer

1928 – Albert Salmi, Caddyshack actor

1931 – Rupert Murdoch, Australian-born media mogul

1950 – Bobby McFerrin, Don’t Worry Be Happy singer

1952 – Susan Richardson, 8 is Enough actress

1961 – Mike Percy, Dead or Alive rocker

1961 – Elias Koteas, Canadian actor

1982 – Thora Birch, American Beauty actress

This Day in Local History – March 11, 2020

March 11, 1904: Liberal Frank Oliver wins the constituency election and becomes the first MP to serve the High Prairie area. He would serve for over 10 years.

March 11, 1963: A meeting is held to organize a High Prairie ladies’ keep fit class. It’s the first organized aerobics class ever held in town.

March 11, 1970: High Prairie businessman Alex Tomnuk passes away.

March 11, 1972: The St. Andrew’s School debating team of Colleen Heffernan and Lynn Mann places second at the Provincial Debating Championships in Edmonton.

March 11, 1978: The Ron McNeil coached St. Andrew’s boy’s basketball team wins the divisional championship for the second straight year.

March 11, 1987: High Prairie town council votes to ask Municipal Affairs to investigate the internal conflict between Mayor Don Lorencz and councillors.

March 11, 1998: The public is outraged after the M.D. of Big Lakes considers letting the Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park road return to gravel status.

March 11, 2000: Former High Prairie theatre owner Mabel Watson dies in Grande Forks, B.C. at the age of 85 years.

March 11, 2009: Elder James Isadore performs a smudging ceremony as Driftpile First Nation celebrates the grand opening of their new community hall.

March 11, 2010: Efforts to recognize and remember the dead are proposed at the Grouard and Area Historical Society’s meeting in Grouard. A proposed plan calls for a monument including all the names of the people buried in the cemetery.

March 11, 2010: A proposed plan to build the world’s largest buffalo is downsized at a Grouard and Area Historical Society meeting in Grouard after hearing it’s located in North Dakota and weighs 60 tons.

This Day in World History – March 110, 2020

537 – Goths lay siege to Rome.

1669 – Volcano Etna in Italy erupts killing 15,000.

1702 – 1st English daily newspaper Daily Courant publishes.

1869 – The West first learns of the Giant Panda.

1892 – 1st public basketball game occurs in Springfield, Mass.

1918 – Moscow becomes capital of revolutionary Russia.

1927 – 1st armored commercial car hold-up in US at Pittsburgh.

1935 – Bank of Canada first opens in Ottawa.

1942 – 1st deportation train leaves Paris for Auschwitz.

1958 – Starting this season, AL batters required to wear batting helmets.

1960 – Pioneer 5 launched into solar orbit between Earth & Venus.

1974 – Mount Etna in Sicily erupts.

1981 – Chile constitution takes effect, Augusto Pinochet’s 2nd term begins.

1985 – Mikhail Gorbachev replaces Konstantin Chernenko as Soviet leader.

1986 – 1 million days since the foundation of Rome on April 21, 753 BC.

1987 – Wayne Gretzky scores 1,500th NHL point.

1991 – Monica Seles ends Steffi Graf’s streak of 186 weeks ranked as #1.

1997 – Ashes of Star Trek creator, Gene Roddenberry launched into space.

2006 – Michelle Bachelet inaugurated as the 1st female president of Chile.

2011 – 9.0 magnitude earthquake strikes 130 km east of Sendai, Japan.

2011 – 2nd worst nuclear accident in history in Sendai after earthquake.

2013 – North Korea cuts phone lines with South Korea.

2017 – At least 65 killed in landslide at rubbish dump near Addis Ababa.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 11, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may be feeling a strong sense of guilt now because of something you did in an effort to feed your ego. Be aware of how your actions have affected others and apologize. Guilt is basically a useless emotion you should get rid of as quickly as possible. Don’t let this feeling keep you from opening up your heart to restore it to its original innocence.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Pure wisdom is an important quality for you to aspire to on this day. Know the wisdom you seek should come from a point of calm knowing and strength as opposed to a frantic, loud, and outlandish display for attention. You’ll be recognized accordingly. Be aware the more knowledge you spread to others, the more it will grow for everyone to profit by and share.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Why keep fighting a fight you know you can’t win? Why keep trying to fool yourself and others into thinking you have all the answers when you’re only aware of the tip of the iceberg? The mass of knowledge lies well beneath the surface. Instead of fighting, offer to surrender. At this point, others will be much more willing to quench your thirst for truth. The key for you is to listen.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Anger is apt to stir inside you today, so beware of any actions that might manifest as a result of this powerful feeling. Do what you can to find the deep source of this anger. If it’s an obvious injustice, see the situation as an opportunity for change, and work to reform the policy that led to this breach of fairness and equality.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Show some gratitude to the people around you today. The seat of your personality is very strong at this time, and you’re confident to your core. Mix this feeling with the service-oriented sensitivity of the day that asks us to do things for others. Keep in mind that a gesture as simple as a smile and word of appreciation can be healing for another person – and you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Think of today as a restorative time for yourself in which you can come to a point of greater ease and comfort. Trust yourself and the people around you. Open your eyes to the reality of the situation at hand. If you’re currently working through some major life changes, have faith that whatever happens will work out to your benefit.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may find yourself gravitating toward solid, grounded things, in hopes that these will provide you with the stability that you lack. A key word for you today is patience. Learn how to wait without becoming restless or grumpy. What you will discover after a while is the stability you seek is actually sitting right there inside of you, and has been all along.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Try to come to a place of serenity today in which you free yourself from desire and jealousy. It’s important you take time to recognize the incredible growth that can spring from this position of calm and pure satisfaction. Rid yourself of the excess baggage that you cling to as some sort of support or means of comfort. The less you carry, the more you free up your arms to create.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The key word for you today is boundaries, so think for a minute about what this means to you. It’s time to have a serious talk with yourself. Set some limits and be honest about drawing the line. Your health, your state of mind, and your relationships with others all depend on your taking the initiative to know when to say no in certain situations.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Make sure you’re living consciously at this time. It could be you’re going through a period of denial and simply refusing to see the truth of the situation. Open up your eyes to the world around you so you can invite in joy and compassion. Don’t be satisfied with superficial interactions that don’t really satisfy you emotionally and intellectually.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – In some ways, today could seem like a day of reckoning for you. You might look in the mirror and see things you really aren’t very happy with. Perhaps you harbour a sense of shame based on past events that still linger in your mind. Don’t let this shadow of insecurity continue to dwell in your life. Work through these feelings and identify the root of the problem.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Let today serve as a reminder of the importance of love. Don’t just think of it as a commodity you fight for and conquer with conniving tricks and strategic dating tactics. Realize that love is evident in how you see the world; it’s a seed in you. The more you see love in the people around you, even in the heart of a stranger, the more you’ll be blessed with its radiant light.