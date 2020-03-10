Today in High Prairie – March 10, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 10, 2020

Parents N’ Tots at Grouard NLC Room E104 at 10 a.m.

CRC Baby & Me at Grouard at 10 a.m.

HP Aboriginal Inter-Agency meets at Prov. Bldg at 10 a.m.

Elders’ Bannock & Tea Time at HP Friendship Centre 1-3 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

Floor Curling at HP Golden Age Centre at 1:30 p.m.

Faust Youth Program meets at Faust Fire Hall 4-5 p.m.

Town of HP meeting in council chambers at 7 p.m.

Whist games at Big Meadow Hall at 7 p.m.

Joussard Community Association meets at 7:30 p.m.

HP Royal Purple Elks meet at downtown Elks Hall 7:30 p.m.

HP Elks meet at downtown Elks Hall at 8 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 10, 2020

Axel Scott

Colby Cox

Isabelle Roy

Rebecca Patrick

Jessica Smith

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 10, 2020

Alexander Campiou

Cory Courtoreille

Kade Scotton

Kody Courtoreille

Ray Sloan

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 10, 2020

1891 – Sam Jaffe, Gunga Din actor

1905 – Richard Haydn, The Sound of Music actor

1920 – Alfred Peet, Peet’s Coffee & Tea founder

1940 – Chuck Norris, Missing in Action actor

1947 – Kim Campbell, Canada’s 1st female PM

1947 – Tom Scholz, Boston keyboardist

1955 – Bunny DeBarge, Debarge rocker

1957 – Osama bin Laden, Founder of al-Qaeda

1958 – Sharon Stone, Basic Instinct actress

1961 – Pam Oliver, American sportscaster

1964 – Prince Edward, Prince of Britain

1966 – Stephen Mailer, A League of Their Own actor

1977 – Robin Thicke, Canadian singer

1983 – Carrie Underwood, American country singer

This Day in Local History – March 10, 2020

March 10, 1956: The McLennan Red Wings win the first of three straight NPHL titles with a win at Fairview. The Red Wings won seven straight playoff games to win the title.

March 10, 1968: George Avison’s Edmonton rink wins the High Prairie Mixed Bonspiel, the first to be held in the new curling rink. Jim Kozie’s High Prairie rink places second.

March 10, 1971: South Peace News reports that town council receives a $10,000 grant to improve the High Prairie Airport to night flying standards.

March 10, 1972: The sign at the Ed’s Men’s Wear – Robinson Store collapses under the weight of heavy snow. The same day, the roof at The Bay sags two feet causing the grocery section to close. Workers cleaned up to seven feet of snow off the roof.

March 10, 1980: The High Prairie post office expands providing 270 new mail boxes to 1,567 total.

March 10, 1985: A stolen truck containing radioactive material is recovered in Grouard. The truck was stolen while the driver left it running at the Northern Lites.

March 10, 1989: Alberta Occupational Health and Safety orders ForAlta Resources to upgrade its worker training and provide better lighting at its batteries. The report came on the heels of the deaths of Patricia Greentree, 28, and Gwen Ward, Sept. 16, 1988.

March 10, 2001: Long-time High Prairie resident Fritz Krueger dies at the age of 94 years.

March 10, 2004: South Peace News reports that Team Canada places eighth at the World Ice Fishing Championships in Latvia. High Prairie’s Dennis Porisky is part of the team.

March 10, 2010: High Prairie mourns the death of long-time resident Steve Starko, 81, who farmed for many years.

March 10, 2013: Clarence McLean passes away at the age of 85 years. He started and operated McLean’s TV for many years. He also opened Radio Shack in 1975 before selling in 1985.

This Day in World History – March 10, 2020

1535 – Bishop Tomés de Berlanga discovers the Galapagos Islands.

1791 – John Stone patents a pile driver.

1801 – 1st official census in Great Britain: population 10 million.

1862 – Great Britain & France recognize independence of Zanzibar.

1862 – US issues 1st paper money [$5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $500 & $1,000].

1876 – 1st telephone call made by Alexander Graham Bell.

1891 – Undertaken Almon Strowger patents the strowger switch.

1902 – US court rules that Thomas Edison did not invent movie camera.

1903 – Harry Gammeter patents multigraph duplicating machine.

1910 – Republic of China officially abolishes slavery.

1920 – Home Rule Act divides Ireland into two parts.

1941 – Lee MacPhail predicts all players will wear batting helmets.

1945 – Japan grants occupied Vietnam independence.

1965 – “I’ve Got a Tiger By the Tail” album released by Buck Owens.

1969 – James Earl Ray pleads guilty to murder of Martin Luther King Jr.

1975 – Dog spectacles patented in England.

1977 – Rings of Uranus discovered.

1981 – “Bette Davis Eyes” single released by Kim Carnes. {No. 1]

1982 – All 9 planets aligned on same side of sun.

1987 – Vatican formally opposes test-tube fertilization.

1994 – 1 million Greeks attend actress Melina Mercouri’s funeral.

2015 – Family of Marvin Gaye win record $7.3M lawsuit.

2018 – 16 people die after being struck by lightning at Rwandan church.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 10, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Whether or not you willingly participate, you’ll certainly play a key role in the action. At times you’ll feel like the pivotal player whose actions decide the fate of the game. Now you must close your eyes, take a deep breath, and find the answer from your heart. Don’t look to others for support, because they’ll have their own agendas and ideas about what you should do. Only you know what is best.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The time for planning and calculating is over. The time for taking aggressive action has arrived. If you don’t have your armour ready, too bad. You’ll be thrust onto the battlefield with the rest of the troops even if you’re in your underwear. The more you try to delay the inevitable, the more difficult it will be. Bite the bullet and charge full-speed ahead with whatever protective gear you have.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A large force is gathering now to make a bold statement and important pledge. This kind of movement brings together generations and unites people in a revolution. Put away the petty issues and think globally. Educate yourself about what’s going on in the world and take a more aggressive stand to fight for what you believe. A small group of intelligent individuals can make a tremendous impact.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is a burning restlessness inside you that is activated because you don’t feel as if you’re fulfilling your life’s destiny. You could have a sudden insight that you have a much greater purpose in this life than what you’re doing now. Explore this idea and see how you can move toward this desire that comes from deep within. This is the perfect time to put large, long-term plans into action.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There is a strong wave of power coming your way, so be careful how you handle it. You’re extra prone to injuries and accidents of an explosive nature. Try not to make any hasty moves while driving, and be careful operating things like gas pumps or propane tanks. Used properly, today’s planetary energy can help you tackle just about any obstacle in front of you. How you handle the energy is up to you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your energy is likely to operate in extreme bursts. One minute you may be lethargic and the next you’re ready to run a marathon. Engage in activities that nurture your fluctuating moods. There’s no need to figure out why you feel this way. The key is to identify these feelings and act accordingly. Plan how you want to use your energy when it does come. Misdirected action may prove harmful.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You might want to put on your suit of armour as soon as you wake up. An all-out battle is raging out there, and it could seem like everyone has picked you as the main target. Be careful about escalating an issue even more by becoming defensive without first understanding the full scope of the matter. It could be that everything is coming to a head simply because of one slight misunderstanding.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Debates over philosophy, religion, and education are likely to turn into all-out war. Feel free to add your two cents. This is one time in which it’s crucial to stand up for what you believe or else the loudest people will have their way. If there is a protest going on, join it. If there is an article in the newspaper you disagree with, write a letter to the editor. Speak your mind.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – There is a tremendous amount of physical energy building within you. Be careful you don’t let this incredible force come out in the form of a heated argument against someone you really care about. Perhaps you suddenly feel as if everything is caving in and you desperately need some means of escape. Go for a good long run. Find a way to release this tension.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You’re sailing along and suddenly see a big ramp in front of you. Your choice: avoid the ramp, stay on the ground where you know it’s safe, and be content with a limited worldview, or hit that ramp head on and soar over the trees and beyond. Who knows where you might land? There is an incredible adventure waiting for you when you take that leap into the unknown.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A great sense of duty toward your fellow humans is likely to drive your actions. Think of yourself as an important role model for young people. They may look up to you without you even knowing it. Make sure you stand up straight and proudly whether or not you consider your job menial. The example you set is likely to have a trickle-down effect that will end up touching many people.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There is a negative intensity about the day that is only going to get worse if you continue this stubbornness about every issue that comes your way. Much of today’s activity will focus on ways in which people can break out of their ruts and see things from an entirely different perspective. If you insist on remaining fixed in your ways, you’ll only meet resistance.