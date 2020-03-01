Today in High Prairie – March 1, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – March 1, 2020

Attend the church of your choice.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – March 1, 2020

Andy Whang

Val Richardson

Chantelle Smith

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – March 1, 2020

Drew Nagao

Gabriel Hedrich

Michelle Bittman

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – March 1, 2020

1445 – Sandro Botticelli, Birth of Venus painter

1810 – Frederic Chopin, Polish/French composer

1904 – Glenn Miller, American bandleader

1904 – Paul Hartman, Petticoat Junction actor

1910 – David Niven, Pink Panther actor

1914 – Harry Caray, Chicago Cubs sportscaster

1917 – Dinah Shore, American singer

1927 – Harry Belafonte, American calypso singer

1935 – Robert Conrad, Wild Wild West actor

1944 – Roger Daltrey, The Who rocker

1947 – Alan Thicke, Growing Pains actor

1954 – Ron Howard, Happy Days actor

1954 – Catherine Bach, Dukes of Hazzard actress

1973 – Jack Davenport, Pirates of Caribbean actor

1978 – Jensen Ackles, Days of our Lives actor

1994 – Justin Bieber, Canadian pop singer

This Day in Local History – March 1, 2020

March 1, 1914: The first 1,150-foot-long pile bridge at The Narrows near Grouard is torn down due to safety concerns.

March 1, 1915: Grouard town aldermen George J. Johnson and Harry Chritchley both resign. Johnson says he can’t attend meetings; Chritchley cites no reason.

March 1, 1963: Dr. Desmond Pim leaves High Prairie for England where he is taking over a chiropractic practice in the Berkshire town of Reading. Dr. Morris Sweet, of Calgary, takes over his practice.

March 1, 1969: Stella Rimbey and Eva Rutherford celebrate the grand opening of Cut and Sew Fabrics in High Prairie.

March 1, 1971: The High Prairie Royal Bank reopens after a $100,000 addition is completed with Phil Swan as manager.

March 1, 1980: High Prairie’s No. 3 Wheat Pool elevator closes its office.

March 1, 1986: Bob Rohloff takes over ownership of the Esso gas station in High Prairie.

March 1, 1988: Chuck Blaikie and Leona Crozier open the Kopper Kettle Restaurant next to Adam’s Tire in High Prairie.

March 1, 1989: High Prairie Mayor Don Lorencz announces he will not seek re-election and blasts fellow town councillors for being “not there for the good of High Prairie.”

March 1, 1990: Al Hotson opens his mini-mall in the former Pederson’s Hardware building called Trade-Winds Plaza.

March 1, 2002: High Prairie’s Dennis Hazen makes headlines across Canada when he chooses to go to prison instead of pay a $3,000 fine for illegally purchasing four walleye.

March 1, 2006: Tolko Industries celebrates going four years without an accident and the Tolko President’s Safety Award for the third straight year at a celebration at its mill west of town.

March 1, 2006: High Prairie Elementary School announces in its monthly Familygram that cell phones are banned at the school from 8:30 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. because of the disruption they cause.

March 1, 2009: High Prairie RCMP are looking for a male and female who robbed the High Prairie Inn at about 9 p.m. The man involved in the incident had a handgun.

March 1, 2009: The Smoky River Ski Hill officially opens its chalet.

March 1, 2013: High Prairie Councillor Wayne Forrester resigns citing health issues. It’s the fourth resignation on council in less than seven months.

March 1, 2014: Norman Sandford Cox passes away at the age of 93 years. He was instrumental in the success and loved rodeo.

This Day in World History – March 1, 2020

1260 – Hulagu Khan, grandson of Genghis Khan, conquers Damascus.

1516 – Printing is completed of first New Testament in Greek.

1633 – Samuel de Champlain reclaims his role as commander of New France.

1864 – Louis Ducos du Hauron patents movie machine [never built].

1872 – Yellowstone becomes world’s first national park.

1873 – Production of the first practical typewriter occurs.

1896 – Henri Becquerel discovers radioactivity.

1912 – Capt. Albert Berry performs 1st parachute jump from airplane.

1920 – Austria becomes a kingdom again, under Admiral Horthy.

1936 – Boulder [Hoover] Dam fully completed.

1937 – 1st permanent automobile license plates issued.

1941 – Captain America created by cartoonists Joe Simon and Jack Kirby.

1947 – International Monetary Fund begins operation.

1953 – Joseph Stalin suffers a stroke and collapses, dies four days later.

1957 – Kokomo the Chimp becomes Today Show animal editor.

1962 – 1st Kmart store opens in Garden City, Michigan.

1966 – Venera 3 becomes 1st man-made object to impact a planet [Venus].

1968 – NBC’s unprecedented on-air announcement, Star Trek will return.

1970 – End of US commercial whale hunting.

1973 – Pink Floyd releases “Dark Side of the Moon”.

1975 – Colour television transmissions begin in Australia.

1977 – Bank of America adopts the name VISA for its credit cards.

1977 – US extends territorial waters to 200 miles.

1978 – Charlie Chaplin’s coffin/remains stolen from Swiss cemetery.

1980 – Snow falls in Florida.

1988 – Pontiac announces the end of the Fiero automobile.

1988 – Wayne Gretzky passes Gordie Howe with his record 1,050th assist.

1989 – Ben Johnson’s coach testifies Johnson began using steroids in 1981.

1993 – New expansion NHL team, owned by Disney, is named Mighty Ducks.

2006 – English-language Wikipedia reaches its one millionth article.

2016 – Forbes Richest List released, Bill Gates No. 1 with $75 billion.

2016 – Gene for grey hair [IRF4] discovery announced.

Today’s Horoscopes – March 1, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – One or more of your co-workers could appear to be rather upset or depressed on the job today, and this is likely to affect your own efficiency. Your colleagues in question aren’t going to be very much into communicating, so it’s best just to turn a blind eye and keep on working in spite of the situation. It’s going to be tougher than usual, but it’s nothing you can’t handle.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Profligate spending in the past may come back to haunt you now with regard to money. There could be blocks in receiving funds you were expecting or an unexpected but necessary expense could come up. It’s going to take all your talent for careful planning to work your way around this situation, but take heart. The situation can turn to a positive one in the blink of an eye, and probably will.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Boredom and restlessness may plague you today. You could feel the need to break loose from the ties that bind you to mundane affairs, to run away and seek adventure, although you aren’t certain what kind of adventure! The walls may be closing around you at home and on the job. You might want to plan some kind of outing for an upcoming weekend in order to give yourself a needed break.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your concentration should be high today. You’re likely to be more observant than usual. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself noticing people and sensing their thoughts and feelings even more than usual. This is a good day to read, study, attend a class, or otherwise acquire new information. You may discover something new about a subject that really interests you, and you might want to spend the day reading about it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Worries about money could be uppermost in your mind today. You may have suffered some financial setbacks and wonder how you can muster enough funds to get over the hump. However, help is on the way. An outside source could provide funds to tide you over. Whatever other problems you may have will all be straightened out later. Your own ingenuity and a little help from your friends will probably see you through.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Setbacks on the job might have you a little depressed and worried. Don’t worry; all will be well. Think of this as a challenge to overcome. Your natural practicality and efficiency will see you through. Someone isn’t being totally honest with you. Encourage people around you to open up and communicate a little. What they say may not be all that agreeable, but at least you’ll be better able to assess the situation.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Sudden events that come to you via TV, newspapers, or the Internet, could shake up long-cherished belief systems today. This could have you feeling momentarily disconcerted and a bit disillusioned. At the same time, this information could open up new doors for you. Your natural curiosity will eventually win out, and you’re likely to want to read all you can about whatever is on your mind. New discoveries can be fascinating!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A task that you’ve been working on for a long time could come to a standstill today due to circumstances beyond your control. You’re likely to feel quite frustrated, as there seems to be nothing you can do to speed things up. Don’t agonize over this, however; it will get going again. The best thing you can do is find something else to work on until the blockages have been released.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Be prepared today. A longtime dream regarding your career may finally become a reality. At first you might not believe it, fighting the news in order to avoid possible disappointment. Don’t fall into this trap; it creates negative energy, which can get in your way. You’ve worked hard to be where you are, and you aren’t likely to stop advancing. Accept your accolades, thank everyone, and then move on.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You tend to be your own worst critic, and today you’re more likely to be that way. Recent setbacks on the job might find you harboring doubts about your own capabilities. Be objective about the situation. Whatever happened was probably above and beyond your control, so it isn’t fair to doubt yourself because of it. Work hard, continue to do the best you can, and don’t let outside events sap your belief in yourself.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today could be a strange day where money is concerned. You might not be sure exactly where you stand financially, so it might be a good idea to get all your records together and go over them carefully. This isn’t a good day for gambling or making investments of any kind. Instead, get whatever information you can on investments that interest you, study them, and make appropriate decisions later.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Unsafe conditions could exist around the house which may result in accidents if they aren’t rectified. Some may not be readily apparent, so warn family members to be careful. This isn’t a good day to do any heavy work around the home. If you’re planning major repairs, it might be a good idea to postpone them. This is, however, a good day for planning such repairs, as you can be especially methodical right now.