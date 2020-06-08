Today in High Prairie – June 9, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

This Day in Local History – June 9, 2020

June 9, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that the old Merner’s Drug Store building was torn down to make room for a new facility. It was one of the oldest buildings in town, having been moved from Grouard 50 years ago when it housed the Canadian Bank of Commerce offices.

June 9, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that bears are a continuing problem in Salt Prairie to farmers.

June 9, 1965: Dr. Jack Chalmers, without previous notice, informs the staff at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard that the school is now under the High Prairie School Division jurisdiction.

June 9, 1970: Atikameg’s Rosie Thunder, 16, a student at Grouard School, receives an award for placing third in the Canadian Petroleum Association’s essay contest. Her entry was entitled ‘What it Means to Be Me’.

June 9-10, 1975: The Driftpile Bridge is moved onto a new platform. Traffic is tied up for 1 1/2 hours.

June 9, 1986: A head-on collision three km west of Faust claims the life of Patrick Frank Willier, 40, of Faust and Ralph Peter Wynn, 32, of Red Earth Creek.

June 9, 1994: The Alberta government forms regional health authorities and names Sharon Cox as its first chairman in Region 15 serving High Prairie, Slave Lake and Wabasca. The RHA would later be named Keeweetinok.

June 9, 1994: The I.D. begins debating whether or not to incorporate into a municipal district.

June 9, 2006: The Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police Force is notified it will be disbanded effective Sept. 6.

June 9, 2008: High Prairie and area is shocked to hear of the sudden death of George Nichols, 55, at his Salt Prairie home. The long-time oilpatch worker loved fishing and family.

June 9, 2013: Gift Lake’s Donnie Laderoute passes away at the age of 56 years.

June 9, 2017: High Prairie Forest Products announces $55 million will be spent on modernizing its High Prairie mill.

This Day in World History – June 9, 2020

68 – Roman Emperor Nero commits suicide, to evade death by flogging.

1456 – 23rd recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1534 – Jacques Cartier 1st sails into mouth of St. Lawrence River.

1549 – Book of Common Prayer is adopted by the Church of England.

1822 – Charles Graham patents false teeth.

1856 – 500 Mormons leave Iowa City, Iowa, and head west for Salt Lake City.

1869 – Charles E. Hires sells his 1st root beer.

1898 – China leases Hong Kong’s new territories to the UK for 99 years.

1910 – A passenger on boat throws bottle & note overboard; found in 1983.

1923 – Brinks unveils 1st armored security vans.

1931 – 1st rocket-powered aircraft design patented by Robert Goddard.

1934 – 1st appearance of Donald Duck in a cartoon, “The Wise Little Hen”.

1957 – 1st ascent of Broad Peak [the world’s 12th highest mountain].

1959 – 1st ballistic missile sub launched.

1972 – 14” of rain in 6 hrs burst Rapid City, SD dam, drowns 237.

1977 – Silver jubilee of QEII of Great Britain celebrated with fireworks.

1978 – Gutenberg’s Bible, 1st book using printing press, sells for $2.4M.

1979 – Michael Cairney topples a record row of 169,713 dominoes.

1983 – Margaret Thatcher wins British parliamentary election.

1985 – USSR’s Vega 1 deposits lander on surface of Venus.

1993 – Montreal Canadiens win 24th Stanley Cup; last Canadian team to win.

1997 – British lease on the New Territories in Hong Kong expires.

2006 – Thai king celebrates 1st of 3 holidays to mark 60 years on throne.

