Today in High Prairie – June 8, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – June 8, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 8, 2020

Jacob Matula

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 8, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 8, 2020

1921 – Sheila Ryan, Mule Train actress

1921 – Suharto, 2nd President of Indonesia

1924 – George Kirby, Pearl Bailey Show comedian

1925 – Eddie Gaedel, 3’7” MLB pinch-hitter [walk]

1927 – Jerry Stiller, Seinfeld actor [Frank]

1933 – Joan Rivers, US comedian/actress

1936 – James Darren, TJ Hooker actor

1942 – Chuck Negron, 3 Dog Night singer

1944 – Boz Scaggs, Steve Miller Band rocker

1944 – Don Grady, My Three Sons actor {Robbie]

1951 – Bonnie Tyler, Welsh rocker

1955 – Tim Berners-Lee, Invented World Wide Web

1966 – Julianna Margulies, ER actress

1969 – David Sutcliffe, Canadian actor

1976 – Lindsay Davenport, US tennis pro

1977 – Kanye West, US rapper/record producer

This Day in Local History – June 8, 2020

June 8, 1914: Y.H. Floch, parish priest for the Roman Catholic Mission at Grouard, accuses Grouard police chief Marshall of abusing a halfbreed girl on three occasions including once in the town office. Marshall denies the allegations. At a later trial, he is found not guilty. Marshall resigns after two-thirds of Grouard’s citizens sign a petition asking for his resignation on July 6.

June 8, 1970: Hilda Becker and Fern Carson are awarded life memberships at the High Prairie Legion Ladies Auxiliary’s final meeting of the year.

June 8, 1979: High Prairie RCMP Const. Gregory K. Crawford is fined $50 by Judge D.E. Patterson for common assault on Frank Kachuk, 17.

June 8, 1983: High Prairie town council proceeds on the tax sale of 13 properties owing $178,095.61.

June 8, 1985: Ike Lawrence is inducted into the Alberta Hockey Hall of Fame.

June 8, 1992: South Peace News wins Best Newspaper in the circulation class 2,000 to 3,499 in Canada.

June 8, 1994: South Peace News reports Ted Kachnic takes over as the new owner of Turbo gas station.

June 8, 2011: A fire at High Prairie’s Carillion yard is caused by human error. An employee places a propane torch in a cabinet which melted a plastic jerry can and caused the fire. A damage estimate is not given.

June 8, 2012: The High Prairie Seed Cleaning Co-op celebrates the grand opening of their new seed plant in the town’s west end. Past plant manager Joe Lizee cuts the ribbon.

June 8, 2012: Margaret Supernault of East Prairie and Patsy Campiou of Faust are awarded Esquao Awards in Edmonton.

June 8, 2019: Joseph Paul Courtoreile passes away at the age of 65 years. He was known as “Concrete Joe” for his fine concrete work.

This Day in World History – June 8, 2020

452 – Italy invaded by Attila the Hun.

793 – Vikings from modern-day Norway plunder monastery in England.

1783 – Laki volcano in Iceland begins 8-month eruption, killing 10,000.

1786 – Commercially made ice cream 1st advertised [New York City].

1809 – William Hyde Wollaston invents the first reflective goniometer.

1824 – Washing machine patented by Noah Cushing of Quebec.

1869 – Ives W. McGaffey of Chicago patents the 1st vacuum cleaner.

1887 – Herman Hollerith receives patent for his punch card calculator.

1896 – 1st car thief; Baron de Zuylen’s Peugeot stolen by his mechanic.

1918 – Nova Aquila, brightest nova since Kepler’s nova of 1604, discovered.

1940 – Discovery of element 93, neptunium, announced.

1949 – Siam changes name to Thailand.

1959 – 1st official “missile mail” lands in Jacksonville, Florida.

1963 – American Heart Association 1st agency to campaign vs cigarettes.

1965 – USSR launches Luna 6; it misses the moon by 99,000 miles.

1968 – James E. Ray, alleged assassin of Martin Luther King Jr., captured.

1979 – “The Source,” 1st computer public information service, goes on-line.

1984 – “Ghostbusters”, American supernatural comedy film, released.

1988 – Nippon Airways says painting eyeballs on jets cuts bird collisions.

2004 – Transit of Venus [between Earth & sun] occurs.

2017 – British General Election results in a hung parliament.

2017 – Richard Jones freed after 17 years when look-a-like discovered.

2018 – Supercomputer processes 200,000 trillion calculations per second.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 8, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Have your friends ever told you that you could be a great teacher? At home, you’re the one who’s talking all the time. You’re almost compelled to make others listen to you. Children are fascinated by your knowledge. Today, someone might not agree with you and upset you. You’ll learn your lessons can lead to a conversation. Knowledge isn’t a one-way street.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You’ve been working hard lately and giving a lot of your energy to others. Today you’re feeling tired. There will be tension in the air throughout the day. You may feel that certain people who you considered friends now disappoint you. Don’t get tangled up in their superficiality. It’s probably wise to put some distance between you and these people.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today, you’ll undoubtedly ask yourself a lot of questions. You tend to be rather introverted, and you typically need a great deal of freedom. You’re usually an energetic person, but with the current astral energy at play, you may feel lonely and doubtful of your abilities. Take time today to analyze your commitments to others.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You’ll be the saviour of the day. Your wisdom and patience will be your best assets today. You’ll be of great help to those around you. You’ll counsel them and be able to guide them toward better days. All those who are lost in their personal problems just need someone like you. You’re their friend and they appreciate your generosity.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You shouldn’t work as hard as you do. You might have a lot of energy, but your body needs to rest from time to time. There is more to life than work. Try to take some time off to relax and recharge your batteries. You’ll need to be in the best of shape pretty soon. The action is just around the corner, and you’ll need all your capacities.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You’ll be lost in your thoughts today. The celestial atmosphere is right for enabling you to ponder a frustrating aspect of your life. Often your partner is far away from you, yet you need your sweetie beside you. This may well be the cause of a lot of tension in your life now. The time is right to talk to your partner about this situation and try to rectify it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – People around you might have been expecting a bit more cooperation on your part. You could be nicer and more concerned about their needs. It seems you’ve been ill-tempered recently. You like acting this way occasionally. Sometimes you act like a child who wants to play more. If you indulge this urge to play more often, you’ll be able to be more loving toward your entourage.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If it were up to you, you’d rather stay in bed reading than confront the world. Deep inside, however, you know you need to reach out to others. You feel you can’t be left out of society. But have you ever thought about finding someone who shares your tastes? You could read in bed with someone else and still have a lot of contact.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Generosity is one of your best qualities. You have the uncanny ability to give without expecting anything in return, and you gain a great deal of power and light from this generosity. With little effort, you could become one of those people who never expects things in return. You could become a “saint” in a very real way.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Every once in a while, everyone must analyze his or her life. But you tend to be too pessimistic when you ponder yours. You get easily carried away, and you often exaggerate. Today, as you think about your life, try not to listen to that little voice in your head. Your life is far from being the way that you think it is.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You’ll have to use a cunning strategy today. The day will be tense and delicate. Some of your friends may try to put some pressure on you to obtain certain things. You’ll have to find a clever way to get out of this tight spot. You might consider using some of their own medicine on them. This way, you could keep your freedom. Try it and see!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today, you’ll become quite introspective and reflect on your life. You probably heard some discouraging news concerning someone close to you, and it could leave you feeling blue. You’ll find you put a great deal of emotion into this relationship. Don’t let this get you down. You need to react. Try to recharge your batteries so you can get your energy back.