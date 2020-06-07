Today in High Prairie – June 7, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – June 7, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 7, 2020

Conner Williscroft

Jason Rich

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 7, 2020

Wyatt Malanowich

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 7, 2020

1811 – James Simpson, Popularized use of chloroform

1843 – Susan Blow, “Mother of the Kindergarten”

1848 – Paul Gauguin, French painter

1917 – Dean Martin, US singer/actor

1928 – James Jude, Surgeon who developed CPR

1929 – John Turner, 17th PM of Canada

1931 – Virginia McKenna, Born Free actress

1940 – Tom Jones, What’s New Pussycat singer

1943 – Ken Osmond, Leave It to Beaver actor

1944 – Clarence White, Byrds guitarist

1949 – Jack Ryland, Three Dog Night vocalist

1955 – Joey Scarbury, Greatest American Hero singer

1958 – Prince, Purple Rain singer

1965 – Mick Foley, US pro wrestler

1978 – Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live comedian

1981 – Anna Kournikova, Russian tennis pro

1988 – Michael Cera, Canadian actor [Superbad] 1988

1989 – Michael Tamboli, Born 01:23:45 p.m. on 6-7-89

This Day in Local History – June 7, 2020

June 7, 1913: The Grouard News reports Sam Mah Kim and Mah Hop buy the Grouard Savoy Cafe from Bert Wray; Robert Inslee opens a butcher shop; S.L. Smith opens a general store; J.A. Hachett and C.B. Kehoe open a cigar store; Mr. MacArthur opens a fruit store; and F.A. Buhlozer opens the Owl Cafe, all in the same week.

June 7, 1970: Faust resident Albert Burger is nominated for the provincial NDP at a meeting in Joussard.

June 7, 1978: South Peace News reports that paving is proceeding on the road to Grouard from High Prairie. It is completed in early August.

June 7, 1981: Rodney Nichols, 26, of Salt Prairie, drowns in his dugout after his homemade boat capsizes.

June 7, 1989: South Peace News reports Faust and Kinsuo is awarded $825,000 to install a water line to serve the area.

June 7, 1993: Little Red Air from Fort Vermilion begins regular air service to High Prairie from Edmonton.

June 7, 2000: South Peace News wins its fourth Blue Ribbon Award from CCNA for newspaper general excellence.

June 7, 2006: South Peace News reports the mountain pine beetle has the potential to cause serious damage to Alberta’s forests. By 2009, the prediction becomes true as large sections of forest are decimated.

June 7, 2008: South Peace News wins three Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association awards at a ceremony in Edmonton. Publisher Mary Burgar accepts first place for Best All-Round Newspaper in the circulation 1,300-1,999 class; second in Best Editorial Section and second for Best Sports Section.

June 7, 2013: Peavine Bishop Routhier School buries a time capsule to be opened in 2038. Its contents are kept a secret.

June 7, 2017: The franchisee for Tim Hortons applies for a development permit to build in the town’s east end.

June 7, 2018: Driftpile resident Billy-Ray Belcourt wins the $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize for his book of poems called This Wound is A World.

June 7, 2019; South Peace News’ website wins a CCNA award after placing second in its circulation category. It’s the second award in three years for southpeacenews.com

This Day in World History – June 7, 2020

1494 – Treaty of Tordesillas: Spain and Portugal divide the New World.

1800 – David Thompson reaches mouth of the Saskatchewan River in Manitoba.

1832 – Cholera reaches Quebec, brought by Irish immigrants, kills 6,000.

1887 – Monotype type-casting machine patented.

1893 – Gandhi’s first act of civil disobedience in India.

1905 – Norway dissolves union with Sweden [in effect since 1814].

1909 – Mary Pickford makes her screen debut at the age of 16.

1912 – US army tests 1st machine gun mounted on a plane.

1913 – 1st verifiable ascent of main summit of Mount McKinley.

1917 – Chicago businessmen found Lions Clubs International.

1929 – Vatican City becomes a sovereign state.

1955 – “$64,000 Question” premieres on CBS-TV.

1965 – Gemini 4 completes 62 orbits.

1965 – Sony introduces its home video tape recorder, priced at $995.

1975 – “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” by John Denver hits No. 1.

1975 – Sony introduces Betamax videocassette recorder for sale to public.

1988 – Aluminum contaminates Cornwall’s water supply.

1989 – For one second this morning, the time is 01:23:45, 6-7-89.

1989 – Wayne Gretzky wins his 9th NHL Hart [MVP] Trophy in 10 years.

1991 – Mount Pinatubo [Philippines] erupts for 1st time.

1993 – Cleveland breaks ground for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

2016 – “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” play premieres in London.

2018 – Mars Curiosity Rover finds organic matter, methane, on Mars.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 7, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Love and romance are apt to be your primary focus today. If you’re currently romantically involved, expect a wonderfully intense evening with your special someone if it’s possible you spend time together. If you aren’t involved, don’t be surprised if someone new and exciting comes into your life, perhaps contacting you from another province or foreign country. Your creative abilities are also intensified. Take whatever time you need to memorize the ideas coming your way. You won’t want to forget them.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today dreams, visions, and intuitive insights enrich your innovative side and interactions with others. Don’t hesitate to put your ideas into motion, even if they seem a bit too ambitious. You’re well attuned to the collective unconscious and likely to be picking up on future trends, so be on the alert. You’re feeling especially sexy in the evening, so plan an intimate get-together with your lover, if possible.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A neighbour or relative you haven’t spoken to for awhile might contact you out of the blue. Make the time to talk, as it could open up doors for you that you wouldn’t normally expect. Relationships of all kinds should be going especially well, and these include romantic ones. If you’re involved, expect to grow closer. If you aren’t currently involved, don’t be surprised if someone new and exciting enters your life.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your working life and income are likely to be enhanced today through the influence of people who live in distant states or foreign countries. The desire for knowledge is probably strong, and you might seek to develop some new skills. Your romantic life is also likely to be thriving since you feel passionate and project that feeling to others. Expect some surprises from a current or potential romantic partner.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Romance is front and centre today, as you’re probably feeling especially passionate. This is a great day to plan an intimate evening with a lover, if possible. Make use of candles, muted lights, and soft music. You’re apt to be feeling especially passionate about your other interests, whether they’re intellectual, creative, or business oriented. You can expect to spend a lot of time pursuing your passions, no matter what they are.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You’re likely to be feeling especially romantic today. If you’re currently involved, plan an intimate evening at home with your lover. If you aren’t involved, anything goes. Don’t be surprised if someone new and exciting comes into your life. Your imagination is high, so you might decide to put your energy into creative projects. Take whatever time you need. Don’t let the day pass you by.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you might find your social life takes a definite turn for the better. You could receive more than one text or call that piques your interest, and you’ll spend a lot of time discussing arrangements for future get-togethers. If you aren’t romantically involved now, you may find out about someone promising. If you’re involved, make sure you reserve time for an intimate encounter with your special someone, if possible. Have fun!

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Business and money matters may seem too good to be true. Success and good fortune in these departments are definitely indicated for you today. If you’ve been trying to get a break in a creative or artistic field, it may finally manifest. The present looks profitable and the future bright. In the evening, celebrate by scheduling a romantic encounter with your lover, if possible. You should find it especially gratifying now.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You should be feeling especially passionate today, so don’t be surprised if you can’t get sex and romance out of your mind. If you’re currently involved, schedule an intimate evening with your lover, if possible. If you aren’t involved, don’t be surprised if you pull someone new and exciting under your spell. Your passions could also spill into other parts of your life, including creative and intellectual interests. Make the most of it!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Long-buried emotions from the past, some of them pleasant and some in need of release, could well up from your subconscious today. This is likely to have an uplifting effect on your mental and emotional state, so don’t fight it. It’s also likely to release whatever hang-ups you might have about relationships. Therefore, you can expect all your involvements to thrive – particularly the romantic ones. Enjoy!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Some exciting activities could take place in your neighbourhood today. You’ll definitely want to find out more about what’s going on. If possible, you may go with some close friends or a romantic partner. Communicating with others is likely to be intense and gratifying now, so expect your head to be spinning by day’s end. It’s definitely a great idea to spend some time alone with a romantic partner this evening if that’s in the cards. You’re feeling passionate.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your business and financial interests definitely get a big boost today, perhaps through contacts with friends. Career matters are skyrocketing, and your financial future looks promising. Keep up the good work. Your health is especially strong and vigourous, but your primary interest is likely to be romance, as you should be feeling especially passionate. Schedule an intimate evening with a significant other, if possible, and make the most of it.