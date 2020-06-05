Today in High Prairie – June 6, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – June 6, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 6, 2020

Fran Billings

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 6, 2020

Brandis Ruecker

Donovan Olsen

Kerilynn Bigstone

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 6, 2020

1799 – Alexander Pushkin, Russian writer/poet

1867 – David Abercrombie, Abercrombie & Fitch founder

1868 – Robert Scott, Failed South Pole expedition

1901 – Sukarno, 1st President of Indonesia

1903 – Aram Khachaturian, Sabre Dance composer

1912 – María Montez, “Queen of Technicolor”

1926 – Tom Ryan, Tumbleweeds cartoonist

1931 – Lloyd Lindroth, “The Liberace of the Harp”

1939 – Gary U.S. Bonds, US blues singer

1946 – Chelsea Brown, Laugh-In comedienne

1946 – Lasse Hallström, ABBA writer/director

1955- Sandra Bernhard, Roseanne actress [Nancy]

1956 – Bjorn Borg, Swedish tennis pro

1961 – Dee C. Lee, Wham! Musician

1975 – Staci Keanan, My Two Dads actress

1987 – Daniel Logan, Star Wars Episode II actor

This Day in Local History – June 6, 2020

June 6, 1914: The Grouard News reports the removal of the current post office is underway and moved to a present site to Demer’s Block. Hours of service are from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

June 6, 1972: High Prairie residents go to the polls to decide whether or not to allow the Park Hotel to serve spirits in its licensed premises. The local Ministerial Association opposes the request but it passes 532-99.

June 6, 1973: South Peace News reports the Peace River Health Unit reports that cases of VD are up 61 per cent in the area. High Prairie reported the most cases at 100.

June 6, 1990: South Peace News reports the Kinuso Marina is “an unfinished hole” in the ground that needs $250,000 to complete.

June 6, 1990: For the first time in its history, South Peace News wins a national community newspaper award. South Peace News places third for Best Sports Section in the under 3,999 circulation class.

June 6, 1992: St. Andrew’s School holds its first Grade 12 graduation in 25 years as three graduate.

June 6, 2006: Peace Country Health chooses land owned by H.P. Farm Supply for the new High Prairie Hospital. Owner Nick Shybunia, speaking on behalf of the family, is pleased with the decision.

June 6, 2006: Former M.D. of Big Lakes employee and Holy Family Catholic Regional School Division employee Ian Becker loses his battle with cancer.

June 6, 2007: Peace Country Health chair Marvin Moore says a “handshake agreement” has been made to construct the new hospital on land owned by Peavine Metis Settlement in High Prairie’s east end.

June 6, 2009: The High Prairie Legion decides the 65th anniversary of D-Day is the right time to unveil its new cenotaph at the Legion.

June 6, 2009: South Peace News earns an Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association award in the Best Editorial category, placing second.

June 6, 2010: South Peace News reports on the financial troubles of The Movie Gallery, which would close their store in High Prairie by year’s end.

June 6, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes announces it’s adding the names of Annette Charrois, Ray Duchesneau and Louisa Rich to its Wall of Fame.

June 6, 2013: HPE holds a special day full of activities to recognize aboriginal culture.

June 6, 2015: E.W. Pratt’s Montana Blackwell wins a silver medal in Junior Men’s Javelin at the Alberta High School Track and Field Championships in Lethbridge. His toss is 43.44 metres.

This Day in World History – June 6, 2020

1242 – 24 wagonloads of Talmudic books burned in Paris.

1752 – 3rd great fire in Moscow in 2 weeks; 1/3 of city destroyed.

1795 – Fire destroy 1/3 of Copenhagen; 18,000 injured.

1844 – Young Men’s Christian Association [YMCA] formed by George Williams.

1882 – Electric iron patented by Henry W. Seely.

1914 – 1st air flight out of sight of land [Scotland to Norway].

1925 – Walter Chrysler founds automobile manufacturer Chrysler Corporation.

1933 – 1st drive-in theater opens in Camden, New Jersey.

1936 – Aviation gasoline 1st produced commercially in New Jersey.

1941 – Giants use plastic batting helmets for 1st time.

1942 – 1st nylon parachute jump occurs.

1944 – Baseball cancels all games honoring D-Day invasion.

1946 – Henry Morgan is 1st to take off shirt on TV.

1949 – “It Pays To Be Ignorant” game show debut on CBS-TV.

1965 – Rolling Stones release single “I Can’t Get No Satisfaction”.

1966 – NFL & AFL announce their merger.

1971 – “Ed Sullivan Show” last broadcasts on CBS-TV.

1972 – Explosion at world’s largest coal mine in Rhodesia kills 427.

1972 – Gold hits record $60 an ounce in London.

1983 – Bottle with note of June 9, 1910 found in Queensland, Australia.

1988 – 3 giant turtles found in Bronx sewage plant.

1998 – TV sitcom “Sex and the City” premieres in the US on HBO.

2012 – Transit of Venus [between Earth & sun] occurs – last 21st century.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 6, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today could bring a lot of physical activity, possibly including workouts and dancing, as your energy, enthusiasm, and stamina are all high. Life may be mentally demanding, too, but you can handle it. Communications with friends and colleagues should be warm, congenial, and full of good-natured banter. You could be exhausted but satisfied with everything you’ve done by the end of the day.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Children cross your path today for a reason. You might get caught up in their games and momentarily experience being a child again yourself. This could increase your appeal for love partners, so don’t be surprised if you’re the recipient of admiring advances from others. At some point, you might be the centre of attention, which is flattering. Enjoy!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Communication flows freely today. Land might be discussed. At some point you’ll be reminded of someone from the past and experience a momentary wave of longing to see this person again. This won’t last, however. You’ll be too busy relating to those you’re currently talking to. Expect to learn a lot and accomplish more throughout the course of the day. Go for the gold!

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your self-confidence is likely to skyrocket today. Good news about money could reach you while you’re at home, causing family members to want to celebrate. You might be a little tired, but you’ll be up for it anyway, since the news gives you a second wind. Expect a lot of compliments from your household as well as others you might happen to meet.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It’s time to get in touch with the people in your neighbourhood. By reaching out to the people you live near in a jovial and congenial way you build community spirit. You can expect a lot of stimulating conversation once you take the initiative. Valuable business contacts could be made today, although you might not be aware of it at the time.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might plan a trip, perhaps a long-distance vacation. You may be planning far in advance, but you love to dream about the possibilities now. You’re in the position where you feel secure enough financially and established enough in your working life to cut yourself a little slack and make time for enjoyment. Do something new and different even if others think you’re crazy.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Capricorn, some interesting insights could steer you in the right direction regarding a goal you’ve been working toward for a long time. You generally prefer logic to ESP, but today your intuition is so strong it’s difficult to resist. You could also feel a burst of physical energy that spurs you on to do whatever needs to be done. Don’t worry about what’s rational. Follow your heart.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Expect to spend a lot of time communicating with others, perhaps texting multiple friends at one time either individually or in a group chat. At least one could end up being helpful to your professional life. A lot of stimulating conversation could take place today, perhaps giving you clues to opportunities or trends you want to follow. Relations with others should be jovial, congenial, and supportive.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your health is likely to be glowing and your physical energy high. You’ll probably want to spend some of your time today working out or otherwise getting some exercise. This gets the endorphins going so you feel that much more motivated to pursue job-related or personal projects. Relations with others should be stimulating and jovial, although not deep or intimate. Sports or games could be especially appealing.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Intense communication throughout the day could bring you closer to a friend or lover. Conversations about a number of different subjects could increase your understanding of one another and leave you with a lot of wonderful memories of the day. If possible, you could drive into the country or just hang out together, too. Above all, have fun!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your self-confidence is likely to skyrocket today. Good news about money could reach you while you’re at home, causing family members to want to celebrate. You might be a little tired, but you’ll be up for it anyway, since the news gives you a second wind. Expect a lot of compliments from your household as well as others you might happen to meet.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It’s time to get in touch with the people in your neighbourhood. By reaching out to the people you live near in a jovial and congenial way you build community spirit. You can expect a lot of stimulating conversation once you take the initiative. Valuable business contacts could be made today, although you might not be aware of it at the time.