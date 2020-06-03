Today in High Prairie – June 4, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – June 4, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 4, 2020

Ken Matthews

Tyler Hewko

Dwayne Haugen

Shylo Boucher

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 4, 2020

Joni Davidson

Liam Willier Dumont

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 4, 2020

1744 – Patrick Ferguson, Invented Ferguson rifle

1887 – Tom Longboat, Marathon runner

1906 – Richard Whorf, Yankee Doodle Dandy actor

1909 – Paul Nordoff, Frog Prince composer

1910 – Christopher Cockerell, Hovercraft inventor

1924 – Dennis Weaver, Gunsmoke actor [Chester]

1926 – Robert Hughes, World’s heaviest man [486kg]

1927 – Priscilla Morrill, Mary Tyler Moore actress

1930 – Morgana King, The Godfather actress

1932 – John Barrymore, Pantomine Quiz actor

1937 – Freddy Fender, US county singer

1937 – Gorilla Monsoon, Pro wrestling announcer

1944 – Michelle Phillips, Mamas & Papas singer

1948 – Sandra Post, LPGA golfer

1950 – Wayne Powers, Laverne & Shirley actor

1971 – Noah Wyle, ER actor [Dr. John Carter]

1975 – Henry Burris, Calgary Stampeder

1975 – Angelina Jolie, US actress

1990 – Evan Spiegel, Co-founder of Snapchat

This Day in Local History – June 4, 2020

June 4, 1983: The Joussard Homesteaders open their centre.

June 4, 1990: Joan Wilson’s school bus catches a soft spot on the shoulder and flips onto its side in a farmer’s field northeast of High Prairie sending three children to hospital. Wilson is later charged with driving without due care and attention and later acquitted.

June 4, 1994: Tom and Velva Harding are honoured by the community at a roast in High Prairie.

June 4, 2005: South Peace News’ 2004 Christmas edition is judged to be the best in Canada in the circulation up to 3,999 category.

June 4, 2013: The Alberta government announces that High Prairie is one of 24 communities in the province to be selected for a family care clinic.

June 4, 2013: The High Prairie Regals hold their annual general meeting and begin a “Drive to Stay Alive” campaign to get more people involved in the organization.

June 4, 2015: South Peace News reports that Donnelly’s Jean-Pierre Boileau wins $250,000 in a recent Lotto 6/49 draw by matching the EXTRA number.

June 4, 2014: South Peace News features R&B Livestock Enterprise at Sunset House, where owners give hunters the experience of hunting wild turkey.

June 4, 2014: Golden Olson is re-elected president at the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce annual general meeting. Matt Lovsin is re-elected vice president and Tracy Sherkawi re-elected secretary-treasurer.

This Day in World History – June 4, 2020

781 BC – Oldest Chinese recording of a solar eclipse.

1070 – Roquefort cheese created in a cave near Roquefort, France.

1760 – New England planters claim land in Nova Scotia from Acadians.

1783 – Montgolfier brothers 1st public hot-air balloon flight [unmanned].

1850 – Self-deodorizing fertilizer patented in England.

1896 – Henry Ford takes his 1st Ford through streets of Detroit.

1912 – Cone of Mount Katmai [Alaska] collapses.

1940 – Winston Churchill’s speech: “We shall fight on the seas and oceans.”

1942 – Battle of Midway begins; Japan’s 1st major defeat in WW II.

1942 – Capitol Record Co opens for business.

1943 – Argentina taken over by Colonel Juan Perón.

1945 – US, Soviet Union, Britain and France agree to divide Germany.

1946 – Largest solar prominence [500,000 km] observed.

1954 – France grants Vietnam independence inside French Union.

1970 – Tonga [formerly Friendly Islands] declares independence from UK.

1973 – A patent for the ATM is granted.

1974 – Never repeated 10 cent Beer Night at Cleveland; game forfeited.

1979 – Joe Clark is sworn in as the youngest PM in Canadian history.

1982 – “Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan” released in USA.

1984 – DNA is successfully cloned from an extinct animal.

1989 – Tiananmen Square Massacre: death toll near 1,000.

1991 – Pope John Paul II compares abortion with Nazi murders.

2001 – Gyanendra, the last King of Nepal, ascends to the throne.

2012 – Japan’s stock market plummets to record low since 1983.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 4, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Friends, neighbours, and relatives could be feeling especially stressed out and explosive today. This isn’t a good day to initiate intense communications with them. Keep your talk light and inconsequential. This is a great day to stay home and read, especially since your mind is particularly receptive to unusual ideas. The Internet, videos, and TV documentaries could be most informative.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The economy could well take another dip, and you might hear from people expressing concerns about financial matters. Don’t take them to heart, and certainly don’t worry about your own financial condition. The trend will probably reverse itself soon, and this time in the right direction. Take no drastic action just yet. Wait and see what happens. You’ll probably breathe a sigh of relief.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Oppressive stress on you or those close to you could cause disconcerting upsets within your relationships today. Try to be objective and work things out rationally instead of going to pieces. Avoid being sucked into quarrels where you might say things you’ll regret. Don’t let this temporary situation get the best of you. Make the effort to stay focused and relaxed. Tomorrow all should be back to normal.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Stress could take a toll on you today. You might temporarily lose your ambition and be left wondering if it’s all really worth it. This isn’t a good day to start projects or engage in important discussions. Stay home and get some rest if you can. You might skip a few chores, but you’ll be better off in the long run. Treat yourself to a good book and some ice cream.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Surprising new developments in close friendships or love relationships could come your way today. Someone might move away or perhaps move closer to you. This could prove a little unsettling at first, but you’ll be happy once you get used to the idea. Communicating with new people could also bring unexpected events your way. Be prepared for some bombshells. On the downside, expect some trouble with machines.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Unexpected developments might interfere with your home life or with plans to spend a quiet evening with your family. This could have you feeling a little down at first, but don’t let it get to you. Whatever you do today might open doors that will benefit both you and those close to you. Gird your loins and do whatever needs to be done. Later you’ll be glad you did.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may be looking forward to talking on the phone with someone dear who lives far away, but circumstances beyond your control could get in the way. Perhaps you keep missing each other, or problems with computers or phones throw a monkey wrench into the works. Don’t let this dim your enthusiasm. Once you reach your friend, expect to have an exciting and emotionally gratifying conversation.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Although business and money matters continue to go well, some rather unsettling news regarding either your finances or the economy in general could reach you today. However, don’t accept as truth anything you hear until you check the facts. The planetary energies now lend themselves to the spread of rumor, gossip, and misinformation. This is definitely the day to hang on to your objectivity.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may have been looking forward to communicating or spending time with the people you care about today if possible, but circumstances beyond your control throw some unexpected obstacles in your way. Don’t panic! If you’re focused and objective, you can find a way to get around the obstacles and do what you want to do. If you’re involved in creative projects, you might seem blocked today. This should pass by tomorrow.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Although you’ve been feeling especially strong physically over the past few days, today you might feel a little under the weather. You could even experience some giddiness. This is nothing to worry about, but you should try to take it easy. Don’t exercise if you don’t feel up to it. Get some rest. Even if you have to postpone some chores, you’ll be better off in the long run.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Emotional matters could hit the fan today at a [virtual] group meeting of some kind. Those around you communicate with are apt to be feeling especially stressed and volatile, so be prepared for anything. Try to stay out of passionate confrontations, and don’t try to put oil on troubled waters. At times like this, such attempts only cause unwanted attention to focus on you. Stay centered.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Stress might be getting the better of a household member today. This person feels emotionally volatile. The least irritation could set off a temper tantrum. Try to ease the pressure by staying out of the way. Don’t offer advice, however well-intentioned it may be. This person needs to come to terms with whatever is bothering him or her. Distance yourself and do your own thing.