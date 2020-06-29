Today in High Prairie – June 30, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – June 30, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 30, 2020

Betty Cunningham

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 30, 2020

Eva Nichol

Kristy New

Mathew Plante

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 30, 2020

1879 – Walter Hampden, Hunchback of Notre Dame actor

1896 – Wilfred Pelletier, Voice of Firestone

1898 – George Chandler, Lassie actor

1917 – Susan Hayward, Tulsa actress

1930 – June Valli, Your Hit Parade singer

1934 – Harry Blackstone Jr., Magician

1936 – Nancy Dussault, Too Close for Comfort actress

1943 – Florence Ballard, Supremes rocker

1944 – Glenn Shorrock, Little River Band vocalist

1949 – Andrew Scott, Sweet guitarist

1953 – Hal Lindes, Dire Straits rocker

1956 – Adrian Wright, Human League keyboardist

1966 – Mike Tyson, Heavyweight boxing champion

1975 – Ralf Schumacher, German Formula 1 racer

1985 – Michael Phelps, US Olympic swimmer

This Day in Local History – June 30, 2020

June 30, 1961: The High Prairie and District Museum and Historical Society holds its first meeting in Pleasantview Lodge with Dolly Albertine as chairman.

June 30, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports Alberta’s Minister of Lands and Forests, Norman Willmore, visits High Prairie to discuss mink ranching issues. A shortage of feed in the area prompted mink ranchers to ask for aid to import fish from British Columbia at $3.75 to $4 per 100 pounds.

June 30, 1966: Big Meadow School closes. It is one of the last rural schools to close.

June 30, 1971: Eighteen stores in High Prairie advertise a change to late Friday night shopping.

June 30, 1973: Over 600 people greet the RCMP Centennial Klondike Trail Ride as it enters Grouard.

June 30, 1975: A fire at Barry’s Corner Shell results in the store closing for three months.

June 30, 1987: Pogo Ceramics closes its doors.

June 30, 1988: Century 21 opens for business under the name of Sunnyside Realty and owner Bart Kuefler.

June 30, 1989: Winds clocked at 120 km/hr tear apart Sharon Turner’s garage in Kinuso causing over $10,000 in damage.

June 30, 1992: Former Driftpile principal Adolf Bondarchuk, 47, is found guilty in Faust court of assaulting a student in March 1991 and fined $275.

June 30, 1995: The High Prairie Day Care is forced to close its doors as the bank says it will no longer honour their letter of credit. Plans are made to re-open in September.

June 30, 1996: St. Andrew’s School principal Chris Smeaton resigns.

June 30, 2000: Joussard School principal Sharon Allan retires after more than 20 years of service and 11 as principal.

June 30, 2005: East Prairie holds the grand opening celebration and first graduation of its Headstart program.

June 30, 2005: High Prairie RCMP Staff Sgt. Bruce McNaughton leaves High Prairie for Morinville after four years of service.

June 30, 2007: Pastor Elmer Mushumanski retires from High Prairie Redeemer Lutheran Church.

June 30, 2008: Trigil Energy closes its High Prairie office after announcing a merger with Calgary-based Candor Engineering and Consulting Ltd.

June 30, 2008: Roland Bliss, a long-time resident of High Prairie, dies at the age of 89 years. He was a farmer, trapper, bridge repairman, logger and truck driver among other things.

June 30, 2011: George Ostermeier passes away at the age of 76 years. He farmed, kept bees, was active in St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, and served on the Catholic school board as trustee for over 25 years. He also operated Joussard General Store and opened O’s Ice Cream Store in 2000.

June 30, 2012: Former Town of High Prairie Councillor Arnold Aarts dies in Edmonton at the age of 78 years.

June 30, 2017: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee presents High Prairie’s Wendell Ebbett with the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers.

June 30, 2018: Long-time Town of High Prairie employee Redford Arlidge passes away. He worked for the town for over 40 years.

June 30, 2019: Fire strikes Rural Fashion Girl. The cause of the blaze is undetermined. The store had still not re-opened by year’s end.

This Day in World History – June 30, 2020

1559 – King Henry II of France is seriously injured in a jousting match.

1755 – Philippines close all non-catholic Chinese restaurants.

1859 – Charles Blondin 1st to cross Niagara Falls on a tightrope.

1893 – Excelsior diamond, then world’s largest at 995 carats, found in SAfrica.

1894 – Korea declares independence from China, asks for Japanese aid.

1896 – W.S. Hadaway patents electric stove.

1898 – Winton Motor Carriage Company publishes the 1st known auto ad.

1908 – A giant fireball flattens 80 million trees in Russia.

1930 – 1st round-the-world radio broadcast occurs.

1937 – World’s 1st emergency call telephone service is launched.

1938 – Superman 1st appears in DC Comics’ Action Comics Series.

1953 – 1st Chevrolet Corvette manufactured.

1955 – “Johnny Carson Show” debuts on CBS-TV.

1958 – Dutch government ends obligatory dismissal of married teachers.

1962 – French Foreign Legion leaves Algeria.

1962 – Rwanda and Burundi become independent.

1966 – Leopoldville, Congo is renamed Kinshasa.

1971 – Crew of Russian space mission Soyuz 11 found dead upon arrival.

1972 – One leap second is added to the UTC time system.

1975 – Galaxy 3C123 at 8 billion light years distance is founded.

1984 – Failed coup by cocaine growers in Bolivia.

1984 – Last sixpence minted in Great Britain [in use since 1551].

1984 – Pierre Trudeau officially steps down as PM of Canada.

1987 – The Royal Canadian Mint introduces the $1 coin, known as the Loonie.

1992 – 1st pay bathrooms in US open: 25 cents in New York.

1997 – Leap Second added to synchronize atomic clocks.

1998 – Sega Channel, cable’s 1st on-demand video game service, closes.

2005 – Spain legalizes same-sex marriage.

2016 – The Ikea Museum opens in the former 1st Ikea store in Sweden.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 30, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Issues may get a little heavier than you’d perhaps like today. Your job is to infuse some amusement into the situation. Your powers of adaptability will be put to the test, as other people seem to be completely fixated on their opinions. Be extra conscious of your words. Other people, especially superiors or elders, are apt to be offended by careless, offhand remarks.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If the doorknob doesn’t want to turn today, don’t force it. You’ll only succeed in breaking the key. Perhaps you just need to try another door. If things don’t flow smoothly into place, then they probably weren’t meant to be. Life shouldn’t have to be a struggle. Our job is to be happy. Remember that the next time you’re in a long line. View the situation as a rest period.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your newfangled approach to things might get some serious flak from others today, but don’t let that stop you. Realize that your independent and somewhat rebellious nature is a key ingredient in keeping the world in balance. Don’t give up the fight when old, tired ways of doing things insist on taking the upper hand. Use your power from within to combat the forces from above.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might be called upon to choose between two ways of handling a situation. The old ways of doing things are in conflict with the new. Which way are you going to proceed? Don’t be thrown off course by fast talk and sleight of hand. Also, don’t assume that the way that has worked forever is still the best solution. Use your intuition to choose the best route for you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Unexpected events may be shuffling the cards when you least expect it. If you have kept a close eye on the deck, counting the jacks as they turn up, you might get thrown for a loop. Don’t be discouraged. Everyone else is subject to the same rules as you are. If the dealer seems crooked, go to another table. Don’t fall for the same trick twice.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Your sense of self may be a bit challenged today. You might just have trouble getting out of bed at all. Remember that the way others see you doesn’t necessarily mean that’s the way you really are. Don’t feel like you have to change in order to please anyone. Ultimately, your only responsibility is to you. Bizarre events could occur that prompt you to change your way of thinking.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – As you follow the path toward acquiring the latest, greatest, fastest, and best, you might find you’re leaving behind some fundamental principles and values along the way. Don’t lose sight of your foundation. Things could get shaken up today. Your ego might be on trial for pig-headed behaviour. Keep yourself in check and be aware of the way you project yourself to others.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Key into your sensual, beautiful nature. Take time each day to attend to your soul and make sure it’s getting the nourishment it needs to radiate into the world. Unexpected people could pop up out of nowhere, so don’t be surprised if a former lover texts or calls. Things from the past may be coming back to the present in order to teach you a valuable life lesson.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may sense a nervous restlessness today that urges you to act. A journey to one place may have you bouncing off to another place that may lead you on an adventure to someplace completely different. It might seem like you’re on some crazy scavenger hunt toward a pot of gold. The energy of the day may leave you feeling ragged, but don’t give up. Persistence will eventually pay off.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A good tip for you to remember is to be careful about what you say about others. If you’re talking about someone who isn’t present, act as if he or she is. What is your motivation for saying those things? Is it necessary to speak in such a manner? A negative comment about someone else is going to resonate in the cosmos. People could lose trust in you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might need some time alone today to bring yourself back to centre. Independence is a keyword, so keep it in the back of your mind. Make sure you aren’t the victim of a commitment you made long ago. As the landscape changes, we must also change. Stubborn actions will be extremely detrimental on a day like this. Be honest and grateful for the things you have.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Don’t automatically think that beauty always has to be defined by old-fashioned standards. It’s time to create your own definition. There’s no need to fit into some socially constructed mold that doesn’t resonate with who you truly are. Your job isn’t to try and make sure that everyone loves you. There’s only one person you need to satisfy, and that is you.