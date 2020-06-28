Today in High Prairie – June 29, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – June 29, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 29, 2020

Robert Monteith

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 29, 2020

Hunter Wild

Jasper Dalke

Koen Sloat

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 29, 2020

1849 – Sergei Witte, 1st PM of Russia

1901 – Frieda Inescort, Pride & Prejudice actress

1916 – Ruth Warrick, Citizen Kane actress

1919 – Slim Pickens, Blazing Saddles actor

1929 – Pat Crawford Brown, Desperate Housewives actress

1932 – Soon Tech Oh, Missing in Action 2 actor

1943 – Eva Boyd, Locomotion singer

1944 – Gary Busey, Buddy Holly Story actor

1948 – Fred Grandy, The Love Boat actor

1949 – Ian Paice, Deep Purple drummer

1951 – Don Rosa, Scrooge McDuck illustrator

1961 – Sharon Lawrence, NYPD Blue actress

1962 – Amanda Donohoe, LA Law actress

1968 – Theoren Fleury, Calgary Flames

This Day in Local History – June 29, 2020

June 29, 1969: The official grand opening is held at the Green Acres Golf Course west of High Prairie.

June 29, 1969: George Stephenson, an original member of the Winagami Beach Association in 1954, is given a wagon wheel lamp in recognition of his years of service.

June 29, 1972: About 50,000 eastern brook trout are released into Blue Lake south of High Prairie. Biologists say they should be ready to catch in the winter of 1973-74.

June 29, 1987: The High Prairie Recreation Board gets tough with the High Prairie Indoor Rodeo Association and tells them to not walk horses near the pool or playground. If they don’t comply, the recreation board says they will refuse the association the right to use the arena.

June 29, 1989: Alberta Metis ratify a $310 million deal from the Alberta government. The deal covers land, economic development and self-government over a 17-year period.

June 29, 1989: Brenda May Isadore, 17, of Driftpile, dies in an accident at the Athabasca river bridge.

June 29, 2001: Agricore closes its elevator in High Prairie.

June 29, 2006: Linda Taylor, who lives on the Sunset House Road west of High Prairie, is worried after an encounter with a wild boar.

June 29-30, 2006: Eight different truckers volunteer their time and expense to haul gravel to the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre location.

June 29, 2010: St. Albert lawyer Cam McCoy announces he is dropping his class action ‘Sharing Needles” lawsuit against the High Prairie Hospital. He says not enough people stepped forward to consider the suit he was pursuing.

June 29, 2010: Harvey James Mitchell, 34, of Valleyview, is charged with making a crank 911 call after he reports a woman jumped off the West Prairie River Bridge.

June 29, 2011: Mabel Grey receives Northern Lakes College’s Honourary Diploma at Convocation. She worked at the college when it first opened in the 1970s until 2005.

June 29, 2015: Erica Thiessen is hired as the Town of High Prairie’s second peace officer.

This Day in World History – June 29, 2020

512 – A solar eclipse is recorded by a monastic chronicler in Ireland.

1534 – Jacques Cartier discovers Prince Edward Island.

1613 – Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre burns during “Henry VIII” play.

1850 – British ex-PM Robert Peel falls off horse; dies three days later.

1888 – 1st [known] recording of classical music made.

1914 – Jina Guseva attempts to assassinate Grigori Rasputin.

1922 – France grants 1 sq/km at Vimy Ridge tax-free to Gov’t of Canada.

1927 – 1st flight from West Coast arrives in Hawaii.

1949 – South Africa begins implementing apartheid; no mixed marriages.

1956 – Charles Dumas makes 1st high jump over seven feet.

1963 – Beatles’ 1st song “From Me to You” hits UK charts.

1964 – 1st draft of Star Trek’s pilot “Cage” released.

1967 – Jayne Mansfield, American actress, dies in a car crash.

1983 – Angel Cordero wins his 5,000th horse race.

1990 – World’s 1st female diocesan Anglican bishop appointed, New Zealand.

1996 – Superman’s Action Comic #1 [1938] auctioned at Sotheby at $61,900.

2009 – Bernard Madoff sentenced to 150 years for massive Ponzi scheme.

2012 – 15,000 Japanese anti-nuclear protesters block Japanese PM’s office.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 29, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today might be a somewhat difficult day for you. Instinctively, you’ll want to escape the situation and explore your freedom, but something will be holding you back. Take care of the bills on your desk and deal with the mess in the bedroom. Clearing the physical space around you will help clear your mental space, too. You’ll be footloose and fancy free soon enough.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – The world is wide open to you today. Take advantage of all the great things on offer. You may not realize it, but you have a loyal fan club building in the wings. The things you say and do affect others. This is a fantastic day to take charge and lead others who seem to be floundering. Your grounded mind and solid perspective are incredible assets in any situation.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Speak your mind today, but don’t take offense if it seems like no one is listening. Don’t push your viewpoint. Concentrate on your goals and aspirations, and feel free to push them to the limit. You might have been doing a lot of talking lately. Getting those ideas out there is a great thing. Now is the time when you need to lay some solid groundwork for those ideas to manifest.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Get your head out of the clouds today, and come back to Earth for just a little bit. There are some things you need to take care of here. Mundane tasks and routine jobs won’t be painful after you set your mind to getting them done. You’ll be able to accomplish quite a bit. Just make sure to keep a level head about the reality of the situation.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Bring things down to Earth today. Get grounded and enjoy the day. You’ll find the more you slow down and adopt a caring, sensitive, receptive attitude, the more things will naturally flow your way. This isn’t a day to fight. It’s a day to connect with others on a symbiotic level. Nurture yourself and others. Get/give a massage and snuggle up close to those you love.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is a fantastic day for you, so enjoy yourself fully. Your emotions will be stable, and you’ll find that you have a very expansive sense of well-being. Your self-confidence is strong, and you should use this to your advantage. This energy may be subtle, but if you tune into it early in the day and set a plan for what you want to accomplish, you’ll find you can be quite productive.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today is a good day for you to simply get things done. Take care of those annoying tasks that have been building up for a while. You have a great opportunity to accomplish quite a bit. People are less concerned with frivolous drivel and gossip than they are with setting a plan for meeting an important goal. Contribute to this trend by getting serious about the tasks at hand.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your emotions may seem a bit muddy today and you might not understand the reason why. Share your thoughts with others, and you should find that talking it out will help you sort through the maelstrom of feelings. If you need to, shift things down to second gear for a little more power. Take your time. Don’t let others rush you into believing something that you know isn’t true.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You’re going to get it all today! You may not be feeling especially powerful, and in fact, some around you may be trying to make you feel incompetent. Realize this is a passing trend and you’ll soon bounce back to your true self. Open your aperture up a little more than usual and let more light into your life. You can shoot some of the best shots today!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today is a day to shine, so make sure you’re giving it your all. Get the credit you deserve for all you do. Try not to fall into self-pity. Be yourself and people will naturally follow your lead. Now is an excellent time to make some plans for the future. Stay grounded and on target with your goals. Make sure you aren’t thrown off course by other people’s whims.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today is a day of contrasts for you. Eat chocolate in the morning and go jogging in the afternoon. Sleep in late and go to bed early. It’s also a day of grounding. If you can, spend time at home and make more phone calls than usual. Clean your desk and organize a bookshelf. Why not clean the refrigerator while you’re at it? Take care of your pets, too.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The day doesn’t begin until you clear your head and take stock of some pending personal issues. You might be making mountains out of molehills. Realize there is a path for everybody. Put your aggression away today. It’s powerful, but it won’t do any good. Keep your power under wraps. Concentrate on the mundane tasks that need to be done. Why not make a list?