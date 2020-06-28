Today in High Prairie – June 28, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – June 28, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 28, 2020

Blaine Cox

Donna Shilka

Riley Cox

James Babcock

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 28, 2020

Cassidy Caudron

Lilyanna Donald

Mikayla Ames

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 28, 2020

1491 – Henry VIII, King of England

1703 – John Wesley, Co-founder Methodist movement

1712 – Jean-Jacques Rousseau, French philosopher

1824 – Paul Broca, Located speech center [brain]

1925 – Emil Erlenmeyer, Erlenmeyer flask inventor

1922 – Michael Vale, Dunkin’ Donuts mascot

1926 – Mel Brooks, Spaceballs actor

1926 – Robert Ledley, Invented the CT scanner

1929 – Donald Dubbins, From Here to Eternity actor

1932 – Pat Morita, Karate Kid Actor

1937 – George Knudson, Canadian golfer

1939 – Klaus Schmiegel, Invented Prozac

1946 – Gilda Radner, Saturday Night Live actress

1967 – Gil Bellows, Ally McBeal actor

1969 – Danielle Brisebois, Archie’s Place actress

1971 – Elon Musk, Paypal inventor

1986 – Shadia Simmons, Canadian actress

1990 – Jasmine Richards, Camp Rock actress

This Day in Local History – June 28, 2020

June 28, 1967: McLennan celebrates the opening of its new hospital wing.

June 28, 1970: The West End Racing Club celebrates its official opening with a day of racing 5 1/2 miles west of town.

June 28, 1971: Heavy rains cause flooding in the lower areas of Horse Lakes but High Prairie is spared because of the completion of the new channel in the spring of 1971. The golf course suffers extensive flooding.

June 28, 1974: The Boyd Department Store celebrates it grand opening.

June 28, 1984: The M.D. of Smoky River rezones land paving the way for construction of the Kathleen Fertilizer Plant near Kathleen.

June 28, 1999: Loon River Cree First Nation signs an agreement giving them 45,00 acres, $22 million in cash and $29 million in capital construction.

June 28, 2000: High Prairie town councillors increase their monthly honourariums. The mayor’s pay went to $120 per month from $112.50; the deputy mayor’s pay increased to $70 from $66.67 and councillors’ pay rose to $50 from $47.50.

June 28, 2000: High Prairie town council agrees to give a new tree to each person building a new home.

June 28, 2001: Atikameg honours sisters Anna and Rosalie Tallman for their heroic deed in saving the life of Michael Letrendre, 8, in an accident on May 23 which killed six others.

June 28, 2008: Property at Hilliard’s Bay Estates sells like hotcakes during an auction. All 51 lots are sold at prices ranging from $75,000 to $275,000 for lakefront lots.

June 28, 2017: South Peace News reports that East Prairie Metis Settlement receives a $50,000 Taking Action Against Elder Abuse grant. East Prairie is one of 31 recipients across Alberta.

June 28, 2017: The proposed Tim Hortons store in High Prairie hits a snag when it’s discovered that an underground transformer at a nearby property will affect the power supply.

This Day in World History – June 28, 2020

1635 – French colony of Guadeloupe established in Caribbean.

1762 – 1st reported counterfeiting attempt occurs in Boston.

1762 – Russian Tsarina Catherine II seizes power.

1820 – Tomato is proven to be non-poisonous.

1832 – Gerrit Moll measures noise of guns.

1838 – Coronation of Queen Victoria in Westminster Abbey, London.

1846 – Saxophone is patented by Antoine-Joseph Sax.

1859 – 1st dog show held in Newcastle-on-Tyne, England.

1902 – US buys concession to build Panama Canal from French, $40 million.

1904 – SS Norge sinks; 635+ die. Highest naval loss until Titanic.

1914 – Archduke Franz Ferdinand assassinated; start of World War I.

1919 – Treaty of Versailles, ending WWI, signed in France.

1926 – Mercedes Benz forms when DMG and Benz and Cie merge.

1935 – FDR orders a federal gold vault to be built at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

1950 – North Korean forces capture Seoul, opening phase of Korean War.

1956 – 1st atomic reactor built for private research operates.

1965 – 1st US ground combat forces in Vietnam authorized.

1971 – US Supreme Court overturns draft evasion conviction of Muhammad Ali.

1973 – Lawsuit in Detroit challenges Little League’s “no girls” rule.

1975 – Golfer Lee Trevino is struck by lightning at Western Open.

1978 – UNICEF chooses rock group Kansas as ambassadors of goodwill.

1986 – Irish population condemns divorce.

1996 – The Constitution of Ukraine is signed into law.

2005 – A final design for Manhattan’s Freedom Tower is formally unveiled.

2006 – Republic of Montenegro admitted as 192nd member of United Nations.

2018 – Neolithic wooden trackway 2,300 years old uncovered in England.

2018 – Amsterdam elects its first-ever woman mayor in 675 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 28, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you might feel especially intellectually and creatively inspired, and you could discuss your ideas with others. The process of communication could open new doors in your mind and result in some fascinating insights concerning whatever you’re pursuing at this time. Sometime in the course of your conversations, don’t be surprised if you find that one of your friends needs a sympathetic ear. Enjoy your day!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A close friend or member of your household could be having money problems, and want to draw on your good business sense in order to understand the situation and find ways to put it right. As you’re likely to be feeling especially sensitive to the needs of others today, you could be of valuable help to this person and anyone else who might need some insights.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Heightened intuition and ESP could lead to some interesting conversations with others who are blown away by your insights into their thoughts, feelings, and desires. You could also be feeling more expressive than usual. You might want to channel some of that inspiration into writing, speaking, or some other form of self-expression. Reading may also prove especially valuable at this time.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – A higher level of intuition and inspiration than is usual for you could enhance your artistic talents. A powerful drive to express the stories, pictures, or music that may be flooding your mind could result in your spending as much of the day as possible in seclusion, jotting down thoughts and ideas. By day’s end, you might have spent most of your free time alone yet be very satisfied with the results.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Moving ahead is today’s key phrase. You should be feeling very optimistic and excited about goals you’ve set for yourself. You’re probably confident you’ll reach them, and all will go well. This positive attitude spills over into your relationships. You should be in just the right frame of mind to encourage friends to go for their dreams and give them any assistance they need.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Inspiration is the keyword for the day. You may be feeling highly motivated to move on with what others consider impossible dreams. “Impossible” has never stopped you before, and you aren’t likely to let it stop you today. You’re more likely to consider all contingencies carefully in order to make them work. Friends could be inspired by your vision and determination and follow your example. Go for it!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – An increased understanding of distant cultures as well as curiosity about the people who live there could spur you on to further learning about those places. Friends or groups with which you’re affiliated could be involved in some way. You’re likely to channel a lot of energy into intellectual activities today and inspire others to do the same. Take a walk at some point during the day to clear your head.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The opportunity to increase your income could spur you to channel more energy and inspiration into career and business matters. Some vivid, intense dreams might reveal a lot about you and your motivations, which could increase your self-awareness and make everything easier for you. The drive to succeed in material and spiritual matters is likely to play a powerful role in everything you do today. Onward and upward!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might hear about opportunities to increase your income, either through your current employment, a new job, or perhaps a project of your own. You’re likely to channel a great deal of energy and inspiration to this end. Others may want to pitch in and help you. You’re liable to feel energetic and optimistic. This, in turn, can help you attract more opportunities. Go for it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – All your relationships could be enhanced today by your increased sensitivity to the needs and feelings of others. You may provide a sympathetic ear to melancholy friends, help someone resolve problems, or both. Whatever it is, rest assured that your efforts won’t go unappreciated. You’ll probably grow closer to the ones who mean the most to you now, including a significant other.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Expect to find yourself ministering to the needs of colleagues and family members today. People around you might need to draw upon your insights into human nature in order to understand themselves and others. Your common sense could prove valuable to them. In the process of sharing your wisdom with others, you might also shed some light on emotional situations of your own. You could surprise yourself!