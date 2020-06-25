Today in High Prairie – June 26, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – June 26, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 26, 2020

Arthur Willier

Justin Matthews

Sheila Cowell

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 26, 2020

Andrew Anderson

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 26, 2020

1819 – Abner Doubleday, Inventor of baseball

1824 – William Thomson, Physicist [Kelvin Scale]

1854 – Robert Borden, 8th PM of Canada

1878 – Ernest Torrence, Hunchback of Notre Dame actor

1892 – Pearl S. Buck, Good Earth author

1902 – Bill Lear, Lear Jet Corporation CEO

1922 – Frances Rafferty, US WWII pin-up girl

1940 – Billy Davis Jr., 5th Dimension singer

1942 – Orin C. Smith, Starbucks CEO

1951 – Rindy Ross, Quarterflash vocalist

1953 – Robert Davi, License to Kill actor

1957 – Patty Smyth, Scandal vocalist

1959 – Mark McKinney, The Kids in the Hall actor

1961 – Terri Nunn, Berlin singer

1964 – Zeng Jinlian, Tallest woman known [8’1”]

1970 – Sean Hayes, Will & Grace actor

This Day in Local History – June 26, 2020

June 26, 1913: Grouard is assured the ED&BC railroad will pass through Grouard instead of 12 miles south due to avoid crossing both Smoky rivers.

June 26, 1915: The first game of the Grouard Baseball League season is played with the Married Men defeating the Single Men 6-5.

June 26, 1968: South Peace News reports that land has been bought to build a new TD bank.

June 26, 1974: Dorothy J. Cowell is notified she will be receiving a Certificate of Merit from Alberta Disaster Services for her 11 years of service.

June 26, 1982: Fourteen registered nursing assistants graduate from AVC-Grouard marking the first such ceremony in rural Alberta.

June 26, 1991: South Peace News reports AVC reaches a deal to rent the entire Moostoos Building upon its completion.

June 26, 1991: South Peace News reports Kinuso is the last community in Alberta to have phone party lines.

June 26, 1992: Quin Sekulich wins a silver medal in the triple jump at a track and field meet in Kelowna, B.C. He places fourth in the long jump.

June 26, 1998: Peyre Chrysler celebrates the grand opening of their new showroom.

June 26-28, 2009: A three-day blitz at the North Country Fair results in numerous drug charges. In all, 15 people are arrested for various charges.

June 26, 2016: The High Prairie Bantam Outlaws football team’s application to join the Peace Country Bantam Football League is unanimously approved.

June 26, 2016: Anne Beamish passes away in Sherwood Park at the age of 86 years. She worked for over 30 years at the High Prairie Hospital.

June 26-30, 2019: Peavine’s Lynn Smith wins the Canadian Lady 1 trapshooting title in St. Thomas, Ont.

June 26, 2019: South Peace News reports that claims from Big Lakes County councillors have risen 51 per cent in two years: to $421,025 in 2018 from $277,924 in 2016, despite tough economic times.

June 26, 2019: South Peace News reports in its Joussard School News report that Wapastinm Isadore-Bellerose scores 100 per cent in the Grade 6 Math Provincial Achievement Test.

This Day in World History – June 26, 2020

1284 – According to Lüneburg manuscript, piper leads 130 children away.

1498 – Toothbrush invented in China using boar bristles.

1797 – Charles Newbold patents 1st cast-iron plow.

1843 – Hong Kong proclaimed a British Crown Colony.

1870 – 1st section of Atlantic City Boardwalk opens.

1894 – Karl Benz of Germany receives US patent for gasoline-driven auto.

1900 – Dr. Walter Reed begins research that beats Yellow Fever.

1911 – Nieuport sets an aircraft speed record of 133 k/hr.

1940 – End of USSR experimental calendar; Gregorian readopted 6/27.

1945 – United Nations Charter signed by 50 nations in San Francisco.

1959 – Queen Elizabeth & President Eisenhower open St. Lawrence Seaway.

1960 – Madagascar declares independence from France.

1963 – Dutch 2nd Chamber condemns commercial TV.

1974 – The Universal Product Code is scanned for the first time [gum].

1977 – Elvis Presley sings in Indianapolis, his last performance.

1978 – 1st dedicated oceanographic satellite, SEASAT 1, launched.

1989 – Canada updates coins with a new portrait of the Queen.

1990 – 8 US radio stations boycott kd lang, due to her anti-meat ad.

1994 – PLO leader Yasser Arafat returns to Gaza after 27 years.

1997 – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, published.

2014 – Luis Suárez expelled from 2014 FIFA World Cup for biting.

2014 – Canadian Andrew Wiggins selected No. 1 in NBA draft by Minnesota.

2015 – Connor McDavid selected No. 1 in NHL draft by Edmonton.

2018 – Quriyat, Oman, registers highest “low” temperature for a day: 42.5C.

2018 – India is named the most dangerous country to be a woman.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 26, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today there might be tension in the air with no discernible cause. Family members could seem preoccupied with problems they can’t quite define. Your natural inclination might be to try to cheer them up, but it probably won’t work. Don’t be too annoyed if they don’t respond to your efforts. It isn’t them. It’s the planets. This is a great day to jog, do aerobics, or otherwise work off tension.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You could get some mysterious phone calls today, like wrong numbers or hang-ups. Other people might seem less communicative than usual, and you’re likely to be preoccupied with your own thoughts. You might feel a bit more nervous than usual, but that should go away if you take a brisk walk or get some other exercise. If you’ve been thinking about doing some writing, this is the day to start.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Confusion over money matters might come up for you today. You may need to check your records in order to shed light on some past transactions. Don’t panic. All should be well. You just need to ascertain the facts. You might have some rather intense dreams tonight. Write them down. You’ll want to remember them later, as they could reveal a lot about your current situation. They might also inspire future projects.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Someone close to you might seem more preoccupied than usual, and perhaps a bit difficult to deal with. Don’t take this personally. It has little if anything to do with you. He or she doesn’t want to share their troubles. You might be feeling a bit tense and jumpy, but this is nothing to worry about. Take a brisk walk or work out. This should bring some relief.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you might be feeling a bit tense, and you probably won’t understand why. The secret? It’s the planets. You might tend to jump at unexpected noises or take offense where none is intended. Relations with others could be a little strained, necessitating some communication about how you’re feeling. Try to work off the tension by taking a brisk walk or perhaps working out at the gym.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You probably aren’t going to feel much like socializing today, though friends might contact you. Your patience has worn a bit thin and you could get annoyed at incidents that normally wouldn’t bother you. Therefore, this isn’t a good day for group communication. It might be best to have a good workout and then rest. You’ll probably feel much better after you’re done.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Uptight is the word for today. At some point you might find yourself the centre of attention. While you normally might not mind, now it could make you a bit nervous. When you find everyone looking at you and expecting you to say something, say it, keep it short, and then withdraw. You aren’t in the mood. Visit your favourite online sites and read about subjects that interest you to relieve the stress.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You’re likely to want to be left alone with your own thoughts today. Relaxing with a good book might be at the top of your agenda, and you aren’t liable to want to be interrupted. Noise and requests that don’t usually bother you might tick you off, so it’s best to try to spend some time alone. Also try to be your usual considerate self. To release tension, take a walk.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Worries over money could have you edgier than usual. While you may be doing well, you still could be insecure and think your funds might not stretch far enough. Try to consider the situation objectively. You’ll probably be relieved by what you find. Others’ demands on your time might irritate you more than usual. The best way to escape this kind of tension is to go for a workout or walk.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You probably crave solitude. Even though you may have committed to doing something for a friend or relative, now you find the idea irritating. You could have some tasks of your own that you’d rather work on, or you might simply want to go for a workout and burn off some tension. The latter idea is a good one. Perhaps if you exercise early, you’ll feel more like fulfilling your obligations.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Although you’re normally a sociable person who feels most comfortable in the company of others, today you might rather be alone. You could feel a little under the weather or be stressed from job-related worries. You probably need some rest, but you also could benefit from taking a brisk walk. That will work off some tension, get the endorphins going, and have you feeling yourself again.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You tend to enjoy solitude, and today you might feel more reclusive than usual. You could be invited to spend time with friends but not feel like accepting. You might even feel a little irritated by them. This is a great day to go for a workout or throw yourself into projects of your own. Physical activity will get rid of stress and help your concentration. Go to it!