Today in High Prairie – June 25, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – June 25, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 25, 2020

Averi Payne

Joseph Bliss

Jennifer Auger

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 25, 2020

Kaylin Dashkewytch

Miranda Nightingale

Tanya Collins

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 25, 2020

1894 – Hermann Oberth, Founded modern astronautics

1903 – George Orwell, Animal Farm; 1984 author

1918 – Ken Mayers, Dick Tracey actor

1925 – June Lockhart, Lost in Space actress

1928 – Peyo, Smurfs cartoonist

1940 – Mary Beth Peil, Dawson’s Creek actress

1943 – Bill Moggridge, Designed 1st laptop computer

1945 – Carly Simon, You’re So Vain singer

1946 – Allen Lanier, Blue Oyster Cult keyboardist

1947 – Jimmie Walker, Good Times actor [JJ]

1948 – Michael Lembeck, One Day at a Time actor

1949 – Kene Holliday, Matlock actor [Tyler]

1951 – Lee Wilkof, Newhart actor [Elliot]

1952 – Brian MacLeod, Chilliwack vocalist

1954 – David Paich, Toto keyboardist

1954 – Lina Romay, Conan the Barbarian actress

1963 – George Michael, Wham! singer/songwriter

1972 – Mike Kroeger, Nickelback musician

1982 – Jung Ji-hoon, Full House actor

This Day in Local History – June 25, 2020

June 25, 1913: Grouard is notified they will receive regular mail service twice a week on Wednesday and Saturday.

June 25, 1922: Chiefs and councillors attend St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard to thank the Fathers and Sisters for the care they gave their children.

June 25, 1963: The High Prairie Curling Association is formed. It was officially incorporated Aug. 6.

June 25, 1968: PC Paul Yewchuk wins the Athabasca riding in the federal election, which is won by Pierre Trudeau. Yewchuk receives 7,812 votes; Liberal Mike Maccaggno 5,615 votes and NDP Terry Anderson, mayor of High Prairie, 1,926 votes.

June 25, 1969: South Peace News reports Harold Kjemhus takes over managing the Esso fuel station.

June 25, 1969: South Peace News reports that federal Indian Affairs Minister Jean Chretien attends meetings at Sucker Creek where Harold Cardinal, 24, is elected president of the Indian Association of Alberta.

June 25, 1970: The Fishermen’s Planning Committee for the Northwestern Fishing Co-op Ltd. meets and decides to build a fish plant in Faust over Slave Lake.

June 25, 1980: South Peace News reports Arnold Stadler is the new manager of the Bay; Mike Choi and Jack Fang purchase the Northern Lites Motor Inn; and Keith Gerwien is the new manager at Medicine Bottle Drug Mart.

June 25, 1988: Hazel Kroetch wins gold medals in the long jump and 100-metre race at the Special Olympics in Edmonton.

June 25, 2000: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen survives challenges from Gary Masyk and Jim Badger to win the PC nomination in Kinuso.

June 25, 2005: Two area residents are injured at a party in the Jackpines after someone tosses bullets into the fire.

June 25, 2018: An eagle feather is accepted at the High Prairie courthouse so Indigenous people can swear their oaths on the feather, if they choose. The feather represents strength and honesty.

This Day in World History – June 25, 2020

1630 – The fork introduced to American dining by Governor Winthrop.

1867 – 1st barbed wire patented by Lucien B. Smith of Ohio.

1876 – Battle of the Little Bighorn: Custer’s Last Stand.

1900 – Dunhuang manuscripts, oldest surviving dated book, discovered.

1945 – Imperial General Headquarters in Tokyo announce fall of Okinawa.

1947 – 1st version of Anne Frank’s diary “Het Achterhuis” is published.

1949 – Long-Haired Hare is released in Theaters starring Bugs Bunny.

1950 – North Korea invades South Korea, beginning the Korean War.

1951 – 1st colour TV broadcast-CBS’ Arthur Godfrey from New York.

1960 – Madagascar gains independence from France.

1966 – Kosmos 122, 1st Soviet weather satellite, launched.

1975 – People’s Republic of Mozambique gains independence.

1977 – Roy C. Sullivan of Virginia is struck by lightning for 7th time!

1978 – 1st use of the rainbow flag, symbol of gay pride, unveiled.

1981 – Microsoft is restructured to become an incorporated business.

1982 – Greece abolishes headshaving of recruits in the military.

1984 – Prince releases his “Purple Rain” album.

1991 – Slovenia & Croatia declare independence from Yugoslavia.

1993 – “Late Night with David Letterman” airs for the last time on NBC-TV.

1993 – Kim Campbell becomes the 19th PM of Canada [1st woman].

1997 – Christies auctions off Princess Di’s clothing for $5.5 million.

1997 – Progress M-34 collides with and damages Mir Space Station.

2014 – Luis Suárez is charged with biting at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 25, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Too much work and the resulting pressure over the past few days could have you feeling too tired to do anything more, although your optimism and enthusiasm are still intact. Don’t be too hard on yourself if you’re dragging a little toward the end of the day. You’ll be able to recharge your batteries before tomorrow. In the evening, relax at home with a good book.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Romance blossoms for you tonight, perhaps after a long period of standing still. A new sense of stability and security may settle on love relationships and close friendships. Children could also be a source of warmth and pleasure. You might want to channel some of this positive energy into creative activity of some kind, which will increase your sense of contentment and well-being.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Tonight you might host a virtual social event, perhaps for business associates. You could be nervous at first, wondering if all will go as well as you hope, but your efforts should produce the results you want. You might be introduced to new contacts, leading to increased opportunities. Take a walk after it’s over. Your mind will be churning, and you’ll want to clear your head.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Paperwork, perhaps contracts or other legal documents of some kind, might need attention so you can move ahead with some of your projects. These projects could involve writing or speaking. Your mind is in just the right space to participate in anything involving communication, and doors of opportunity may open up for you in this field. Gird your loins and get to it. You’ll be glad you did.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The financial picture continues to improve. At some point during the day, you might have the feeling you aren’t working hard enough to keep the forward motion going, and you might feel panic rise. This could prove a good motivating factor, but you don’t need to push yourself harder than you’re going now. You’re on a roll and it’s likely to continue. Just pace yourself.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Even though all continues to go well for you, your mood may go up and down today. In spite of all the great things in your life, you might find yourself feeling a little blue sometime during the day. Don’t read too much into it. It’s probably just the result of low biorhythms. Try to distract yourself with work. This evening talk or text with some friends who always cheer you up.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Trying to get too much work done in the course of one day might prove self-defeating today. Your energy isn’t what it usually is, and you’re probably operating on nervous energy. Consider the situation and list your tasks in order of urgency. The world won’t come to an end if you don’t get them all done today. In the evening, rent a pile of DVDs, order a pizza, and relax.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – A depressed friend may need cheering up. Your ability to nurture and listen sympathetically will prove beneficial. Take care not to absorb any of this person’s dejection. Your own life should continue to go well, with business and career successes leading to new friendships and goals. Hang onto your own enthusiasm and optimism while extending a compassionate ear to others.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Too many projects to complete might have you feeling just a little bit pressured. However, your innate determination is likely to drive you on to try to get it all done even if it seems impossible. Don’t try to do it all yourself. Don’t be afraid to ask for a little help. This might accomplish your ends without putting undue burdens on yourself.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You’ve been doing well, but today you might be feeling more focused than ever. The path ahead seems clear and well defined. You’re looking forward to the future with motivation and anticipation. You might be considering a travel adventure or perhaps going back to school for an advanced degree. Today is a good day to start doing some research and finalizing your plans. Go to it!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The astral energy indicates positive financial news. A settlement, grant, or bonus of some kind that you’ve anticipated for a long time may finally manifest. You might want to celebrate. A chance to attend a large gathering might come your way. Have fun. Tonight, don’t be surprised if you have vivid dreams – some great, some sad. Keep paper and pen handy so you can write them down.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you’ll put a lot of energy into business, personal, or romantic partnerships. They’re likely to be especially beneficial now. So even if you prefer to work alone, this is the time to explore the possibility of joining with those who share your ambitions. Romantic partnerships formed or advanced today are likely to prove stable and enduring. Don’t let fear stand in your way. Move ahead.