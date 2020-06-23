Today in High Prairie – June 24, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – June 24, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 24, 2020

Conrad Anderson-Moostoos

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 24, 2020

Angela Morgan

Aspen Larson

Brent Wild

Cassie Seghers

Damian Hill

Doug Spark

Mikayla Tanasiuk

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 24, 2020

1771 – E.I. Du Pont, French chemist/scientist

1893 – Roy O. Disney, Co-Founder of Walt Disney Co.

1895 – Jack Dempsey, US champion boxer

1904 – Phil Harris, Robin Hood actor

1919 – Albert Molinaro, Happy Days actor

1943 – Georg Stanford Brown, Rookies actor

1945 – Colin Blunstone, Zombies rocker

1947 – Mick Fleetwood, Fleetwood Mac drummer

1949 – John Illsley, Dire Straits bassist

1950 – Nancy Allen, Carrie actress [Christine]

1956 – Joe Penny, Jake & the Fatman actor

1957 – Astro, UB40 vocalist

1959 – Andy McClusky, OMD rocker

1961 – Curt Smith, Tears for Fears vocalist

1967 – Sherry Stringfield, NYPD Blue actress [Laura]

1980 – Liane Balaban, New Waterfront Girl actress

1986 – Kaitlin Cullum, Grace Under Fire actress

1987 – Lionel Messi, Argentine soccer striker

This Day in Local History – June 24, 2020

June 24, 1964: Alberta Minister of Highways Gordon Taylor officially opens the Smoky River bridge 10 miles south of Girouxville.

June 24-27, 1964: The High Prairie Co-op store reopens in its newly-renovated $25,000 premises.

June 24, 1967: The Bay holds a Mutt Show at its store. Awards are presented for Tiniest Dog, Largest Dog and Trickiest Dog. Free balloons, dog food and biscuits are given away.

June 24, 1970: South Peace News reports that Vic’s Super A owner Vic Chodzicki wins a plaque and a Pontiac Firebird that he won in Edmonton for best conventional store layout in Alberta. Chodzicki won on a point system draw.

June 24, 1970: South Peace News reports that High Prairie’s Debbie Errington is a contestant in the Winagami Lake Beach Queen contest.

June 24, 1972: The Northern Lites Motor Inn celebrates its official grand opening. Paul Hartman is assistant general manager and “Trusty” Halldorson general manager.

June 24, 1973: Edmonton’s Glen Hall wins the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Marianne Walker, of High Prairie, wins the ladies title.

June 24, 1981: South Peace News reports Alberta Transportation approves the installation of the town’s first traffic light for later in the year.

June 24, 1987: South Peace News reports the new Crisis Line is up and running.

June 24, 1987: South Peace News reports that Slave Lake’s Gord Kruppke is drafted in the second round of the NHL draft, 32nd overall, by the Detroit Red Wings.

June 24, 1990: The Joussard Area Development Association hails the return of the North Country Fair a huge success as it concludes under 30C temperatures in Joussard.

June 24, 1991: Carole Bannister School in Faust closes.

June 24, 1995: Buchanan Lumber celebrates its 50th anniversary.

June 24, 2007: Homestead Outfitters in Grouard, owned and operated by Bob and Jocelyn Heyde, is featured on an edition of Canada in the Rough on Global TV across Canada.

June 24, 2010: Grouard and the region mourns the death of Ray Tallman, 79, who passes away in his sleep during the night. Tallman was well-known throughout the region for his predictions in South Peace News on The Page and love of sports.

June 24, 2011: High Prairie’s Norm Shannon rides his bicycle to raise money for cancer research in Enbridge’s Ride to Conquer Cancer.

June 24, 2015: Big Lakes County budgets $2,000 to build a float for the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade.

This Day in World History – June 24, 2020

451 – 10th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

1314 – Battle of Bannockburn; Scotland regains independence from England.

1497 – John Cabot claims Eastern Canada for England.

1509 – Henry VIII is crowned King of England in Westminster Abbey.

1540 – Henry VIII commands his 4th wife, Anne of Cleves, to leave court.

1812 – Napoleon Bonaparte’s forces invade Russia.

1880 – 1st performance of “O Canada”.

1894 – Decision to hold modern Olympics every 4 years is made.

1901 – 1st exhibition by Pablo Picasso, 19, opens in Paris.

1902 – King Edward VII develops appendicitis, delaying his coronation.

1916 – Mary Pickford is 1st female film star to get a $1 million contract.

1917 – Russian Black Sea fleet mutinies at Sebastopol.

1930 – 1st radar detection of planes, Anacostia, Washington, D.C.

1938 – 500-ton meteorite lands near Pittsburgh.

1947 – Flying saucers sighted over Mount Rainier in Washington.

1949 – “Hopalong Cassidy” becomes 1st network western.

1963 – 1st demonstration of home video recorder at BBC Studios.

1973 – Marlene Raymond, 15, limboes under a flaming bar at 6 1/8”.

1975 – Moon tremor perceived [hit by Taurid meteors].

1982 – US Supreme Court says president can’t be sued for actions in office.

1987 – CFL’s Montreal Alouettes fold.

1991 – NHL adopts instant-replay.

1997 – USAF reports Roswell “space aliens” were dummies.

2010 – Longest match in tennis history at Wimbledon: 11 hours, 5 minutes.

2012 – Female athletes allowed to compete for Saudi Arabia at Olympics.

2016 – British PM David Cameron resigns after UK votes to leave the EU.

2017 – UN states Yemen cholera epidemic reached 200,000 with 1,300 deaths.

2018 – Women drive for 1st time in Saudi Arabia after ban is lifted.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 24, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – All continues to go well personally and professionally. You’re feeling strong and vigourous, but you might find you’re a bit vague today. Your mind may not have its usual acuity, and you could be easily distracted. This isn’t a good day to start new projects. Try to concentrate on finishing up old tasks and tying up loose ends in order to make this a rewarding day.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your high from your recent successes could have you wanting to go crazy purchasing luxury items you didn’t feel were practical before. This is fine as long as you’re discriminating and don’t give in to impulse buying. This also isn’t a good time to overindulge in food and drink. You should definitely enjoy your successes while still making use of your common sense.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Not only your own success but that of members of your household could have you on a real emotional high today. Your mind is likely to be buzzing with possibilities for future expansion, some of which may not be all that workable. However, you should allow yourself a few flights of fancy. Tomorrow your feet will be back on the ground and you’ll see things in a more practical light.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today may prove to be one of your busiest in a long time. The promise of continuing success could find you spending a lot of time on the phone, sending faxes or e-mails, or perhaps making a few short trips around the community. You might not be able to reach everyone you hoped to speak to, however. Don’t let this get you down. Just be persistent and you’ll reach them eventually.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Business and financial successes have you feeling happy and satisfied. You’re also looking forward to moving ahead. The downside of this period is people who aren’t particularly trustworthy could decide to grab your coattails for their own purposes. Some might even ask for loans. Be careful about the ones you choose to assist. They might not be honest with you. Don’t fall for any sob stories.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – As your career dreams continue to unfold, you may find there is a downside. First, there are new responsibilities and you might doubt your ability to fulfill them. Second, you might find yourself catapulted into the uncomfortable realm of office politics. Don’t let these matters put a damper on your enthusiasm. You have what it takes to fulfill the first concern and the wisdom to avoid the second. Onward and upward!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Recent spiritual breakthroughs might have you feeling both exhilarated and downcast. Your sensitive side tells you this is a definite step forward on your spiritual path, but your logical side might cause you to doubt the reality of it. Take comfort in the fact that reality is relative. What you’re sensing is at least valid for you. Then keep moving ahead.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Many of your personal goals have either been met or are in the process of manifesting. This has you feeling exhilarated. However, others around you might have their hands out. You might be asked to contribute to charities or make personal loans to people you don’t really know. You tend to want to be of assistance wherever you can but be discriminating about helping others right now. Some people may be less than trustworthy.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – More confirmation of career and business success could come your way today. You’re probably feeling excited and motivated to keep pushing ahead. You might find, however, that increased responsibilities interfere with your social life and wonder if your friends have forgotten you. They haven’t, but you’ll feel better if you eke out a few hours for friends each week. Remember what they say about all work and no play.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Success on all levels is filling your life and making you feel absolutely wonderful. The downside of this is you might be a little too conscientious. Are you putting in a lot of extra hours? Be discriminating about this. Don’t work harder than you need to. You could stress yourself out to the point where you tax your strength too much. That won’t get you anywhere. Pace yourself.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Hard work, enthusiasm, and dedication are now paying off for you financially. New opportunities could be opening up for you to profit from your artistic talents. The downside of this is you might be working so hard you’re too drained to be creative, even though the inspiration is there. Take a moment to rework your schedule to accomplish the most in the least amount of time.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – People close to you might be a bit worried about you. Too much work might have you feeling a bit less than your usual self, perhaps even a little feverish and headachy. If so, this is a good day to take some time out, stay home, and get some rest. Don’t worry about sabotaging your success. It will continue. Take a break and get back to the helm tomorrow.