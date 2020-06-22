Today in High Prairie – June 23, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – June 23, 2020

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 23, 2020

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 23, 2020

This Day in Local History – June 23, 2020

June 23, 1976: South Peace News reports construction of the new runway at the High Prairie Airport begins.

June 23, 1976: South Peace News reports that the Enilda Women’s Institute decides to use bingo money to build a much-needed recreation centre in Enilda.

June 23, 1981: Recommendations to dissolve the HPSD school board are heard at a public hearing.

June 23, 1982: South Peace News reports on several dog poisonings in the town. Citizens are worried that children may get hold of the poison.

June 23, 1982: Gov. General Ed Schreyer and his family visit High Prairie.

June 23, 1993: The Driftpile River floods causing major damage and evacuation. The river crested June 24 before subsiding. It’s the third flood in five years at Driftpile.

June 23, 2000: Doris Villeneuve opens the Fisherman’s Diner in Joussard.

June 23, 2000: Peyre Farm Equipment celebrates its 25th anniversary.

June 23, 2010: High Prairie town council gives first reading to a proposed road closure. If passed, the deal would make way for land to be sold to Husky for a proposed truck stop.

June 23, 2012: Second World War Veteran Leo Goulet, of Whitefish Lake, is awarded a Queen’s Jubilee Medal.

June 23, 2015: High Prairie town council proposes a new tax on vacant lots to help encourage development. “We need to come up with solutions, moving forward, to create growth,” says Councillor Debbie Rose.

June 23, 2015: Lots at the Cornerstone Subdivision sell dirt cheap at a public auction. Lots were sold for as little as $6,000.

June 23, 2016: The names of Wendell Ebbett, Robert Goulet and Eileen Will are added to the Big Lakes County Wall of Fame during the county barbecue.

June 23, 2017: High Prairie loses one of its most respected citizens when Harold Oliver passes away at the age of 73 years. He ran the Esso bulk station for many years.

This Day in World History – June 23, 2020

930 – World’s oldest parliament, the Icelandic Parliament, established.

1775 – 1st regatta held on river Thames, England.

1810 – John Jacob Astor organizes the Pacific Fur Company in Oregon.

1819 – 1st edition of “Rip Van Winkle” published.

1868 – Christopher Latham Sholes patents typewriter with QWERTY keyboard.

1894 – International Olympic Committee founded in Paris.

1925 – Landslides create 3-mile long Slide Lake in Wyoming.

1938 – Marineland opens in Florida [world’s 1st aquarium].

1940 – After conquering France, Hitler visits Paris, views Eiffel Tower.

1950 – Swiss parliament refuses voting rights for women.

1955 – Walt Disney’s “Lady & the Tramp” released.

1960 – 1st contraceptive pill is made available for purchase in USA.

1973 – World Court condemns French nuclear tests in the Pacific.

1974 – 1st extraterrestrial message sent from Earth into space.

1976 – CN Tower in Toronto, tallest free-standing structure [555 m] opens.

1979 – Charlie Daniels Band releases “The Devil Went Down to Georgia”.

1980 – “David Letterman Show” debuts on NBC-TV daytime.

1980 – 1st solar-powered coast-to-coast two-way radio conversation.

1982 – -117°F; All time low at South Pole.

1982 – Himmy, of Australia, weighs in at domestic cat record [45 lb].

1991 – Mazda becomes 1st Japanese car to capture Le Mans 24-hour race.

1993 – Lorena Gallo Bobbitt amputates husband’s John Wayne Bobbitt’s penis.

1996 – Nintendo 64 goes on sale in Japan.

2000 – 19,000 penguins rescued after ore carrier sinks off South Africa.

2012 – 76 monks hospitalized in Thailand after attack by a swarm of bees.

2016 – Brexit referendum: United Kingdom votes to leave the European Union.

2018 – 12 boys and their coach are stranded in cave in Thailand.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 23, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Be adventurous and strike out into new territory. Be a pioneer. Work to make some new discoveries in the world. Today isn’t a day to worry about consequences. It’s a day to get things started. There is a great deal of fiery energy in the cosmos helping you in your quest for the new and fresh. Take the lead and try not to get thrown off course by leeches and party poopers.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Certain situations may be difficult to deal with today as they take an emotional spin. You’re getting anxious. Things are getting started without the careful planning and consideration you feel is necessary. Try not to worry so much. Your own doubt is likely to hinder any project. Have faith that things will work out. Be bold. Take an active role in helping to get the ball rolling instead of holding it back.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You should find that the general mood of the day is favourable to your personality style. Take this opportunity to present more of your thoughts and ideas to the world. Let your voice be heard. Use it with strength and vigour. You have partners and friends who are eager to hear what’s on your mind. Engage in verbal sparring. You’ll find you can learn a great deal about yourself and others.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – The fog has lifted and you’re ready to take off. The dreaminess you may have experienced lately has been nice, but now it’s time to get moving again. Use all that you have learned from that recent internal processing and put it to use in the practical world. Try not to get caught up in the crossfire of conversations that don’t really pertain to you. Feel free to start something new.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – This is a terrific day for you, and you’ll find there is a great deal of power at your disposal. This is a day of new beginnings. You have the opportunity now to start over and create a solid emotional base from which to work. Rid yourself of negative feelings and self-doubt. Use this day as an opportunity to strike out on new ground and achieve whatever you set your heart on.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The fire is raging today, so be careful. Try not to be too impulsive in your actions. Your natural tendency may be to lash out against others without really thinking about the consequences. If you find yourself getting hot under the collar, you might need to take a step back from the situation and settle down. Pursue your goals, but make sure that you don’t do so at the expense of others.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Go for the gold. Today marks the beginning of the rest of your life. Treat it with respect. You may be on a crusade and your combative instincts could be working overtime. There’s a lot of fuel in your engine, so don’t worry about running out. The only thing you really need to be concerned about is possibly stepping on other people’s toes. Make sure you consider how your actions affect others.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may feel as if someone is poking you today, urging you to get up and get moving. Don’t be surprised if someone seems to be picking on you for no reason. Other people’s lack of sympathy and sensitivity could be acute on a day like this. Try not to take it personally. Your hard outer shell may be put to the test in terms of its ability to protect your soft vulnerability.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is a great day for you to get up on stage and make your presence known. Let people know you’re the leader of the pack. There is a great need for you to take the helm now, and you shouldn’t back away from this responsibility. The warrior instinct inside you is probably strong, so don’t hesitate for a second. Be brave and courageous in all situations.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is a good day to add spark to your life. If things have seemed boring and stagnating lately, you may need to infuse a bit of excitement into the situation. Add flair and dynamism to the mix. Take matters into your own hands and actively pursue your goals. You have a strong inner sense of where you need to go. Trust your instincts and move in that direction. Don’t hesitate.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You’ll notice your emotions are coming to a monthly climax today. Don’t be alarmed but do be cautious about lashing out at people for no reason. You may feel on edge. Unintended slights from others could push you over that edge in a fury of emotion. Harsh words spoken today can damage other people’s feelings for a long time, so remain silent.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Extremes is the name of the game now, especially for you. Today the emphasis is on action. You’re the one to call to get the job done. You won’t wait another second to simply go for it. Your emotions are flowing, and you have an endless well of internal strength and resources. Use this power to your advantage. Connect with others who share similar viewpoints, and watch the incredible results unfold.