Today in High Prairie – June 22, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – June 22, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 22, 2020

Sandra Bembridge

Alan Cox

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 22, 2020

Jim Sheldon

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 22, 2020

1757 – George Vancouver, Surveyed Pacific coast

1837 – Paul Morphy, Best all-time chess player

1891 – Harry Seymour, Boy Meets Girl actor

1902 – David Burns, Hello Dolly! Actor

1903 – John Dillinger, Notorious US bank robber

1918 – Cicely Saunders, Founded 1st modern hospice

1921 – Joseph Papp, Pirates of Penzance director

1928 – Ralph Waite, Waltons actor [John Walton]

1932 – Amrish Puri, Indiana Jones actor

1932 – Prunella Scales, Fawlty Towers actress

1936 – Kris Kristofferson, US singer/actor

1946 – Andrew Rubin, Police Academy actor

1947 – David L. Lander, Laverne & Shirley actor

1947 – Howard Kaylan, The Turtles musician

1949 – Alan Osmond, Osmond Brothers singer

1949 – Gary Moffet, April Wine guitarist

1949 – Larry Junstrom, .38 Special bassist

1949 – Lindsay Wagner, Bionic Woman actress

1949 – Meryl Streep, Sophie’s Choice actress

1953 – Cyndi Lauper, US singer [Time After Time]

1954 – Freddie Prinze, Chico & the Man actor

1956 – Tim Russ, Star Trek Voyager actor

1957 – Garry Beers, INXS rocker

1960 – Tracy Pollan, Family Ties actress

1960 – Erin Brockovich, US environmental campaigner

1961 – Jimmy Somerville, Bronski Beat musician

1964 – Amy Brenneman, NYPD Blue actress [Janice]

1973 – Lacy Goranson, Roseanne actress [Becky]

1984 – Dustin Johnson, US pro golfer

This Day in Local History – June 22, 2020

June 22, 1914: Red Line Motors in Grouard begins a 10-minute streetcar service up and down Main Street from Revillon’s and Gariepy’s stores. The charge is 10 cents.

June 22, 1914: Grouard town council secures five acres of land to put up nuisance grounds.

June 22, 1977: South Peace News reports that nurses may strike which would shut down the local hospital.

June 22, 1979: The Joussard Sports Association holds the first North Country Fair. The event lasts three days.

June 22, 1983: The week begins with heavy rains which cause flooding in the Swan River area near Kinuso.

June 22, 1984: UGG opens a bulk blend fertilizer facility in High Prairie.

June 22, 1984: The sixth annual North Country Fair opens. Organizers decide to move the celebration to Spruce Point Park near Kinuso.

June 22, 1985: McLennan’s Kevin Clemens is chosen in the sixth round, 107th overall, by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the NHL draft.

June 22, 1988: South Peace News reports Nortek Energy Corp. is looking at building a pulp mill in High Prairie.

June 22, 1992: High Prairie town council awards a contract to Allan Smith Welding to take care of the High Prairie dump. The contract means the dump will not be open 24 hours a day and be controlled at all times.

June 22, 1994: Two High Prairie teenagers are killed in an auto accident just west of town. David Kirk Heggie, 19, and Crystal Prpich, 17, die after colliding with a tractor-trailer.

June 22, 1994: Tolko Industries announces Edmonton’s Calder Construction Group is selected to construct the $60 million main building of the Tolko plant.

June 22, 1995: High Prairie Councillor Wayne Forrester resigns citing a tax oversight.

June 22, 2000: Flower beds along the walking trails at Jaycee Park are found destroyed. The local Air Cadets recently planted 3,000 flowers as part of their Cadets Caring for Canada program. The next night town officials hide along the trails and catch the culprits.

June 22, 2005: High Prairie town council rejects Councilor James Waikle’s proposal to amend the Local Authorities Election Act to allow M.D. residents to vote in town if the choose to do so.

June 22, 2007: Long-time Big Meadow farmer Lloyd Willsey dies at the age of 77. He was involved in 4-H and the Big Meadow Water Co-op.

June 22, 2016: South Peace News reports that Abbey Miller and Brooke Monteith are competing for the 2016 Elks Pro Rodeo Queen title.

June 22, 2016: Big Lakes County agrees to set aside $5,000 for a local charity after hearing complaints from the public that none of the money raised at their August golf tournament is earmarked for local charities.

June 22, 2016: Big Lakes County meets and continues a meeting on at least two separate occasions without having a proper quorum. Minutes show quorum did not occur for 15 minutes. Later, council’s lawyer says no harm was done. The Canadian Taxpayers Federation disagrees.

June 22, 2017: Big Lakes County adds three names to its Wall of Fame including Ruth Brassard, Diana Oliver and Anne Porisky.

This Day in World History – June 22, 2020

1535 – Cardinal John Fisher is beheaded on Tower Hill, London.

1611 – Henry Hudson set adrift in Hudson Bay by mutineers on his ship.

1633 – Galileo Galilei forced to recant his view that Earth orbits sun.

1774 – British parliament accepts Quebec Act.

1815 – 2nd abdication of Napoleon [after Waterloo].

1832 – John Howe patents pin manufacturing machine.

1847 – 1st ring doughnut supposedly created by Hanson Gregory.

1874 – Dr. Andrew T Still, discovers the science of osteopathy.

1874 – Game of lawn tennis introduced.

1911 – King George V crowned King of the United Kingdom of Great Britain.

1934 – John Dillinger named America’s 1st Public Enemy Number One.

1941 – Operation Barbarossa: Nazi Germany invade the Soviet Union.

1959 – Eddie Lubanski bowls 2 consecutive perfect games.

1962 – 1st test flight of a Hovercraft.

1969 – Cleveland’s Cuyahoga River catches fire due to pollution.

1973 – Skylab 2’s astronauts land.

1978 – James Christy’s discovery of Pluto’s moon Charon announced.

1979 – Little Richard quits rock & roll for religious pursuit.

1981 – Mark David Chapman pleads guilty to killing John Lennon.

1983 – 1st time a satellite is retrieved from orbit by Space Shuttle.

1983 – NHL institutes a 5-minute sudden death overtime period.

1990 – Florida passes a law which prohibits wearing a thong bathing suit.

1991 – Underwater volcano, Mount Didicas, erupts in Philippines.

1992 – Skeleton excavated: IDed as Tsar Nicholas II.

1999 – “It is acceptable for politicians to lie,” says SA politician.

2011 – After hiding for 16 years, Boston gangster Whitey Bulger arrested.

2017 – Prince Harry says no one in UK royal family wants to be king/queen.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 22, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The general atmosphere of the day may seem too slow and stodgy for your tastes. Try not to get bogged down in details. Try not to worry too much. You may find it’s difficult to get any enthusiasm out of people today. You might just want to sit back and take it easy. This is a good day to plan and reorganize. Honour your recent achievements and consolidate all that you’ve worked for.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – This is a terrific day for you. You’ll notice a sense of well-being that makes you feel secure that all your hard work is finally starting to pay off. It’s as if you’ve reached a comfortable ledge in your trek up the mountain. This is a good resting spot that will let you catch your breath for a moment. Take this opportunity to relax and regroup.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Try not to be too fixed in your attitude today. Realize you may have to give a little in order to work comfortably with the people around you. It’s important you be slow and reserved in your moves, especially in matters of the heart. Be open and receptive. Try not to scare anyone away with abrasive words or insisting you’re always right.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There’s a loving tenderness in the air you’ll find very comforting. Ground your sensitive emotions and make room for love to enter the picture. It could be you’re feeling indecisive when it comes to matters of love and romance. The best thing for you to do is stabilize your emotions and then make the effort to connect intimately with another. The decisions will flow naturally from there.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You may need to slow down a bit after the hectic pace of the last couple of days. It’s essential you take a more reserved and sensitive approach, especially with matters having to do with the heart. Try to ground and centre yourself. Instead of thinking about conquering someone, try simply sitting back and receiving their appreciation and affection.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You should notice a boost of energy today, and your self-confidence should be revitalized. In matters of love and romance, everything is running smoothly. Your emotions are stable and grounded. Love and harmony are in the air. Take this opportunity to move toward the object of your desire with certainty and affection. Romance is in the cards for you tonight.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Take it easy today, and work to digest some of the input you’ve received over the past couple days. This is a day to contemplate and plan. With matters of the heart, you may find that a sensitive, grounded approach works best. This isn’t always your favourite mode of operation, but it’s one that will provide you with the balance to counteract your usual frenzied pace.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Anything having to do with love and romance is likely to go well today if you play your cards right. See what you can do to ground your fluctuating emotions. Try your best to bring them into balance. Take a practical approach and slow down. Communicating with groups of people will be extremely rewarding. Come out of your shell and show your sensitive side to the world. It will be greatly appreciated.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Don’t be surprised if you run into a few emotional roadblocks today. People could be quite stubborn and difficult to deal with. You may exacerbate the situation by trying to get a rise out of someone with your boisterous attitude and dramatic flair. If your efforts don’t yield positive results, back off. Keep your energy to yourself and share it another time when people are more in the mood to play.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – The planets align to make this a great day for you. You should find your mood is excellent and your mind focused. Romance will thrive in the nice, stabilizing atmosphere, and you should feel free to take centre stage. If you’ve been suffering from any doubts lately, now is the time to take control of the situation and go for it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Try to bring things down to reality today. This is a good day to consolidate and organize. When it comes to matters of love and romance, try not to be so fickle. You may be giving someone the runaround just to test his or her devotion. This is an important time for you. You should probably work to ground and solidify instead of keeping things so light and ambiguous.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Your sensitivity will be greatly appreciated today, and you’ll find there is a great grounding force that will help balance your extreme emotions. Try not to be too stubborn, especially with things having to do with love and beauty. A fixed attitude will most likely run into a great deal of opposition. If a certain someone gets uptight, you’ll have a difficult time getting your point across.