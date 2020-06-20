Today in High Prairie – June 21, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – June 21, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 21, 2020

Jean Hebert

Lindsey Keay

Rick Guttinger

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 21, 2020

Ryan Churchill

Sydney Willier

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 21, 2020

1863 – Max Wolf, Pioneer in astrophotography

1896 – Charles B. Momsen, US inventor of Momsen Lung

1921 – Jane Russell, 1940-50s US sex symbol

1925 – Maureen Stapleton, Airport actress

1933 – Bernie Kopell, Love Boat actor

1938 – Ron Ely, Tarzan actor

1940 – Mariette Hartley, Poloroid spokesperson

1941 – Joe Flaherty, SCTV comedian

1947 – Meredith Baxter-Birney, Family Ties actress

1947 – Michael Gross, Family Ties actor

1947 – Joseph Molland, Badfinger guitarist

1953 – Benazir Bhutto, 12th PM of Pakistan

1954 – Robert Pastorelli, Murphy Brown actor [Eldin]

1957 – Berke Breathed, Bloom County cartoonist

1964 – Doug Savant, Melrose Place actor

1968 – Brandon Douglas, Dr. Quinn actor

1973 – Juliette Lewis, Cape Fear actress

1978 – Erica Durance, Smallville actress

1982 – Prince William, Son of Charles & Lady Diana

This Day in Local History – June 21, 2020

June 21, 1913: The Royal Bank announces plans to build a $5,000 branch in Grouard.

June 21, 1913: The Grouard News reports town residents raise $700 to send a delegation to Edmonton to the ED&BC railroad office amid rumours the railway will bypass Grouard.

June 21, 1915: Grouard town council meets and sets the tax rate at 10 mills for 1915. Assessment is $508,000 compared to $726,434 in 1914.

June 21, 1967: South Peace News reports that Kinuso School wins a Good Housekeeping Award for the neatness of classrooms, least damaged property over the term and best kept school grounds. Verne Evans is principal and Harris Young janitor.

June 21, 1967: High Prairie town council agrees to hire a part-time librarian with the intent being to increase hours.

June 21, 1970: High Prairie celebrates the grand opening of its Municipal Airport with a fly-in dinner. The chairman of the Northern Development Council, The Hon. A.O. Fimrite, cuts the ribbon.

June 21, 1974: Manager Darwyn Peterson closes the doors on the UGG elevator in Enilda.

June 21, 1989: South Peace News reports Faust is actively pursuing the construction of a tree nursery.

June 21, 1993: A sod turning ceremony is held to recognize the start of construction of the Agriplex.

June 21, 2000: The High Prairie and District Golf Club opens its $25,000 practice putting green.

June 21, 2001: The High Prairie Highlanders defeat Echo Sound 3-1 handing them their first defeat in two years in Grande Prairie Men’s Soccer League play.

June 21, 2006: South Peace News reports Cheyenne Johnson and Megan Nussbaumer are competing for Elks Pro Rodeo Queen honours.

June 21, 2007: Atikameg School and Northland School Division sever ties after 46 years of education service. Atikameg Band was not paying its bill for education services to Northland.

June 21, 2007: Aboriginal hero Elijah Harper visits Sucker Creek during Aboriginal Day.

June 21, 2011: The Government of Alberta announces that a new kindergarten to Grade 9 school will be built at Gift Lake.

June 21, 2012: The M.D. of Big Lakes places the first five names on its Wall of Fame: Mabel Goulet, Howard Greer, Anton Kirtio, William Marx and Louise Zahacy.

June 21, 2013: The M.D. of Big Lakes inducts Annette Charrois, Ray Duchesneau and Louisa Rich to its Wall of Fame during the annual barbecue.

June 21, 2018: Dianne Doerksen and Stella Sware’s names are added to the Big Lakes County Wall of Fame at a ceremony at the annual barbecue.

This Day in World History – June 21, 2020

1307 – Kulug Khan is enthroned as Emperor of China and seventh Great Khan.

1749 – Halifax, Nova Scotia, is founded.

1834 – Cyrus McCormick patents the reaping machine.

1879 – Frank W. Woolworth opens his 1st successful “Five Cent Store”.

1887 – Britain celebrates golden jubilee of Queen Victoria.

1913 – Tiny Broadwick is 1st woman to parachute from an airplane.

1933 – 1st Great Lakes to Gulf of Mexico barge trip completed, New Orleans.

1940 – 1st successful west-to-east navigation of Northwest Passage begins.

1945 – US defeat Japanese forces on Okinawa.

1948 – 33 1/3 RPM LP record introduced; 78s planned to be phased out.

1948 – Lord Mountbatten resigns as Governor General of India.

1956 – Anti-protons detected in the atmosphere.

1956 – German Democratic Republic frees almost 19,000 prisoners.

1957 – Ellen Fairclough sworn in as Canada’s 1st woman cabinet minister.

1957 – Louis St. Laurent resigns as PM of Canada.

1979 – Sri Lanka beat Canada by 60 runs to win the 1st ICC Trophy.

1981 – 12-bottle case of 1979 Napamedoc Cabernet wine sold for $24,000.

1993 – English mathematician Andrew Wiles proves last theorem of Fermat.

2003 – “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix” is published.

2006 – Pluto’s newly discovered moons are officially named Nix and Hydra.

2015 – Hackers ground 1,400 passengers by attacking IT system in Poland.

2015 – 94 people die, 45 hospitalized after drinking moonshine in India.

2018 – New Zealand PM is 2nd world leader to give birth in office.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 21, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The fiery energy of the day is helping you press on with projects you have in the works. Set things in motion now. Move out of the background and onto centre stage. Your rocket is fueled and ready to take off. All you have to do now is ignite the engine. Use the power of your emotions to deliver a boost that will propel you to the stars.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You might be charged with energy but feel you have nowhere to aim it. The force is there, but the goal may not be. Talking with others may only confuse you. Listen to yourself. You know yourself better than anyone else does. You have nothing to fear. Don’t let doubt consume you. If it doesn’t seem like the right time to make a move, don’t worry. There’s nothing wrong with stillness.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Arguments that have been brewing are coming to a climactic point for you. Don’t be surprised if heated opposition rears its head today. This is likely a result of your own doing. Cycles of anger are reaching a critical point, and your stubborn character is butting heads with an equally strong force. Try not to take yourself too seriously. Life is meant to be fun. Our objective is to be happy.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – There is no need to frown when another person walks by just because you don’t know that person. You must break the habit of living your life in fear. Take active steps toward curing this trend by not stepping down when strong forces try to intimidate you with brute strength. Promote the picture of peace and serenity that you have inside your head. Bring out more of your inner self.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – A blast of energy is headed your way today. You’ll find there is no shortage of adrenaline in your system. Don’t delay – there are opportunities now that may not be there for you later. Action is the name of the game. You’ll be noticed and properly rewarded for your efforts. Your emotions have a great deal of strength now.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could run into some emotional roadblocks today. This could be due to a lack of honesty on your part. Make sure you’re sticking to the truth at all times. A strong, forceful energy could challenge your ego. Don’t be surprised if this force is emotionally highly charged. Conflict is apt to result if you aren’t honest about your feelings as soon as they arise.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – There is a fun-loving, boisterous energy to the day that should give you a great deal of power and self-confidence. You’ll be extremely effective in everything you put your hand to. Remember to love yourself and believe in the things you say and do. Generate passionate love from your heart. No one will be able to respond with anything but the same.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You might be getting a bit forceful with your emotions today. Don’t be surprised if you’re like a fire-breathing dragon when you speak. Sparks are apt to fly. Strong feelings have been building up inside you. Now is the time to release them in all their intensity. People need to hear the things you have to say. You’re doing yourself and others a disservice by keeping it all bottled up inside.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is a fantastic day for you. You’ll have a great deal of physical power. Engage in activities that put this strength to good use. Tackle projects vigourously and feel free to speak up. Make sure the whole world knows you’re handling every task. People would be unwise to cross you today, because you have a great deal of warrior energy and won’t hesitate to strike back.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This is a good day to stand up for yourself and make it known that you aren’t a pushover. Use the powerful energy of the day to follow through on projects that may have lost momentum. Pick up the reins and take control of the direction of your life. Feel free to be more aggressive than you normally would. Show others your incredible worth.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If you want to shine brightly, then do so. Maintaining balance includes sometimes being a bit selfish. Feel free to radiate your beauty to the world. If you aren’t in a situation that makes you happy, change the situation. There’s no reason for you to be miserable. Don’t allow yourself to be pushed around by other people’s whims. Be free, be yourself, even if it means you might create tension with others.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – People would be wise to get out of your way today. You might find yourself feeling like a steam engine that’s stoked to the brim with fiery hot coals. You’re likely to be adamant about your course, and no one is going to be able to pull you off track. If people look carefully, they might even be able to see the steam coming out of your ears.