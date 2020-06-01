Today in High Prairie – June 2, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – June 2, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 2, 2020

Susane Gibb

Billie Cowell

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 2, 2020

Cailyn Connell

Jordana Houle

Layla Hunt-Giroux

Paulette Laboucan

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 2, 2020

1740 – Marquis de Sade, French philosopher/writer

1857 – Edward Elgar, Pomp & Circumstance composer

1904 – Johnny Weissmuller, Tarzan actor

1915 – Walter Tetley, Bullwinkle Show voice

1934 – Johnny Carter, The Flamingos singer

1936 – Sally Kellerman, M*A*S*H actress [movie]

1941 – Charlie Watts, Rolling Stones drummer

1943 – Charles Haid, Hill Street Blues actor

1946 – Peter Sutcliffe, “The Yorkshire Ripper”

1948 – Jerry Mathers, Leave It To Beaver actor

1950 – Joanna Gleason, Hello Larry actress [Morgan]

1951 – Larry Robinson, Montreal Canadien

1951 – Gilbert Baker, Designed rainbow flag

1952 – Gary Bettman, NHL commissioner

1953 – Craig Stadler, US pro golfer

1958 – Lex Lugar, WWF pro wrestler

1960 – Tony Hadley, Spandau Ballet vocalist

1960 – Kyle Petty, US racing car driver

1972 – Wayne Brady, Wayne Brady Show comedian

1977 – Zachary Quinto, Star Trek actor

1978 – A.J. Styles, WWE pro wrestler

This Day in Local History – June 2, 2020

June 2, 1965: South Peace News reports water levels in Lesser Slave Lake are at their highest since 1935.

June 2, 1969: Youth Ronald Pasicka is fined $150 plus $64.12 in court costs after Judge Bernard Barker finds him guilty of dangerous driving. Court hears Pasicka drove onto the ball diamond in High Prairie May 5 while a ladies game was in progress. He makes a turn near first base and enters the outfield at second base causing players to flee. Barker calls Pasicka’s actions “stupid”.

June 2, 1973: High Prairie’s Tom Lysiak is chosen second overall in the NHL draft by the Atlanta Flames.

June 2, 1976: Five members of the High Prairie Recreation Board resign over a dispute with the Town of High Prairie. The members resign because town council would not define the function of the board and because there was no co-operation.

June 2, 1979: Ken Ludwig, John Dunn and Tom Sprado advance to the Alberta Track and Field Championships in Calgary June 9 after advancing at the Northern Regionals in Lloydminster.

June 2, 1985: Ken Hopf walks away with the best all-round cowboy title as the Driftpile Rodeo concludes.

June 2, 1992: The hamlet of Faust celebrates the opening of its $1.3 million RCMP detachment.

June 2, 1993: Jeff Chalifoux resigns his seat on the I.D. council as his new job as manager of the Whitefish Band left him with no time.

June 2, 2005: Gift Lake Metis Settlement Councillor Dale Anderson proposes forming an economic hub at the High Prairie Business Persons’ meeting.

June 2, 2006: Stephanie Supernault wins a bronze medal in Junior Girl’s Javelin at the Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association Track and Field Provincials in Edmonton with a toss of 30.82 metres.

June 2, 2008: Helen Lemay, a long-time resident of High Prairie, dies at the age of 90 years.

June 2, 2014: Tracy Roberts is promoted to acting library manager with the retirement of library manager Janet Lemay. Later in the year, she is promoted to library manager.

June 2-3, 2016: E.W. Pratt High School student Justin Mindel places fourth at the Track and Field provincials in senior men’s high jump with a leap of 1.8 metres.

June 2, 2017: East Prairie Metis Settlement asks for co-operation from High Prairie town council to lobby for a second road leading from the settlement toward Swan Hills.

This Day in World History – June 2, 2020

1615 – 1st Récollet missionaries arrive at Quebec City, from Rouen, France.

1835 – P.T. Barnum & his circus begin 1st tour of US.

1857 – James Gibbs patents the chain-stitch single-thread sewing machine.

1875 – Alexander Graham Bell makes 1st sound transmission.

1896 – Guglielmo Marconi applies to patent the radio, accepted July 2.

1904 – Professor Schron finds microbe that causes photosynthesis.

1910 – Pygmies discovered in Dutch New Guinea.

1924 – Snyder Act: US citizenship granted to all American Indians.

1928 – Kraft rolls out Velveeta cheese.

1935 – Babe Ruth, 40, announces his retirement as a player.

1952 – Maurice Olley of General Motors begins designing the Corvette.

1953 – Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II held in Westminster Abbey.

1964 – Rolling Stones 1st US concert tour debuts in Lynn, Massachusetts.

1968 – Canadians must get government permission to export silver.

1975 – 1st recorded snowfall in London in June.

1979 – John Paul II becomes 1st pope to visit a Communist country [Poland].

1983 – Toilet catches fire on Air Canada’s DC-9, 23 die at Cincinnati.

1988 – Consumer Reports calls for a ban on the Suzuki Samurai automobile.

1994 – Indonesian censors ban Steven Spielberg’s “Schindler’s List”.

1997 – Timothy McVeigh found guilty of 1995 Oklahoma City bombing: 168 die.

1999 – Bhutan Broadcasting Service brings TV to Kingdom for the 1st time.

2003 – Europe launches its 1st voyage to another planet, Mars.

2004 – Ken Jennings begins 74-game winning streak on Jeopardy.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 2, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You may be in communication with some new people who appear interesting and excite your curiosity. Spiritual or metaphysical conversations could take place today over the phone or video chat. The concepts might be deep, exalted, and inspiring, yet bring up more questions than answers. Books on the subject could prove enlightening. You might even want to write down your thoughts or memorialize them in a drawing or painting.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Experiences you never expected could come your way today. A talent you didn’t know you had could come to light. This might involve a combination of arts and technology, such as computer graphics or animation, or it might involve spiritual or humanitarian work. You might also try fundraising for a charity or a social or political cause. Don’t hesitate! Go to it!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You usually tend toward rational and scientific ways of thinking, but today you might be so intuitive you’re more likely to use your psychic abilities. This can be a mixed blessing. Your rational nature protects you from identifying too much with the world’s less fortunate. Today this protection is greatly lessened, so be prepared to emotionally identify with everybody.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You’re normally intuitive, but today you might feel more psychic than you ever dreamed you could. Information received from the media could have you picking up psychically on the thoughts and feelings of people you’ve never met. This can be emotionally overpowering, so protect yourself by keeping the white light around you. Channel your thoughts and feelings into art of some kind. It helps.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you could feel especially intuitive and more sensitive than usual to unacceptable social and political conditions. Ideas for new goals, perhaps humanitarian, might come to you. You should be in an especially idealistic mood, so you might come up with wonderful possibilities that aren’t workable now. Write your ideas down and consult with someone who shares your interests. Then decide how to proceed.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today you might toy with the idea of making either the arts and humanitarianism or the spread of higher consciousness your life’s work. Business and money are going well for you, and you might be thinking in terms of a future in which you can write your own career ticket. Although the time isn’t right to actually do it, you should formulate an action plan for the future.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your mind could be focused on exalted spiritual concepts today. You might decide to try to study spiritual or metaphysical materials, or attend a virtual lecture, workshop, or meditation session with people who share this interest. You might also think about traveling to a country associated with a specific spiritual tradition, such as Israel, Egypt, or India at some point in the future. Write down your insights so you can refer to them later.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Though you naturally tend to be sensitive to the feelings of others, today you might be so in touch with the needs and desires of those around you that you sense what they want even before they know it. Spiritual, emotional, or psychological insights might come to you throughout the day. You could even have some prophetic dreams. Write down whatever seems particularly significant. You’ll want to remember it later.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you might feel especially idealistic regarding your relationships. You’re likely to see those closest to you in their best light. Romantic partners may seem like characters from a fairy tale. This is a good time to move a love relationship to the next level of commitment, as long as you don’t forget your partner’s foibles. It’s easy to love someone who seems perfect, but more realistic to love their faults as well.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Today you might feel the need to be of service to others. Your humanitarian instincts are high, though you might tend to over-idealize the concept a little. It’s wonderful to help those less fortunate, but often the process involves a heavy commitment of time and energy. If you decide to do this, it could transform your life in a profound way. Be prepared for some pretty heavy changes.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – The arts might seem especially appealing today. Also, you could fall in love. If you’re currently involved, expect circumstances to develop that show the exalted side of your partner that you sometimes forget. If you aren’t involved, expect someone wonderful to appear. Remember to get to know the person before getting hooked. However perfect the person appears now, he or she is still human.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – A number of powerful events could increase the level of love and positive energy in your home. Visitors with a spiritual or metaphysical focus could bring some new and exciting information. Good news you never expected could raise everyone’s spirits. Communication with a humanitarian or spiritual purpose might take place. Whatever it is, expect your home to buzz with great vibes. Enjoy.