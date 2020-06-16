Today in High Prairie – June 17- 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – June 17, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 17, 2020

Benny Milner

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 17, 2020

Eli Stanley Hunter Olsen

Scott Sheets

Wayne Thera

Nora Chapdelaine

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 17, 2020

1818 – Charles Gounod, Faust opera composer

1870 – George Cormack, Wheaties cereal inventor

1881 – Tommy Burns, Canadian boxer

1882 – Igor Stravinsky, Russian composer

1883 – Ruth Wakefield, Created Toll House Cookie

1904 – Ralph Bellamy, Rosemary’s Baby actor

1915 – Stringbean, Hee Haw banjoist/comedian

1922 – Jerry Fielding, Hogan’s Heroes composer

1937 – Peter Lupus, Mission Impossible actor

1943 – Barry Manilow, Mandy singer

1944 – Bill Rafferty, Laugh-In comedian

1947 – Paul Young, Mike & the Mechanics singer

1951 – Joe Piscopo, Miller Lite TV ads actor

1954 – Mark Linn-Baker, Perfect Strangers actors

1964 – Diane Murphy, Bewitched actress [Tabitha]

1965 – Kami Cotler, Waltons actress [Elizabeth]

1975 – Frederick Koehler, Kate & Allie actor [Chip]

1980 – Venus Williams, US tennis pro

This Day in Local History – June 17, 2020

June 17, 1915: Roy S. Burns takes over as publisher of the Grouard News after a three-month absence from J.E. Cook, who was doubling as the town’s secretary-treasurer.

June 17, 1915: The Grouard News reports Hilliard’s Bay is destined to become the most popular resort on Lesser Slave Lake due to its hard, sandy beaches backed by a gentle slope and thick woods which shelter it from the wind.

June 17, 1985: The second inquiry into the plane crash that killed six people near Joussard Oct. 19, 1984, begins in Grande Prairie. It begins but is postponed until Oct. 28.

June 17, 1987: South Peace News reports Randy’s Auto Body opens for business nine miles north of town. The business is owned by Randy Backs, who purchased the business from Lawrence Strebchuk.

June 17, 1987: Long distance phone rates to Faust from High Prairie no longer apply.

June 17, 1988: High Prairie celebrates the official opening of its new courthouse.

June 17, 1991: Ron Anders, Duff Pratt, Doug Shantz, Wayne Stafford and Jim McLean receive Coaches Make the Difference awards from the recreation board.

June 17, 1992: Medicine Bottle celebrates a grand opening in renovated premises.

June 17, 1995: A 10-year-old boy torches the $12,000 REAC Recycling Depot.

June 17, 1998: The Town of High Prairie terminates their Joint-Use Agreement with the M.D. of Big Lakes. One year written notice is required. Later, the M.D. says to delay the issue until the October elections and let the new councils deal with it.

June 17, 1999: Former High Prairie Dr. David Wong, 58, dies in Edmonton after complications from diabetes.

June 17-21, 1999: The 100-year commemoration of the Treaty 8 signing is recognized near Sucker Creek.

June 17, 2005: Kittens are abandoned at the steps of Under the Sea pet store.

June 17, 2006: Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pearl Calahasen breaks ground on the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.

June 17, 2007: High Prairie Mayor John Brodrick announces he is resigning to begin a new job as Manning CAO. His resignation is effective Aug. 1.

June 17, 2008: High Prairie resident Bessie Roffey dies at the age of 111 years. She was formerly a long-time resident of Kinuso and Alberta’s oldest citizen.

June 17, 2009: Police are looking for a lone male after a robbery at the High Prairie Inn.

June 17, 2009: The High Prairie Beautification Society is revived after a meeting in town council chambers. Alicia Boisson is elected president.

June 17, 2009: South Peace News features Stan Peacock and his efforts to build a biodiesel plant in the region using pennycress, or stinkweed, as fuel.

June 17, 2009: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers swim 1,863 laps and raise $2,805 at a fundraiser at the indoor pool.

June 17, 2010: High Prairie Movie Gallery announces it will close sometime in the coming months, likely before July 31.

June 17, 2011: Sunset House School holds an awards night and celebration. It’s the last at the school, which closes at the end of June.

June 17, 2015: The High Prairie Skate Plaza is named the Q Skate Park in honour of brothers Arlen and Joe Quartly’s contributions.

This Day in World History – June 17, 2020

1462 – Vlad III the Impaler attempts to assassinate Mehmed II.

1579 – Sir Francis Drake lands on coast of California at Drakes Bay.

1631 – Mumtaz Mahal dies during childbirth; husband builds Taj Mahal.

1745 – Americans capture Louisburg, Cape Breton Island from French.

1837 – Charles Goodyear obtains his 1st rubber patent.

1863 – Travelers Insurance Co. of Hartford founded [1st accident insurer].

1885 – Statue of Liberty arrives in NYC aboard French ship Isere.

1932 – Oil tanker Cymbeline explodes in Montreal.

1939 – Last public guillotining in France.

1940 – France asks Germany for terms of surrender in WW II.

1944 – Iceland declares independence from Denmark.

1947 – Pan Am Airways chartered as 1st worldwide passenger airline.

1950 – 1st kidney transplant occurs in Chicago.

1963 – US Supreme Court rules vs Bible reading/prayer in public schools.

1965 – 1st bombing by B-52 occurs 50 km north of Saigon.

1967 – China becomes world’s 4th thermonuclear [H-bomb] power.

1970 – Edwin Land patents the Polaroid camera.

1972 – Salvador Allende forms a new socialist government in Chile.

1984 – John Turner succeeds Pierre Trudeau as PM of Canada.

1987 – Dusky Seaside Sparrow becomes extinct.

1988 – Microsoft releases MS DOS 4.0.

1991 – South Africa abolishes last of its apartheid laws.

1994 – O.J. Simpson and LA cops famous police car chase occurs.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 17, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Enthusiasm and energy will be your allies today. Something different is in the air and inciting you to move forward. You will make decisions and go in new directions for your own good and for the good of the people around you. Your dynamism will have a beneficial impact on your family. This newfound strength will give you a great boost.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You’re organized and rigourous. You plan everything. But with today’s energy, you’ll be inclined to let the day go by without keeping to a tight schedule. After all, not every day has to be a workday. You can worry easily, but don’t let this get you down. Follow the people around you. They’ll teach you to see the world differently. You’ll even think about new ways to organize your life.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A lot of people around you might think you are a strong individual. For example, you stand up against wrongs in the established social order. You can also be a very constructive person. You try to improve the world around you. Today, you’ll have all the time you like to meditate about the changes this world needs.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You are worried that some of the people close to your heart might change. You have been watching and paying attention to subtle signs and changes for quite some time now. Today you will feel like a guide, and you will help those who might need you. You will be able to show them the way and help them to fulfill their needs.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You’ve always been a loner. You tend to act on your own and you don’t trust outside help. Over the last few weeks, however, you’ve managed to find people who have accepted you the way you are. It’s as if you’ve found a refuge where you can escape reality. But you’ll find that if you open your heart to others, there will be additional places of refuge.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You’ve always felt the need to create. The simplest tasks can fulfill this need. You’re even happy if you sketch on a small piece of paper. Over the last month or so you’ve been finishing a project close to your heart. Don’t be afraid to show it off to your friends. People will be thrilled by your work. You deserve to feel proud of what you’ve achieved.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Some people around you might think you have never really matured, that you still have the mind of a child. It might not seem obvious at first, but your light-hearted attitude is also a sign of great wisdom. As with those who have truly committed to long-term romances, you will find out you’ll never lose your light-heartedness.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – If you analyze your life, you’ll see it has completely changed over the past 12 months. You’ve matured as an individual and your actions have been beneficial to yourself and those around you. Try to make changes as often as you can. Don’t stop now. You need to feel that your life is evolving all the time. There is no time to rest.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You may be a little bit disappointed to find out the people you think so highly of are in fact mere reflections of your own personality. The planetary alignment is trying to teach you to believe in yourself. You just lack confidence. After all, if they’re admirable people, it’s probably because they have great qualities – and you have them, too. Surprises are just around the corner!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – There’s a great day ahead of you. You’ll be blessed with the ability to solve problems, and others will come looking for you today. You’ll listen, understand, and express empathy. You’ll be wise enough to find solutions to any issues they present to you. After a day like this, you might ask yourself if you shouldn’t work as a therapist.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Do you feel like your life hasn’t changed a bit over the past few weeks? You feel that certain things need to change but you do nothing but sit there. Today, there will be a lot of influences that could incite you to be a little more foolhardy. You don’t usually like to take risks, but if you do it, you’ll be greatly satisfied.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There is a fire burning deep inside of you. It gives you a lot of power and energy. People around you are receptive to this energy. Today a lot of your friends will thrive on your fire and be in the best of moods because of it. Don’t try to hide your energy. If you do, it may disappear, or it could even burn you.