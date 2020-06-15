Today in High Prairie – June 16, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – June 16, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 16, 2020

Dwight Haugen

Maggie Burgar

Nicolas Cote

Trisha Buchan

Gwen Stout

Boyd Gibb

Grant Cowell

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 16, 2020

No listings.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 16, 2020

1829 – Geronimo, Apache leader

1888 – Bobby Clark, “World’s Funniest Clown”

1890 – Stan Laurel, Laurel & Hardy comedian

1894 – Norman Kerry, Phantom of the Opera actor

1899 – Nelson Doubleday, US publisher

1907 – Jack Albertson, Chico and the Man actor

1929 – Ramon Bieri, The Andromeda Strain actor

1937 – August Busch III, Anheuser-Busch CEO

1942 – Eddie Levert, O’Jays vocalist

1943 – Joan Van Ark, Dallas actress [Valene]

1950 – James Smith, Stylistics singer

1952 – Gino Vannelli, Canadian singer

1954 – Gary Roberts, Boomtown Rats rocker

1955 – Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne actress

1959 – James Hellwig, Ultimate Warrior wrestler

1970 – Phil Mickelson, US pro golfer

1980 – Brad Gushue, Canadian curler

This Day in Local History – June 16, 2020

June 16, 1962: The High Prairie Progress reports that a building owned by Mrs. I. Polski in High Prairie was demolished and hauled away. It was built by Charlie Spaulding in 1917 and served as a livery stable, post office, land office, barber shop and Royal Bank.

June 16, 1972: Pedestrian Gerald Grey, 22, is struck and killed by a car at the Atikameg bridge in dusty conditions.

June 16, 1976: Enilda residents write the Department of Environment asking them for assistance in obtaining a water supply for the hamlet.

June 16, 1993: LSLIRC announces they will have their own police forces hired and operating by 1996.

June 16, 2000: Town of High Prairie work crews remove the monument from its place at the High Prairie Municipal Library where it stood for 33 years. It is eventually set up at MacIntyre Park.

June 16, 2005: Lesser Slave Lake Regional Police Service celebrates it 10th anniversary at the Treaty 8 House in Sucker Creek.

June 16, 2006: Big Lakes Dodge’s new owner, Chris Semple, holds a grand opening ceremony with an estimated 700 attending.

June 16, 2007: The High Prairie Museum receives a $10,000 contribution from co-founder Leo Hamson and a Wilkinson Sword during its 40-year anniversary celebration.

June 16, 2018: Leslie Marie Jones passes away at the age of 58 years. She operated Leslie’s Country Crafts for many years.

June 16-17, 2018: High Prairie’s Rae-Anne Gill completes the 100-mile 32-hour River Valley Revenge Ultra-Marathon in Edmonton. Gill completes the run one minute under the time limit to place second overall and first for females.

This Day in World History – June 16, 2020

1567 – Mary, Queen of Scots, imprisoned in Lochleven Castle prison.

1779 – Spain declares war on Great Britain in support of the US.

1784 – Holland forbids the wearing of orange clothes.

1794 – 1st stone laid at biggest Dutch grain windmill.

1815 – Battle at Ligny: French army under Napoleon beats Prussia.

1880 – Salvation Army forms in London.

1884 – 1st roller coaster used at Coney Island, New York.

1893 – R.W. Rueckheim invents Cracker Jack.

1903 – Ford Motors under Henry Ford incorporates.

1903 – Pepsi Cola company forms.

1922 – Henry Berliner demonstrates his helicopter.

1929 – Otto E. Funk, 62, ends New York to San Franciso walk in 183 days.

1949 – Gas turbine-electric locomotive demonstrated in Pennsylvania.

1955 – Pope Pius XII ex-communicates Argentine President Juan Perón.

1963 – Valentina Tereshkova [USSR] is 1st woman in space, aboard Vostok 6.

1972 – Start of hydro-electric power project at Churchill Falls, Labrador.

1975 – Randy Farland finds a 14-leaf clover near Sioux Falls, SD.

1977 – Leonid Brezhnev named Chairman of Presidium of Soviet Union.

1977 – Oracle Corporation is incorporated.

1984 – Edwin Moses wins his 100th consecutive 400-meter hurdles race.

1989 – “Ghostbusters II” starring Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd premieres.

1992 – Longest salami is 68’9” weighing 1,492 lbs made in Norway.

2012 – Coca-Cola begins business in Myanmar after 60 years.

2017 – Amazon announces it is buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 16, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The value of any investment you may have made in land, including your home, could come into your thoughts today. Whatever time and energy you’ve put into it is likely to pay off, and this might make a difference to you when formulating plans for the future. You might spend some time working outside, which should clear your head and enable you to get your thoughts together. A female friend could join you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – A partnership of some kind, perhaps business, perhaps romantic, is likely to be on your mind today. You might want to seriously consider whether or not it has a future, and if it does, what to do next. You could spend time socializing, if possible, but you could be too preoccupied to participate much. A lot of serious decisions need to be made. The outcome is likely to be positive. Try to relax and have some fun.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – A lot of serious matters are on your mind, perhaps involving plans for the future. It’s likely you’ll want to stay home today and do some contemplating. Various new opportunities could be coming your way, and you won’t want to let them pass you by without serious consideration. Chores around the house could prove a valuable outlet for physical energy while allowing thoughts to churn in your mind.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Contemplation is the word for today. At some point, you might receive a call from a friend wanting advice on a serious decision. Don’t be surprised if you spend more time listening than advising. Goals of your own might need some thought and possibly reevaluation, as changes in your immediate environment could present new and exciting possibilities to you. Think about it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today much of your mental – and possibly physical – energy could be directed at career matters. You might reevaluate goals and ambitions, and consider other possibilities. The desire for more income might be the catalyst, but there’s more to it than that. This is definitely a good day to think about a number of options. You might have to make a few decisions by this time next week.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The desire for personal and career advancement could cause you to consider furthering your education in some way. Someone close to you, probably a woman, could wake you up to the advantages of returning to school and getting an advanced degree at some point in the future. You may want to wait a little bit before deciding, but something has shifted within you. It’s time for some kind of change. Be prepared.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you’re apt to be a bit preoccupied. You might find yourself considering concepts that others think are strange and impractical. This might involve metaphysics or the occult or unusual ways of making a living – or all of the above. You might want to discuss this with others. However, you should make a decision based on your preferences without influence from those who aren’t directly involved.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today is likely to be a gratifying day, but perhaps more serious than you’d planned. A longtime friend might call and want to talk. This person or another might want to discuss a possible business enterprise that’s apt to be worthy of consideration. Everyone around you might seem egocentric, and you could feel that your concerns are of no interest to anyone. Don’t let that upset you.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Career and business matters are likely to be very much on your mind today. Perhaps a new opportunity has come your way, or you’re thinking of becoming involved in a new enterprise on your own or with a partner. This might not be a good day to make a decision, so don’t rush it. Before you make any dramatic changes, think things through carefully. You may regret it otherwise.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Matters involving creativity, romance, and children could require considerable thought today. Some exciting new options may be available to you and your loved ones. You might be inclined to mull over the possibilities. You could consult others to get more opinions. For the most part, you’ll want to decide on your own. In the meantime, you could keep yourself occupied by working on ongoing projects.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Matters involving the home could suddenly grow serious. This is a positive development, but new possibilities could be opening up and force you to make a decision. The value of your home could have gone up and you might consider selling it and moving. Or you could have the opportunity to work out of your home and save commuting costs. Whatever it is, you’ve reached a milestone. Weigh the pros and cons.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might consider entering into a business partnership with a relative or neighbour. This could show promise of success, and is definitely worth serious consideration. You’ll want to be sure it’s right for you, so caution is recommended. You might even get around to considering the nitty-gritty of a possible agreement, but for the most part, it isn’t likely you’ll be making any final decisions yet.