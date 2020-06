Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – June 15, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 15, 2020

Brandi Matula

Gail Taylor

Jo-ann Cunningham

Laurie Prevost

Madina Sharkawi

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 15, 2020

Ethan Hunt

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 15, 2020

1878 – Margaret Abbott, 1st woman win Olympic event

1902 – Erik Erikson, Coined “identity crisis”

1907 – James Justice, Moby Dick actor

1907 – Yuri Andropov, Russian leader

1931 – Bernice Gera, 1st woman ump in pro baseball

1937 – Waylon Jennings Ramblin’ Man singer

1943 – Johnny Hallyday “Elvis Presley of France”

1946 – Noddy Holder, Slade vocalist/guitarist

1946 – Duris Maxwell, Powder Blues Band drummer

1949 – Russell Hitchcock, Air Supply vocalist

1951 – Steve Walsh, Kansas singer

1954 – James Belushi, Saturday Night Live comedian

1963 – Helen Hunt, Mad About You actress

1964 – Courteney Cox, Friends actress [Monica]

1969 – Ice Cube, Anaconda actor

1973 – Neil Patrick Harris, Doogie Howser MD actor

This Day in Local History – June 15, 2020

June 15, 1902: The first steamboat to appear in Grouard is the Sainte Emile, owned by the Roman Catholic Church.

June 15, 1915: The Grouard Board of Trade meets and hears Frank Cochrane, federal Minister of Railways, wants an answer as to why the ED&BC railroad branch line to Grouard hasn’t been built.

June 15, 1970: One of High Prairie’s oldest landmarks, the New Star Cafe, is demolished. The building was constructed in 1919 in Grouard and moved to High Prairie.

June 15, 1973: Norm and Stan Sware celebrate the grand opening of Sware Sports and Cycle.

June 15, 1974: The High Prairie swimming pool is officially opened. Bob and Sue Scott are pool managers.

June 15, 1977: Western Bigway Meat and Locker celebrates its grand opening under the ownership of Abdel Sharkawi.

June 15, 1985: An appreciation night honouring High Prairie’s Mr. Hockey, Fred Spendiff, is held.

June 15, 1988: A Cessna Citation S-2 sinks six inches through the asphalt at the High Prairie Airport.

June 15, 1993: Incumbent MLA Pearl Calahasen wins the Lesser Slave Lake constituency seat and becomes part of the government with Premier Ralph Klein.

June 15, 1994: South Peace News reports Tolko Industries begins site preparation for their $100 million OSB mill five miles west of High Prairie.

June 15, 2005: South Peace News reports that Kristina Beaudette and Deidre Olanski are competing for the honor of Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

June 15, 2011: Archbishop Gerard Pettipas leads a special National Aboriginal Day Mass at St. Bernard’s Church in Grouard.

June 15, 2013: South Peace News wins two AWNA awards at the organization’s convention in Edmonton. South Peace News places third for Best Overall and third for Best Editorial in its category.

June 15, 2014: RCMP members from Faust and High Prairie release three balloons honouring the three slain police officers in Moncton, N.B. during a Father’s Day Run/Walk.

June 15, 2016: Sam Peters passes away at the age of 71 years. In 1979, he formed Sam Peters Trucking. Later, he started Big Meadow Salvage.

This Day in World History – June 15, 2020

1215 – King John signs Magna Carta at Runnymede, near Windsor, England.

1246 – With death of Duke Frederick II, Babenberg dynasty ends in Austria.

1667 – 1st fully documented human blood transfusion is performed.

1762 – Austria uses 1st paper currency.

1785 – 2 French balloonists die in world’s 1st fatal aviation accident.

1844 – Charles Goodyear patents the vulcanization of rubber.

1851 – Jacob Fussell, Baltimore dairyman, sets up 1st ice-cream factory.

1869 – World’s 1st plastic Celluloid is patented by John Wesley Hyatt.

1878 – World’s 1st moving pictures caught on camera.

1887 – Carlisle D. Graham survives 2nd ride in Niagara waterfall in barrel.

1902 – Canada’s Maritime Provinces switch from Eastern to Atlantic time.

1911 – Tabulating Computing Recording Corporation [IBM] is incorporated.

1916 – Boys Scouts of America forms.

1916 – 1st Boeing product flies for the 1st time.

1924 – Ford Motor Company manufactures its 10 millionth automobile.

1940 – World War II: France surrenders to Germany.

1960 – Angel Cordero wins his 1st of over 7,000 horse races.

1969 – “Hee Haw” with Roy Clark & Buck Owens premieres on CBS-TV.

1977 – Spain’s 1st free elections since 1936 [41 years].

1982 – Riots occur in Argentina after Falklands/Malvinas defeat.

1985 – En route to Halley’s Comet, USSR’s Vega 2 drops lander on Venus.

1986 – Pravda announces high-level Chernobyl staff fired for stupidity.

1991 – Climactic eruption of the Mount Pinatubo volcano in the Philippines.

1991 – Birth of Bloc Québécois.

1994 – Disney’s animated musical film “The Lion King” opens.

2002 – Near earth asteroid 2002 MN missed the Earth by 75,000 miles.

2012 – Apple I computer sells for a record $374,500.

2015 – Remains of a 2,000 year-old woman discovered in Northern Ethiopia.

2015 – Real estate mogul Donald Trump launches campaign for US Presidency.

2017 – New record set for price of a parking lot in Hong Kong – $664,000.

2018 – Physicist Stephen Hawking’s ashes interred in Westminster Abbey.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 15, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You generally enjoy philosophy, metaphysics, and other forms of higher thought, but today you could find yourself almost obsessive about them. You might decide to sequester yourself and concentrate on these concepts. This is a great day to do this because intellect combines with intuition to enable you to understand and make sense of abstract ideas. You can apply them to your everyday life. Go to it!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Discussions involving a group you’re affiliated with could lead to some deep subjects, such as philosophy, metaphysics, science – or all three. Your mind should be quick and sharp today, on both a logical and an intuitive level. You’ll probably soak up just about everything you hear. You could give it a lot of thought, and yes, you should be able to make sense of it all.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today you might decide to do some repairs or decorating in your home. You’ll have a lot of good ideas welling up from deep within you, and be astute enough to put them to work in the real world. You might not feel much like talking, however. Therefore, don’t be surprised if communication is more subtle than overt today.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Communicating with a current or potential romantic partner could involve a lot of subtlety, finding a way to enjoy each other’s company while not divulging too much. You’re likely to feel especially passionate today. Take care of your health and look your best. Your aesthetic sense is especially high right now. You could also give some thought to artistic projects. Inspiration could be all around you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – An increased psychological awareness and heightened intuition could have you tuning in to the thoughts and feelings of family members before they even know what they want. You might be able to pick up the thoughts of strangers. This is the day to trust your inner voice, especially when it comes to making plans with others. While this atmosphere lasts, they might not be too communicative or inclined to say what they want.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The focus today is on families, with special emphasis on children. You might spend time telling stories today. Someone with whom you’re in contact could be dealing with some powerful emotional issues and not want company. There isn’t much you can do. Let the person know you’re there and then leave them alone. In the meantime, others are in a festive mood. Have fun!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Others, particularly family members, might be rather quiet today. It could seem as if everyone is running around like crazy but not sharing what’s on their minds. You’ll have to trust your intuition when you need to know what they’re up to. Writing could come from deep within, whether through letters, poetry, or novels, allowing you to express a facet you don’t often see. Use this spiritual gift and dig deeper.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Communication, particularly with family members and romantic partners, could take place more subtly than verbally today. Nonetheless, you’ll sense strong love and support from everyone. Romance, especially, should be intense and sensual, so this is a great day to schedule an evening alone with a lover if possible. Inspiration for creative projects, particularly in the home, could well up from deep inside. Don’t suppress it – let it flow.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you should be feeling especially intuitive, particularly where family members are concerned. It certainly won’t be easy for anyone to lie to you. You might also think about making some repairs to your home, which you may have been putting off. You might spend at least part of the day alone meditating or contemplating your future. Your mind is clear and active, so this is a good time to do it.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A group you’re affiliated with could meet or have a virtual/group chat today. You should focus more on listening to what they have to say than on actively participating in discussions. You’ll want to absorb every idea that comes up and seriously mull it over before expressing yourself. When you communicate, you should do it freely and openly. Your mind is both intuitive and logical, so expect to learn a lot.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your communications could bring up the subject of the world economy and what it’s going to mean to individuals today. You could be contemplating and maybe even discussing your financial future. This is a good time to make such plans, as your mind is logical and intuitive today. Write down any ideas or insights that come your way. You’ll want to remember them later.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you might receive a phone call from a friend you haven’t seen for a while. An intense and emotional conversation could follow. Stimulating news could have you preoccupied for a while. Spiritual activities could also take up much of your time. Listening to someone speak might cause you to feel more insightful than usual. This will enable you to apply good common sense to abstract concepts.