Today in High Prairie – June 14, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

What’s Happening Today – June 14, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 14, 2020

Adam Patrick

Daniel Vandermeulen

Ed Degner

Kim Redmond

Owen Guerin

Christopher Ukrainetz

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 14, 2020

Charlie Reade

Connie Naf

Fred Giroux Jr.

Lorin Willier

Trudy Lamouche

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 14, 2020

1811 – Harriet Beecher Stowe, Uncle Tom’s Cabin author

1895 – Cliff Edwards, “Ukulele Ike” singer

1909 – Burl Ives, US folk singer/actor

1912 – E. Cuyler Hammond, 1st to link smoking, cancer

1916 – Dorothy McGuire, Old Yeller actress

1928 – “Che” Guevara, Argentine revolutionary

1931 – Marla Gibbs, Jeffersons actress [Florence]

1936 – Renaldo Benson, The Four Tops singer

1946 – Donald Trump, US president

1949 – Alan White, Yes drummer

1949 – Jimmy Lea, Slade musician

1950 – Jeremy Sinden, Chariots of Fire actor

1952 – Eddie Mekka, Laverne & Shirley actor

1958 – Brian David Willis, Quarterflash drummer

1961 – Boy George, Culture Club singer

1968 – Yasmine Bleeth, Baywatch actress

1959 – Steffi Graf, German tennis pro

2160 – Montgomery Scott, Star Trek fictional engineer

This Day in Local History – June 14, 2020

June 14, 1967: South Peace News reports Dr. R.T. Morgan opens a dentist’s office in the Vanderaegen Building.

June 14, 1968: Northern Alberta Railway says it cannot continue passenger service between Edmonton and Dawson Creek due to the light number of passengers. The NAR announces it will make an application to the Railway Transport Committee to discontinue the service.

June 14, 1969: A grand opening is held for the new coin wash owned by Terry Anderson called High Prairie Speedwash. In the same building owned by Anderson, Bill Badiuk opens a gun repair and sporting goods shop.

June 14, 1972: Claude Ouellette reopens the Park Theatre under new management.

June 14, 1972: South Peace News reports John Johansson, 6, of Valleyview, is nominated for a Junior Citizen-of-the-Year award after rescuing seven-year-old Marty Tingstad.

June 14, 1972: South Peace News reports Blue Lake south of town will be stocked with 50,000 Eastern brook trout.

June 14, 1989: High Prairie town council decides to put the fluoridation issue on the October election ballot.

June 14, 1989: South Peace News reports that High Prairie Figure Skating coach Mark Carpenter is chosen as the coach-of-the-year for the Peace Zone of the Canadian Figure Skating Association.

June 14, 1995: Joyce Heggie writes a stirring letter to South Peace News asking grads to take caution. Her son, Kirk, was killed one year earlier while returning home from a grad party.

June 14, 1995: South Peace News reports Kevika’s is purchased by Chris Prpich and renamed Chris’ Beauty Salon.

June 14, 1999: A youth appears in High Prairie youth court and pleads guilty to manslaughter in the death of Derek Arthur Okemaysin, 27, of Driftpile Jan. 1, 1999. Court hears he used World Wrestling Federation moves to commit the crime.

June 14, 2000: High Prairie town council upholds its no smoking bylaw in a 4-3 vote.

June 14, 2005: Peace Country Health holds a series of meetings in High Prairie to announce that a new hospital is the best option for the town. Officials add three locations are being considered.

June 14, 2006: Home Hardware in High Prairie closes its doors to conduct inventory after Home Hardware Stores takes over operations because the previous owners are bankrupt. The store reopens the next day.

June 14, 2009: The long-awaited Highway 2 resurfacing through High Prairie begins as Fath Industries of Edmonton begins removing the old asphalt.

June 14, 2010: Gift Lake’s Deen Flett wins Canada’s Worst Handyman title after the popular TV show concludes its season.

June 14, 2017: The first patients are received at the High Prairie Community Health and Wellness Clinic in the new High Prairie Health Complex.

June 14, 2017: Big Lakes County agrees to a phase-in tax break for Tolko Industries to help with their re-opening.

June 14, 2018: Gift Lake students walk out of classes during a peaceful demonstration to protest actions taken by Northland School Division. Students were upset over what they say was principal Barb Laderoute’s “forced retirement” and the loss of popular teacher Daniel Fyfe.

This Day in World History – June 14, 2020

1381 – Tower of London is stormed by rebels who enter without resistance.

1777 – US Continental Congress adopts the Stars & Stripes flag.

1789 – Capt. William Bligh and HMS Bounty castaways reach Timor.

1834 – Hardhat diving suit patented by Leonard Norcross.

1834 – Sandpaper patented by Isaac Fischer Jr.

1841 – 1st Canadian parliament opens in Kingston, Ont.

1847 – Robert Bunsen invents the Bunsen burner.

1870 – All-pro Cincinnati Red Stockings suffer 1st loss in 130 games.

1872 – Trade unions are legalized in Canada.

1881 – Player piano patented by John McTammany Jr.

1919 – 1st nonstop air crossing of Atlantic leaves Newfoundland.

1923 – Recording of 1st country music hit occurs.

1938 – Chlorophyll patented by Benjamin Grushkin.

1940 – Auschwitz concentration camp opens in Nazi controlled Poland.

1941 – Estonia loses 11,000 people due to mass deportations into Siberia.

1942 – 1st bazooka rocket gun produced.

1942 – Anne Frank begins her diary.

1949 – French-allied State of Vietnam is officially formed.

1951 – 1st commercial computer, UNIVAC 1, enters service at Census Bureau.

1953 – Elvis Presley graduates from L.C. Humes High School in Memphis.

1962 – Albert DeSalvo [Boston Strangler] murders 1st victim.

1975 – USSR launches Venera 10 for Venus landing.

1976 – “Gong Show” premieres on TV.

1982 – Argentina surrenders to Great Britain, ends Falklands conflict.

1989 – Groundbreaking begins in Minnesota on world’s largest mall.

1989 – Ronald Reagan is knighted by Queen Elizabeth II.

1994 – NY Rangers win Stanley Cup ending record 54-year drought.

2012 – World’s first stem-cell assisted vein transplant is performed.

2018 – Malaysia’s national debt reassessed at $250 billion; 80% of GDP.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 14, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Unfortunately, today’s planetary energy will place you in a rather uncomfortable situation. You’ll be the one having to smooth things over with your group of friends. Try not to impose your point of view. On the contrary, you should try to become more diplomatic and gentler with the people around you. You could also learn a lot by observing how people behave.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Even though the times are favourable for relaxation, you won’t be able to fully enjoy this period. You’ll instead try to adjust your agenda so you can lead a more balanced life. The planetary aspects in play will incite you to change your attitude toward work. You should try to lighten your responsibilities to avoid stress as much as possible.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today’s celestial configuration will be favourable to changes in your relationships. Your professional and private lives will be influenced by how well you deal with these relationships. You may have decided that in one way or another your behaviour needs to change. Now it’s time for you to act. Don’t be discouraged if it takes a while to see lasting improvement.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You’ve felt the need to create over the past several days. This attitude is certainly due to the planetary positions, but it could also underlie your desire to change your professional and private lives. Therefore, you should let your creative mind come out. How about writing poetry or enrolling in a ceramics class? Don’t refrain from showing this secret part of your personality to those closest to you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – When you feel your friends are trying to change your everyday life, you shouldn’t try to resist it so stubbornly. Open up your heart and let yourself be led. You’ll be surprised at the feeling of freedom this brings. You’ll probably have some interesting interactions today. They might change your life completely. Get ready for an exciting day!

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Over the last few weeks you’ve been working hard so you don’t have to worry about your finances. Try to forget your problems, and especially avoid focusing on and talking about money today. Do what you feel like doing. You’re probably already aware you need to take care of yourself from time to time. Don’t neglect your health.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today you’re about to put your sense of humour to the test. You’ll likely confront a few unexpected situations. Even if you’re used to finding exciting things to do in an ordinary world, you’ll be in for a big surprise or two. Today there will be a lot of excitement where you least expect it. Try to let the day’s energy guide you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today you’ll question yourself about your private life. Indeed, you have to change your behaviour. You’re used to making decisions just for yourself. Now you’ll realize you need to think not only about yourself but also about your partner. This phase in your relationship is difficult and will lead to drastic measures. You now have to assume your responsibilities.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your generosity and altruism will be put to the test over the next few days. You’ll probably help the underprivileged. After all, you’ve always felt concerned about humanitarian projects but have never gotten involved. Today this attitude will enable you to understand who you really are. You’ll be able to learn a lot about your motivations and the keys to your success.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today’s aspects will influence you to interact naturally with your circle of friends. You’re tired of hiding your feelings. You want to act in the way your instincts guide you. However, you’re afraid of other people’s reactions. Sometimes you don’t express your emotions or opinions simply because you’re afraid of what they might say or think. Try to gain more self-confidence.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You’re defining new strategies concerning your private life. You could be feeling like a completely different person today. You’re no longer afraid of society, and you enjoy meeting people. You’ll probably sympathize with the goals of an individual or a group of people you have recently met. Try to fulfill your needs and forget any preconceived ideas.