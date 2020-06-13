Today in High Prairie – June 13, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – June 13, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 13, 2020

Koben Gladue

Zekota Dwernychuk

Ric Romick

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 13, 2020

Amanda Okimaw

Lucille Baker

Nicole Churchill

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 13, 2020

823 – Charles the Bald, King of France

839 – Charles the Fat, Carolingian emperor

1854 – Charles Parsons, Inventor of steam turbine

1865 – William Butler Yeats, Irish poet

1892 – Basil Rathbone, Sherlock Holmes actor

1897 – Paavo Nurmi, Finnish long distance runner

1903 – Harold “Red” Grange, “Galloping Ghost” of football

1913 – Ralph Edwards, This is Your Life TV host

1924 – Percy Rodriguez, Planet of the Apes actor

1926 – Paul Lynde, Bewitched actor [Arthur]

1929 – Ralph McQuarrie, Star Wars conceptual designer

1940 – Bobby Freeman, Do You Want to Dance singer

1942 – James Carr, To Love Somebody singer

1951 – Richard Thomas, The Waltons actor [John Boy]

1953 – Tim Allen, Home Improvement actor

1969 – Jamie Walters, Beverly Hills 90210 actor

1986 – Mary Kate Olsen, Full House actress [Michelle]

1992 – Tyler Davison, World’s smallest baby

This Day in Local History – June 13, 2020

June 13, 1914: The Grouard News reports grading of the ED&BC railroad branch line to Grouard will begin this week.

June 13, 1914: The Grouard News reports Fred Graham of the Grouard-Peace River Oil and Gas Company files claims to drill for oil within town limits.

June 13, 1987: Fountain Tire celebrates its grand opening at its new store in the east end of town.

June 13, 1987: The first six Grade 12 students graduate from Trout Lake School.

June 13, 1990: No one is injured after an airplane is forced to land on the East Prairie road after suffering mechanical difficulty.

June 13, 1996: Charlie Andrews wins $32,250 in a satellite bingo at the Bingo Barn.

June 13, 2006: Senseless vandalism at Atikameg School results in an estimated $35,000 in damages.

June 13, 2007: A Spotlight story highlighting the dumping of animal carcasses at a gravel pit west of town draws the attention of the M.D. of Big Lakes. Local residents also express concern.

June 13, 2007: High Prairie Community Health Council members are angry after hearing space for the cancer, dialysis clinics in the new High Prairie Hospital are not included. South Peace News publishes a letter from Dave Hancock, Minister, Alberta Health and Wellness, in its June 20 edition. The public is made aware of the problem and the decision later reversed, after High Prairie town council and the M.D. of Big Lakes get more actively involved. Before the news, High Prairie Mayor John Brodrick is quoted as saying he will settle for a “Chevy” hospital instead of a “Cadillac”. His statement has the full support of council, as none object publicly to his statement.

June 13, 2009: The High Prairie Native Friendship Centre holds the first Spirit Walk remember women who were victims of violence and murder. Over 60 attend.

June 13, 2010: The High Prairie United Church celebrates its 85th anniversary by holding a special service at its church in Triangle.

June 13, 2013: Former High Prairie firefighter Dave Vanderwell is awarded the Exemplary Services Medal in Edmonton for his dedication to the service.

June 13, 2014: South Peace News wins three Alberta Weekly Newspaper Association awards in its circulation class including second for Best Sports Pages and second for Best Front Page, and third for Best Overall.

June 13, 2014: South Peace News editor Chris Clegg receives a Silver Quill award for outstanding service to the industry at the Alberta Weekly Newspaper Association convention in Calgary. The award is presented to people with 25+ years of exemplary service.

This Day in World History – June 13, 2020

1611 – John Fabricius dedicates earliest sunspot publication.

1777 – Leonard Norcross patents a submarine diving suit.

1854 – Anthony Faas patents the 1st US accordion [enhances sound].

1871 – Hurricane kills 300 in Labrador.

1886 – Fire destroys nearly 1,000 buildings in Vancouver, B.C.

1895 – Emile Levassor wins the first automobile race in history.

1898 – Yukon Territory of Canada established, Dawson chosen as capital.

1917 – WW I: deadliest German air raid on London occurs, 162 die.

1920 – US Post Office says kids can’t be sent by parcel post [it happened!]

1922 – Longest recorded attack of hiccups begins: 68 years long!

1925 – Transmission of synchronized pictures and sound [early TV] occurs.

1933 – German Secret State Police [Gestapo] established.

1948 – Babe Ruth’s final farewell at Yankee Stadium, he dies Aug. 16.

1951 – United Nations armed forces reach Pyongyang, Korea.

1963 – Vostok 6 launched, pilot is 1st woman cosmonaut.

1970 – Beatles’ “Let It Be” album goes No. 1 & stays No. 1 for 4 weeks.

1978 – Film “Grease” opens, starring John Travolta & Olivia Newton-John.

1979 – Sioux nation receives $100 million in compensation for Black Hills.

1981 – Teenager fires 6 blank rounds at Queen Elizabeth II.

1983 – NASA’s Pioneer 10 is 1st man-made object to leave solar system.

1989 – Houston’s Terry Puhl plays in his 1,403rd game [most by a Canadian].

1989 – Jerry Lee Lewis gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1991 – A spectator is killed by lightning at US Open Golf tournament.

1994 – A jury in Anchorage blames recklessness by Exxon for oil spill.

2005 – California jury acquits pop singer Michael Jackson of molestation.

2011 – Christchurch, New Zealand hit by 6.3 magnitude earthquake.

2015 – Philae, 1st spacecraft to land on a comet, re-awakes after 7 months.

2018 – Report: Antarctica is melting at 200 billion tonnes a year.

2018 – Volkswagen fined 1 billion Euros over diesel emissions scandal.

2018 – Raccoon climbs 23-storey office building in St Paul, Minnesota.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 13, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Sometimes we all feel a little lost. We often want to move mountains and use all our energy and enthusiasm to try to do so. But a few moments later we could feel that all efforts have been in vain. It pays to remember one of the hard facts of life – take nothing for granted. You shouldn’t let that keep you from trying to make changes to things around you. Be vigilant.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You have a natural ability to accomplish a great deal rather easily. But today you may feel snowed under with projects. Things around you might be moving quickly, and perhaps you’re having difficulty dealing with it all. For once, try to take it easy. You don’t need to struggle all the time in order to be accepted by the world. Lighten up!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your day has finally come! You have your own vision of life and you like sharing it with others. You’re far from thinking that you’re any sort of new messiah, but you feel the need to talk to children or young people about your views. Today, you’ll be able to communicate clearly with the people around you and they’ll be receptive to your ideas.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today you’ll have the strange feeling that something is floating in the air. The time is right to try to understand the different needs of your family circle. There will be a lot of movement around you, so you should feel free to step back. Your relatives will understand that you need more space in order to gain perspective on the situation.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – As the dawn of another quiet and peaceful day appears, you will be in the best disposition to observe and appreciate the lightness of things. Life can seem so beautiful on some days. You will benefit from this state of mind because you’ll be able to meditate. But be careful not to start reminiscing about sad memories. Keep things light and calm.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You will find a clean page on the agenda today. You should try to think only about yourself. This will allow you to meditate about your life and be at peace with yourself. Life will seem much simpler. This frame of mind will enable you to solve issues with some of your personal ties if you so desire. Take advantage of this energy to calm your mind and your life.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You will wake up today on cloud nine. Your morale is at a peak. You will feel totally free and be able to clearly perceive the essentials of life. You have the perfect opportunity to share this gift from the stars with your loved ones. Even after this aspect has passed, you may have trouble getting your feet back on the ground. Don’t rush it.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The astral energy will have you reminiscing all day long over childhood memories. These memories will take you to the houses and places where you were raised and where your personality and character were formed. Many memories will surface – happy, melancholy, and everything in between. You should probably seize this opportunity to write them down.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You love interacting with people others might consider eccentric. You can’t help it. You’re simply attracted to them. You will probably encounter one of these people today. But you might have a feeling of déjà vu. As strange as it may seem, it’s possible that this person will be no one but you.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You have always tried to build up your health using traditional methods, and you take great care of yourself. But this morning you might feel a little curious. Indeed, there are so many different courses of treatment available. Why not inquire about alternative forms of medicine? You could learn a great deal today and benefit your health in the process.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Sometimes, it’s amazing to see how your relationships can spin so easily out of control. Today you may have to deal with a lot of tension within your group. You’ll almost feel as if no one understands the situation. You just need to keep your cool. Why not try to solve any outstanding issues with your relatives? Stay calm and things will be OK.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You sometimes have difficulty making up your mind. You don’t always know exactly what you want. Today, you’ll be at peace with yourself. If you need to make an important decision concerning your private life, you’ll able to do it. But if you find yourself confronted by a big decision, you should take the time to think about it. You will decide once you have more clarity.