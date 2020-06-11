Today in High Prairie – June 12, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – June 12, 2020

June 12, 1922: Big Meadow School opens with Miss Barr as teacher for 10 students.

June 12, 1978: Town of High Prairie administrator Bob Wemyss resigns.

June 12, 1983: Dave Temple defeats Ron McNeil in a playoff to win the High Prairie Open Golf Tournament. Both had finished 36 holes of play with 141 scores.

June 12, 1989: The Whitefish band receives $32,000 to begin a massive fish cleanup at Utikuma Lake.

June 12, 1991: The High Prairie Hospital Board considers charging $1 to park at the hospital. After studying the issue, the plan fails.

June 12, 1996: Satellite bingo comes to High Prairie at the Bingo Barn.

June 12, 2001: The body of David Felix Laboucan, 40, of Atikameg, is found in a back alley behind the Alberta Treasury Branch.

June 12, 2006: High Prairie Probation officer Dan Brault receives the 2006 Leadership Award from Alberta’s solicitor general.

June 12, 2008: Raymond Charles Yellowknee is sent to prison for 16 years for his part in the death of Driftpile’s Misty Chalifoux, 28, and her two daughters, Michelle Lisk, 13, and Trista Chalifoux, 9. Another daughter, Larissa, 6, dies the next day. In January 2006 Yellowknee stole a vehicle only 11 hours after his release and drove head-on into Misty Chalifoux’s car. Crown prosecutors were trying to peg a “dangerous offender” status on Yellowknee but were unsuccessful.

June 12, 2010: M.D. of Big Lakes Reeve Alvin Billings cuts the fire hose with an axe to officially open the Craig Bissell Municipal Services Building in Enilda.

June 12, 2017: A new gift shop is opened at the High Prairie Health Complex. It is operated by volunteers from the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary Society.

June 12, 2019: Big Lakes County decides to add the names of Robert Dalke and Don Ebbett to its Wall of Fame.

1651 – Newly-completed Fountain of the Four Rivers is unveiled in Rome.

1665 – New Amsterdam legally becomes an English colony, renamed New York.

1792 – Capt. George Vancouver discovers site of Vancouver, B.C.

1849 – Gas mask patented by Lewis Haslett.

1859 – 1st major silver discovery in US: Comstock Silver Lode in Nevada.

1897 – Possibly the most severe quake in history strikes Assam, India.

1908 – Lusitania crosses Atlantic in record 4 days 15 hours.

1923 – Harry Houdini frees himself from a straight jacket while suspended.

1931 – Al Capone is indicted on 5,000 counts of prohibition and perjury.

1939 – Baseball Hall of Fame opens in Cooperstown, NY.

1942 – Anne Frank gets her diary as a birthday present in Amsterdam.

1952 – USSR declares peace treaty with Japan invalid.

1954 – Bill Haley’s “Rock Around the Clock” is originally released.

1964 – Nelson Mandela is sentenced to life in prison in South Africa.

1965 – Sonny and Cher make 1st TV appearance in “American Bandstand”.

1967 – US Supreme Court unanimously ends laws vs interracial marriages.

1967 – USSR launches Venera 4 for parachute landing on Venus.

1968 – U.S. premiere of horror film “Rosemary’s Baby” occurs.

1979 – Kevin St. Onge throws a playing card a record 185 feet.

1981 – “Raiders of the Lost Ark” – the 1st Indiana Jones film, premieres.

1982 – 750,000 anti-nuclear demonstrators, rally in New York.

1989 – Canadian Olympian Ben Johnson admits using steroids.

1991 – Boris Yelstin elected President of Russian Federation.

2004 – A 1.3 kg meteorite strikes a house in Ellerslie, New Zealand.

2012 – Australian coroner’s rules a dingo killed baby in 1980.

2018 – AT&T’s $85.4 billion takeover of Time Warner proceeds.

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Insights shared by a family member could lead to possible ways to increase your income. Expect to handle a lot of paperwork regarding money, but this is a positive development and definitely should leave you feeling good about your situation. This is a great day to do in-depth research. Your intuition is high and you’re apt to see right through superficial appearances to the heart of any matter that interests you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you need to execute legal papers of any kind, you couldn’t find a better day to do it. Relationships, particularly romantic ones, should be especially warm, supportive, and rewarding. New and interesting people could cross your path. You might feel an instant bond with at least one of them. If you aren’t currently romantically involved, you could well experience something exciting today. Communicating with new people is gratifying and stimulating.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Home and family are apt to be your primary focus today. Work around the house might take up a lot of your time. You might want to spruce up the place and make it more beautiful. Gardening could be especially rewarding now. If you’ve wanted to try some recipes from a new cookbook, this is the day to do it. Your creative impulses regarding food are at an all-time high.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today a strong sense of destiny could lead you to someone new – either a potential close friend or prospective romantic partner. You’re apt to feel especially protective toward this person, and even though he or she is new to you. You could feel as if you’ve known this person forever. Artistic activities benefit from increased intuition and physical and mental energy. Expect to shine! Enjoy your day!

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Volatile emotions may come to the surface among the members of your household today. This could prove irritating for you, but try to avoid becoming involved in others’ quarrels. At times like this, a lot could be said that shouldn’t be said, and apologies won’t necessarily wipe it out. This is a great day to get some work done around the house, as your physical energy is high. Make use of your good aesthetic sense.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Someone distraught or angry, perhaps a relative, might phone you today expecting a sympathetic ear and soothing words. You’ll be more than able to provide them. This is a great day for writing, whether a letter to a friend or the first chapter of a novel. Your ability with words is operating at a high level. If you’re planning to teach or mentor, know that words will flow freely.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – A lost possession could be recovered today. A gift, either money or a long-desired item of some kind, could bring tears to your eyes. Your sense of self-worth should be high at his time and could cause you to feel nurturing toward everyone around you who doesn’t have your self-confidence. New opportunities for increasing your income could come your way. Make the most of them.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today should prove to be a wonderful day. Your physical energy is good, and you should be looking and feeling wonderful. Though you’ll probably want to spend most of the day at home, you’re likely to attract lots of interesting people in intriguing fields into your aura. Your ability to express your feelings is also high, so expect some stimulating conversations about whatever strikes your fancy. Enjoy your day!

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Today you might feel as if you’re walking around in a daze, but it’s a good daze. Your imagination and artistic abilities are sharp. Your intuition is especially attuned, and the thoughts and feelings of others are more apparent to you than they realize. You might feel unusually restless at some point and consider getting in a workout, or at least going for a walk. Do it. Get those endorphins flowing!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A group with which you’re affiliated with could suddenly seem to grow closer, and a family feeling could develop among its members. One of the members could suddenly appear to you in a new light, and a romantic attraction might develop. Whether you pursue it or not depends on your situation, but you’ll still feel closer to your friends now. Some intimate conversations could take place amid discussions of other matters.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Family members might want to get out in the world today, perhaps to attend a festival or rally. This is an excellent day to do this sort of thing. You should be feeling especially energetic and enthusiastic, and you’re likely to attract some interesting new people your way. Expect your mind to be stimulated by lectures or speeches given by public figures. Hop in the car, get out, and have some fun!

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Family members who live far away might be planning a visit in the future, and you could discuss it at some length today. A lot of phone calls or e-mails could be exchanged. You might be considering a move to another state or country, but you aren’t likely to make definite plans now. Whatever your plans, however, they’re likely to prove exciting and cause you to anticipate the future. Enjoy your day!