Today in High Prairie – June 11, 2020

What’s Happening Today – June 11, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 11, 2020

Grace Pardell

Alexis Bissell

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 11, 2020

Brock Ruecker

Howard Tanasiuk

Kristin Southam-Cardinal

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 11, 2020

1864 – Richard Strauss, Don Quixote composer

1867 – Charles Fabry, Discovered ozone layer

1894 – Dai Vernon, Canadian magician

1910 – Jacques Cousteau, French oceanic explorer

1913 – Vince Lombardi, Green Bay Packers coach

1933 – Gene Wilder, Blazing Saddles actor

1937 – Johnny Brown, Good Times comedian

1939 – Jackie Stewart, Scottish auto racer

1945 – Adrienne Barbeau, Maude actress

1945 – Robert Munsch, Canadian children’s author

1947 – Glenn Leonard, Temptations winger

1949 – Frank Beard, ZZ Top drummer

1950 – Graham Russell, Air Supply vocalist

1956 – Joe Montana, San Francisco 49er

1963 – Sandra Schmirler, Canadian curler

1978 – Joshua Jackson, Dawson’s Creek actor

1985 – Josh Ramsay, Canadian singer-songwriter

This Day in Local History – June 11, 2020

June 11, 1914: J. Hackett and Son opens a fruit store in Grouard with a complete line of fresh fruit.

June 11, 1975: Red Rooster opens its doors in High Prairie with Dennis and Maureen Basarab as owners.

June 11, 1975: South Peace News reports a gas line in town is nearly completed and the Prairie River Gas Co-op a reality with the ability to provide homes with natural gas heat for the coming winter.

June 11, 1975: High Prairie town council decides to demolish the old Northern Alberta Railway Company train station. They had purchased the station on April 2, 1975, for $350.

June 11, 1975: The Park Hotel is robbed of $950 in cash. Police report they have no leads.

June 11, 1980: South Peace News reports that the Enilda Women’s Institute is refused a culture and recreation grant by the High Prairie Recreation Board. The Institute was asking for up to $150,000 and had already raised $430,000.

June 11, 1980: Veterinarian Terry Duane arrives in High Prairie from Vauxhall.

June 11, 1982: The Munchoos Centre recreation complex opens in Driftpile.

June 11, 1990: Former High Prairie Recreation Supt. Bob Guertin dies of cancer in Edmonton at the age of 58.

June 11, 2000: Atikameg mourns the loss of community leader Evelyn Thunder, 65, from diabetes complications.

June 11, 2001: Gerald Loewen begins his job as the M.D. of Big Lakes treasurer taking over from Jackie Knight.

June 11, 2008: Lesser Slave Lake Aboriginal leaders say Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s apology in the House of Commons for residential school abuse is not enough. Grand Chief Rose Laboucan, also Chief of Sucker Creek First Nation, says lots of work still needs to be done for survivors of the tragedy.

June 11, 2010: High Prairie’s Lynn Herben wins $250,000 in the Lotto Max draw after matching all seven numbers on her Maximillions ticket.

June 11, 2010: Gift Lake Metis Settlement holds its annual Walk Against Drugs. The entire school takes part.

June 11, 2014: Several cars jump the train tracks near Faust.

June 11, 2014: High Prairie residents Brian Holmberg and James Waikle attend a town council meeting expressing concerns over Mayor Linda Cox, and councillors Brian Panasiuk and Debbie Rose, attending the Federation of Canadian Municipalities conference in Niagara Falls, contrary to council’s policy. “It will not happen again,” said Cox.

June 11, 2019: Marilyn Emter and Ken Melnyk are chosen by High Prairie town council to be added to the High Prairie Citizen’s Monument. The first motion to appoint two citizens in one year is against policy, but council decides to nominate Emter for 2018 and Melnyk for 2019.

This Day in World History – June 11, 2020

1644 Evangelista Torricelli describes his invention of mercury barometer.

1742 Benjamin Franklin invents his Franklin stove.

1770 Captain James Cook discovers Great Barrier Reef off Australia.

1788 1st British ship built on Pacific coast begun at Nootka Sound, BC.

1895 Charles Duryea patents a gas-driven automobile.

1901 Cook Islands annexed and proclaimed part of New Zealand.

1935 1st public demonstration of FM broadcasting in USA.

1939 King and Queen of England taste 1st hot dogs at FDR’s party.

1947 WWII sugar rationing finally ends in US [began May 28, 1942].

1959 1st practical hovercraft, performs its first public flight.

1962 Escape from Alcatraz: Brothers John & Clarence Anglin, Frank Morris.

1963 Buddhist monk burns himself alive at a Saigon intersection.

1964 Queen Elizabeth orders Beatles to her birthday party, they attend.

1971 US & Japan sign accord to return Okinawa to Japan.

1975 1st oil pumped from North Sea oilfield.

1978 Christa Tybus of London sets record of 24 1/2 hrs of hula-hoop.

1982 “E.T” movie directed by Steven Spielberg, is released.

1984 Michael Larson wins record $110,237 on Press Your Luck.

1985 Russian space probe Vega 1 lands on Venus.

1987 Margaret Thatcher is 1st British PM in 160 years to win 3rd term.

1990 UN appoints Olivia Newton-John environmental ambassador.

1991 Microsoft releases MS DOS 5.0.

1993 “Jurassic Park”, directed by Steven Spielberg, opens.

1994 Largest popcorn container made: 6,619.76 cubic feet.

2002 Antonio Meucci acknowledged as 1st inventor of phone by US Congress.

2002 “American Idol” premieres on Fox-TV.

2004 Former US President Ronald Reagan’s funeral.

2009 World Health Organization declares swine flu to be global pandemic.

2012 Nobel Prize reduced by 20% to prevent future undermining of capital.

2012 US territory Puerto Rico votes to become a US State.

2017 Japan passes law allowing Emperor Akihito to abdicate.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 11, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Dreams or visions could put you in touch with deep feelings that you may not have been aware of before. This could enable you to release traumas from your past and give you a new sense of lightness. However, your logical mind is very much at work, so you could use this experience to shed light on others’ experiences and help them, too. Whatever happens today is likely to produce noticeable results.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Relationships of all kinds are likely to be strengthened by an increased level of understanding today. Your thinking is greatly enhanced by your emotional intuitiveness, so you’ll be more able than usual to identify with the needs and desires of those around you. As a result, acquaintances could become friends, and friendships could progress into bonds that last for life. Romance also benefits from intensified empathy. Enjoy!

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Today your emotional intuition intensifies your mental abilities. Friends and family members are likely to grow closer to you. You may be more aware of what they really need and want, and they could see you in a new light. This can make you feel loved and wanted. The downside is that your empathy is so high that you may pick up on everyone’s aches and pains. Try to keep yourself bathed in the white light.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Relationships with those closest to you, particularly friends and love partners, should be enhanced by an increased understanding of their emotional world. You’re likely to identify even more strongly than usual with others’ feelings, and this could provide inspiration for artistic activities of some kind. This is also a great day to have deep, philosophical conversations with your friends. Consider the wide range of topics you have to discuss.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Dealing with the ups and downs of other family members could be easier for you today than usual. You’re less inclined to be logical and more apt to identify with what other people feel. This will increase your understanding of their situation’s undercurrents, and they’ll likely appreciate your empathy. Don’t forget your own concerns. You may see a lot of things in a different light today.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today your mind is strongly influenced by feeling and intuition, so you’ll be able to communicate especially well with others. You might sense what they need to hear before they know it themselves. This ability could be used in many ways. It could enhance your writing skills. If you’re into performance of any kind, it could sharpen your ability to speak, teach, or act. Make the most of it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You generally like to think of yourself as someone who faces life logically and rationally, but today your intuitive side could prove a valuable resource, especially when it comes to dealing with others. Your communicative ability is enhanced by a strong sense of what others are thinking and feeling. This opens the door to more effective communication with everyone – friends, lovers, colleagues, even strangers.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your intuition is usually very strong, and your level of empathy enhances your relationships. Today, however, a burst of logic could enable you to see many things in a different light. This adds a new dimension to your communicative abilities and could prove valuable in bringing you closer to the ones you love the most. It can also increase your understanding of yourself.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your intuition is heightened almost to the point of telepathy today. You may be able to sense what others want and need even before they know it themselves. You could also experience a few visionary impressions that prove valuable inspiration for creative and artistic work. When images well up from your psyche, don’t dismiss them as irrelevant. They could make a big difference in your life right now.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Getting in touch with your closest friends could bring about some intense communication, with many revealing some of your deepest concerns. Your thinking should be greatly influenced by feeling, so you might experience a high level of understanding that your friends are going to appreciate. This could well bring all of you closer together and increase future contact. Enjoy your day!

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A heightened level of intuition and understanding of others might catapult you to the centre of attention at a gathering. Knowledge combined with experience results in wisdom today. Insights could lead to more efficient ways of doing things. You’ll probably pass this on to others, especially since more than one person could ask you for insights into their particular situation. Don’t forget your sense of humour. Life is serious enough.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Communication with friends who have traveled widely could have you hankering to make a future visit to a distant place you’ve always wanted to experience. At the very least, you’ll probably want to take a virtual tour of your city of choice. If you’re dreaming of traveling to a foreign country, you may want to take a stab at learning the language. Actually, this is a good time to study a language – your mind is particularly sharp.