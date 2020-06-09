Today in High Prairie – June 10, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – June 10, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 10, 2020

Marty Payne

Dave Temple

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 10, 2020

Angela Collins

Gavin Reichert

Viney Sloan

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 10, 2020

1637 – Jacques Marquette, Founded Chicago

1865 – Frederick A. Cook, says he was 1st to reach North Pole

1890 – Sessue Hayakawa, Bridge on River Kwai actor

1891 – Al Dubin, Tiptoe Thru the Tulips writer

1895 – Hattie McDaniel, Gone With The Wind actress

1918 – Herbert Morse, The Fugitive actor

1922 – Judy Garland, The Wizard of Oz actress

1929 – Edward Wilson, World’s authority on ants

1941 – Shirley Owens Alston, Soldier Boy singer

1941 – Mickey Jones, Home Improvement actor

1942 – Preston Manning, Canadian politician

1949 – Kevin Corcoran, Swiss Family Robinson actor

1955 – Andrew Stevens, Boys in Company C actor

1964 – Jimmy Chamberlin, Smashing Pumpkins musician

1965 – Elizabeth Hurley, Austin Powers actress

1971 – Leanza Cornet, Entertainment Tonight host

1983 – Leelee Sobieski, Deep Impact actress

This Day in Local History – June 10, 2020

June 10, 1915: Silvester Basarbe, of High Prairie, drowns in Iroquois Creek. The infant child was playing along the bank and fell in. His age was not disclosed.

June 10, 1970: South Peace News publishes a photo of construction of the new addition to St. Andrew’s School.

June 10, 1970: South Peace News reports that Wayne Tanner is the new manager of the High Prairie Macleods store.

June 10, 1970: South Peace News reports that Norma Bertrand collects $40 in groceries during a one-minute shopping spree at Vic’s Super A, sponsored by Alberta Grocers.

June 10, 1981: South Peace News features a report on the ongoing improvements at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park. About $1.2 million was spent in improvements at the park before the end of the year.

June 10, 1983: The High Prairie Sports Palace arena is used for a rollerskating rink after the closure of the facility at Enilda.

June 10, 1987: South Peace News reports that 20 housing units for married couples will be built at Grouard.

June 10, 1987: South Peace News reports that the Fitness Challenge annually held between High Prairie and Slave Lake has a new entry – Kinuso. They promptly win the title.

June 10, 1989: Joe Quartly’s 4×100-metre relay team wins a silver medal at the ASAA Provincial Track and Field Meet in Calgary.

June 10, 2000: A hog roast at Salt Prairie held by the Nichols families raises $10,036.67 for the High Prairie and District Palliative Care Society.

June 10, 2000: The annual High Prairie March for Jesus draws about 250.

June 10, 2011: Former NLC president Dan Vandermeulen accepts a job as Nunavut’s deputy minister of education. He had worked at Nunavut Arctic College since 2007.

June 10, 2017: Jeff Burgar’s editorials earns South Peace News first place in the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association Better Newspapers Competition. It is the 11th time SPN wins AWNA editorial awards since 1990.

This Day in World History – June 10, 2020

1605 – Imposter False Dimitri I crowned Russian tsar [rules 1605-1606].

1692 – 1st victim of the Salem witch trials, Bridget Bishop, is hanged.

1720 – Mrs. Clements of England markets first paste-style mustard.

1793 – 1st public zoo opens in Paris.

1829 – 1st Oxford and Cambridge University Boat Race takes place.

1857 – Britain passes an act putting Canada on the decimal currency system.

1899 – Improved Benevolent & Protective Order of Elks forms in Cincinnati.

1902 – Patent for window envelope granted to H.F. Callahan.

1917 – 60,000 people of Petrograd welcome Kropotkin [banned 41 years].

1921 – Babe Ruth becomes all time HR champ with 120 [Gavvy Cravath].

1925 – Inaugural service for the United Church of Canada, at Toronto.

1933 – John Dillinger robs his 1st bank, in Ohio; takes $10,600.

1935 – Alcoholics Anonymous is formed in Akron, Ohio.

1939 – MGM cartoon character Barney Bear debuts.

1957 – John Diefenbaker elected PM of Canada.

1966 – Janis Joplin’s 1st live concert in San Francisco.

1966 – Mamas & Papas earn gold record for “Monday, Monday”.

1975 – Rockefeller panel reports on 300,000 illegal CIA files on Americans.

1977 – Apple Computer ships its first Apple II computers.

1977 – James Earl Ray [Martin Luther King’s killer] escapes from prison.

1982 – “Taxi” last airs on ABC, moves to NBC in the fall.

1984 – US missile shoots down an incoming missile in space for 1st time.

1985 – Coca-Cola announces they’re bringing back their 99-year-old formula.

1990 – Burger King begins using Newman’s Own Salad Dressing.

2003 – Spirit Rover launched, begins NASA’s Mars Exploration Rover mission.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 10, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You enjoy caring for others and you intervene regularly in their lives to guide them. Ironically, today you’re the one who needs advice. You’ll probably need to get away from it all in order to get a clear view of your own life. You could even decide to make the necessary arrangements for a trip abroad at some point in the future.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – We all have to make compromises in order to live in contemporary society. You may have strong beliefs, but it’s difficult to combine your ideals and a social life. Today you may wonder if you’re prepared to be edged out of society and fight for your convictions. Shouldn’t you try to find a compromise between life and your ideals?

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You’ve always felt the need to free yourself from society. You need to feel independent at any cost. You may need to face certain relationship problems at this time. Perhaps you’re hesitant to commit either at work or in your personal life. You may ask yourself if your attitude isn’t in fact revealing a desire to get away from it all. Perhaps you’ll find the answer today.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You may feel annoyed about the attitude of some of your group of friends. Unlike these people, you’re very open-minded and you can deal with situations as they arise. Indeed, you have a natural ability to adapt to every situation. Today you’ll probably have to arbitrate between two people with widely differing opinions.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today, you’ll be submerged under a lot of emotions. In a way, you’ll be revisiting your childhood. You may be very edgy. This is a good disposition in which to analyze your life. You’ll be able to see if everything around you is where you think it belongs. Try to make the most out of this frame of mind.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You really know how to seduce. There is a spark inside of you that spreads naturally to those around you. You have a big reservoir of sensitivity and emotion that could grow today. You might charm new people. Don’t forget to recharge your batteries in order to keep your feelings intact in the days to come.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You’re a very active person, but today you’ll probably be disappointed. If you ask those around you to help with your activities, they most likely won’t understand your needs. They’ll wonder why you need to move constantly and why you need to create. The day may seem exhausting and complicated to you.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Nothing much is happening today, yet you seem worried and tense. You’ll have to use this day to your advantage. Think about your life. You’ll also think about the needs of your relatives in the years to come and how to attain those goals. You’ll also be in the best disposition to think about your own family life.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You often need to thrive on personal emotions. Today will be no exception to the rule. For instance, you could try to captivate the attention of people you admire. The only problem is that they might not be receptive at first. Try to take your time. You will have other opportunities in the near future.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You shouldn’t try to fight the feelings that run through you today. Don’t even try to rationalize them. These feelings are probably related to emotions dating back to your childhood. You shouldn’t avoid or analyze them. There will be a lot of turmoil welling up inside you. You should try to find some peace and quiet with special someone.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You’ll be lost in your thoughts today, analyzing your life and relationships. You’ll be asking yourself if your existence is meeting your standards. You will ponder what to expect from the future and from the people around you. You’re in the right frame of mind to make a few life-changing decisions.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you will have all the energy you need to deal with long-term family problems. Indeed, you’ll probably clash with some of your relatives. But this situation won’t cause any serious issues, and you’ll deal with these circumstances like a pro. You have the ability to get out of any delicate situation you find yourself in today.