Today in High Prairie – June 1, 2020

Today in High Prairie!

What’s Happening Today – June 1, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – June 1, 2020

Edwina Ayles

Gracelynn Cunningham

Kassian Gladue Maure

Dayna Jarvis

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – June 1, 2020

Briana Bellerose

Preslee Wild

Roger B. Collins

Stewart Sheets

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – June 1, 2020

1801 – Brigham Young, US religious leader [Mormon]

1826 – Carl Bechstein, German piano inventor

1843 – Henry Faulds, Fingerprinting pioneer

1890 – Frank Morgan, The Wizard of Oz actor

1907 – Sir Frank Whittle, Inventor of turbojet engine

1908 – Percy Edwards, Animal impressionist

1911 – Gertrude Michael, Cleopatra actress

1915 – John Randolph, King Kong actor

1921 – Nelson Riddle, US Grammy Award bandleader

1926 – Andy Griffith, Andy Griffith Show actor

1926 – Marilyn Monroe, Some Like it Hot actress

1937 – Morgan Freeman, Shawshank Redemption actor

1939 – Cleavon Little, Blazing Saddles actor

1940 – Rene Auberjonois, Benson actor [Clayton]

1949 – Mike Levine, Triumph keyboardist

1953 – Diana Canova, Soap actress [Corrine]

1961 – Paul Coffey, Edmonton Oiler

1973 – Heidi Klum, German supermodel

1974 – Alanis Morissette, Canadian vocalist

1978 – Karen Kwan, US figure skater

1979 – Markus Persson, Minecraft creator

This Day in Local History – June 1, 2020

June 1, 1915: The Grouard Board of Trade meets and requests the ED&BD railroad chief engineer W.R. Smith to establish a station at Indianna Crossing and build a line to Grouard. Later in the year, the Indianna Northern Transportation Company railway station is established at Joussard.

June 1, 1915: The Grouard Board of Trade commends the Grouard News for returning to a four-page format.

June 1, 1967: High Prairie christens Planet High Prairie, a float dedicated to the opening of the UFO landing pad at St. Paul.

June 1, 1970: Losses are estimated at $90,000 after a fire of unknown origin destroys Mullen Motors in High Prairie.

June 1, 1974: Northern Alberta Railways Company announces that rail passenger service between Edmonton and Dawson Creek through High Prairie stops.

June 1, 1976: FabriCorner opens its doors in High Prairie offering fabrics and notions.

June 1, 1979: Helmer Schmerbauch opens Helmer’s Auto Body Shop south of High Prairie.

June 1, 1982: Dan Vandermeulen is elected acting chairman of HPSD. The move officially restores locally elected control after 10 months of official trusteeship.

June 1, 1982: Wally Stokes takes over managing the High Prairie Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise.

June 1, 1983: Commercial fishermen and tourism leaders call for millions of dollars to be spent upgrading docks on Lesser Slave Lake.

June 1, 1989: Al and Marge Johnson take over as managers of the High Prairie Kentucky Fried Chicken franchise.

June 1, 1991: Pro Hardware closes its doors in High Prairie.

June 1, 1993: South Peace News reports Gary Daubert opens Gary’s Pool Hall in the old pool hall building.

June 1, 1998: Brent and Colleen Trenholm open B.C. Trainers Fitness Studio in the Sports Palace.

June 1, 2005: Snowflake Video manager Jim Taylor says big box stores are a real threat to the High Prairie business community. Snowflake later closes its doors.

June 1, 2005: South Peace News reports that Radio Shack will reopen soon under the name of Circuit City.

June 1, 2008: Frank Lang, of McLennan, dies at the age of 80 years. He was a 39-year employee of Northern Alberta Railways.

June 1, 2009: Milk jugs and cartons are accepted for refunds at the High Prairie Bottle Depot for the first time. Four-litre milk jugs are worth 20 cents and smaller containers 10 cents.

June 1, 2011: Gord Olson is re-elected for his third term as High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce president.

June 1, 2016: South Peace News publishes a photo of site preparation for the new Peavey Mart store the previous week.

June 1, 2018: South Peace News wins four awards from the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association. SPN places first in its circulation category in General Excellence, and second in Best Editorial Page, Best Front Page, and Best Sports Pages.

June 1, 2019: High Prairie Renegades’ graduating player Chance Supernault signs a letter of intent to play for the Edmonton Huskies of the Canadian Junior Football League.

This Day in World History – June 1, 2020

Year Event

1215 – Beijing is captured by the Mongols under Genghis Khan.

1495 – 1st written record of Scotch Whisky appears; Friar Cor is distiller.

1533 – Anne Boleyn crowned Queen of England.

1649 – Russian Tsar Alexis throws English merchants out of Moscow.

1796 – Last of Britain’s troops withdraws from USA.

1845 – Homing pigeon completes 11,000 km trip [Namibia-London] in 55 days.

1869 – Thomas Edison granted his 1st patent for the electric vote recorder.

1908 – John Krohn begins walk around perimeter of US; takes 357 days.

1918 – Canadian ace Billy Bishop downs 6 aircrafts over a three-day span.

1927 – Peace Bridge between US and Canada opens.

1935 – Driving test & license plates introduced in England.

1936 – Queen Mary completes its maiden voyage, arriving in New York.

1938 – Protective baseball helmets 1st worn by batters.

1941 – Germany bans all Catholic publications.

1961 – FM multiplex stereo broadcasting 1st heard.

1968 – Simon & Garfunkel’s single “Mrs. Robinson” hits No. 1.

1969 – Tobacco advertising is banned on Canadian radio & TV.

1971 – Ed Sullivan’s final TV show on CBS.

1975 – Cars in Netherlands must have seatbelts.

1979 – Ted Coombs began a 5,193 mile roller skate from LA to New York City.

1979 – The 1st black-led government of Rhodesia in 90 years takes power.

1980 – 1st transmission of CNN, the Cable News Network.

1992 – E Lamps [20-year lightbulb] introduced.

1997 – Canuck Donovan Bailey beats Michael Johnson; world’s fastest man.

2003 – China begins filling the reservoir behind the Three Gorges Dam.

2007 – Smoking is banned from United Kingdom’s public places.

2016 – Swiss Gotthard Base Tunnel completed – world’s longest – 57 km.

Today’s Horoscopes – June 1, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today you should be glowing with good health, energy, and stamina, and be doing well at work, whether career, volunteer work, or a personal project. Success should come your way on all fronts, particularly since you’ve been working hard. You’re finally likely to see the results of past efforts. Success feeds good health and good health feeds success. Make the most of both.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Love and romance are likely to be tops on your agenda today. You’re feeling especially warm and loving now. Current and potential love partners could feel strongly drawn to you. Children might also prove a source of happiness and satisfaction. If you’re artistically inclined, this is the day to start or finish an enterprise, which could well lead to fame and fortune. This should be a wonderful day.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Important enterprises centering on your home could take up a lot of your energy over the next few days. Many people might come and go from your life. Perhaps you’re moving to a nicer place, or maybe transacting a lot of business in your home. Whatever it is, it’s likely to produce the results you’re hoping for. Work hard and make the most of it.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Some absolutely wonderful news could come your way, possibly about career or financial success, perhaps involving positive changes in your neighbourhood. If you’ve been thinking about working in writing or publishing – or any art, for that matter – this is the day to set events in motion. Your imagination is operating at a high level and so is your ability to communicate with others. Go for it.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You should feel especially warm and loving today toward just about anyone you meet. Good news about money may have caused you to feel especially positive. This could attract new people to you and bring closer those already in your life. If you’ve been thinking about starting an artistic project, this is the day to do it. Creative ideas should flow freely. Have fun.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You should be looking beautiful and feeling especially positive, warm, and loving – attracting people of all kinds to you. Your self-confidence, optimism, and determination should peak over the next few days. Anything you’ve been thinking about starting – a new partnership, business, creative project, romance – is highly likely to succeed and bring good fortune your way. Enjoy!

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Creative inspiration could come from deep within today. Visions, dreams – anything that excites your imagination – could bring ideas for new projects. You might also find your understanding of others greatly increases, attracting new and old friends. The only downside is you could get so lost in ideas that you temporarily lose touch with the material world. Try to keep a foot in both camps.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Group activities prove beneficial on several levels. You might project powerful warmth and love for all life. You’re feeling especially optimistic about the future. Your enthusiasm could spill over to others, attracting them into your aura. Acquaintances become friends, friends grow closer, and love relationships grow stronger and more stable. You could gain a lot of intriguing, useful information, particularly about the arts.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might find yourself in the public eye at some point today. This is fine since you’re looking and feeling great. You’re likelier than usual to project warmth and friendliness to others. Acknowledgment for an artistic or creative activity could come your way. Whatever you start today is likely to succeed, whether it’s a new artistic project, career, or romance. Enjoy!

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – If you’ve considered a career in publishing, this is the time to go for it. It’s also a great day to enroll in law school, an advanced degree program, or any field of higher education. Love with someone from far away could well be in the offing. At the very least, you could make a new friend from a distant state or foreign land. This should be a satisfying day for you.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your dreams could be vivid, pleasant, and full of information to help you make a decision. New and exciting contacts could come into your life today, possibly proving helpful in showing you ways to increase your income. New careers, sidelines, and investments appear promising and worthy of consideration. Make the most of whatever comes your way. It could make a difference.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today you’re likely focused on sex, romance, and committed relationships. The planetary energies surrounding love are promising. If you’re in a relationship, you and your partner could make plans to embark on a new enterprise together, which is likely to succeed. If you’re involved but not committed, expect the relationship to move forward now. If you aren’t with someone, who knows? By the end of the day you might be.