Today in High Prairie – July 9, 2020

What’s Happening Today – July 9, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 9, 2020

David Ayles

Colbi Pratt

Kendall Carlson

Aiden Caron

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 9, 2020

Jorgie Morgan

Michael Gonneau

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 9, 2020

1766 – Jacob Perkins, “Father of the Refrigerator”

1819 – Elias Howe, Invented sewing machine

1905 – Clarence Campbell, 3rd president of the NHL

1906 – Beene Dubbelboer, Secret Resistance writer

1927 – “Red” Kelly, NHL Hall of Famer

1929 – Jesse McReynolds, Grand Ole Opry singer

1936 – James Hampton, F Troop actor [Bugler Dobbs]

1938 – Brian Dennehy, First Blood actor

1941 – Don McPherson, The Main Ingredient singer

1942 – Richard Roundtree, Shaft actor

1946 – Bon Scott, AC/DC lead singer

1947 – O.J. Simpson, “The Juice” NFLer

1952 – John Tesh, Entertainment Tonight host

1954 – Debbie Sledge, We Are Family singer

1955 – Jimmy Smits, LA Law actor [Victor]

1956 – Tom Hanks, Saving Private Ryan actor

1957 – Marc Almond, Soft Cell vocalist

1957 – Kelly McGillis, Top Gun actress

1959 – Jim Kerr, Simple Minds vocalist

1959 – Kevin Nash, “Diesel” pro wrestler

1964 – Courtney Love, Kurt Cobain’s wife

1982 – Maggie Ma, Canadian actress

This Day in Local History – July 9, 2020

July 9, 1969: South Peace News reports the multi-million ARDA program is suspended after five years, halting work on straightening and designing a new channel on the West Prairie, East Prairie and Heart rivers. The project would have created 57,000 new acres of farmable land.

July 9, 1969: Stan Beattie is elected president of a newly-formed fishermen’s association at a meeting in Faust. The association’s purpose was to air grievances with the marketing board over low prices.

July 9, 1969: The Town of High Prairie begins construction on its new $127,000 water treatment plant.

July 9, 1975: Alex Komisar and family receive the Alberta Farm Family Award for 1975 for the High Prairie district.

July 9, 1979: Bernie Ernewein celebrates the opening of High Prairie Glass in their new location behind IGA.

July 9, 1980: High Prairie receives its first letter via air mail.

July 9, 1984: The High Prairie United Church congregation decides to build a new $325,000 church near Green Acres Apartments.

July 9, 1989: The Loon Lake slo-pitch team wins a gold medal at the Northwest Alberta Summer Games in Fairview. Denise Cunningham, Joe Quartly, Michelle Barstad, Michelle Willier, Ryan MacDonald and Ian Griffiths also win gold medals in various events.

July 9, 1991: Dallas Turcotte, 12, scores 71 in junior steer riding at the Calgary Stampede and comes one point away from making the final round.

July 9, 1999: Donna Joyce Smith, 60, founder of the MITAA Detox Centre, dies in Edmonton after a battle with cancer.

July 9, 2005: The end of an era occurs as the High Prairie Dolphins hold their last swim meet at the outdoor pool.

July 9, 2007: War Veteran and long-time Salt Prairie resident William Babcock dies at the age of 89 years.

July 9, 2008: The M.D. of Big Lakes agrees to award a tender for $1.577 million for the expansion of its administration building to Integrated Commercial Interiors Inc.

July 9, 2014: The High Prairie Elks inform High Prairie town council they will not care for the campsite at the town’s east end effective Sept. 1.

July 9, 2016: Joe Aime Lizee passes away at the age of 82 years. He was a long-time manager of the High Prairie Seed Plant.

This Day in World History – July 9, 2020

1401 – Turko-Mongol ruler Tamerlane [Timur] destroys Baghdad.

1572 – 19 Catholic priests hanged in Gorcum.

1780 – Denmark declares neutrality.

1795 – James Swan pays off the $2,024,899 US national debt.

1810 – Napoleon annexes the Kingdom of Holland.

1816 – Argentina declares independence from Spain.

1852 – Fire destroys 1,100 construction sites in Montreal.

1869 – Corncob pipe, made from small corn kernels, invented.

1872 – Doughnut cutter patented.

1877 – First Wimbledon tennis championship begins.

1878 – Improved corncob pipe patented.

1900 – The Commonwealth of Australia is established.

1910 – Walter Brookins 1st to pilot an airplane to 1 mile altitude.

1947 – Engagement of Britain’s Princess Elizabeth occurs.

1947 – Spain votes for Franco monarchy.

1955 – Bill Haley’s “Rock Around the Clock” tops billboards chart.

1956 – Dick Clark’s 1st appearance as host of American Bandstand.

1957 – Discovery of element 102 (Nobelium) announced.

1974 – Pierre Trudeau’s Liberal Party wins Canadian election.

1979 – Voyager 2 flies past Jupiter.

1980 – 7 die in a stampede to see Pope John Paul II in Brazil.

1987 – 1 million South Koreans demonstrate against government.

1991 – South Africa readmitted to Olympics.

2018 – Report: bright pink is world’s oldest biological colour.

2018 – Starbucks announces it will stop using plastic straws by 2020.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 9, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It’s a terrific day for you, one in which you’ll find your jovial approach to every situation is just what the doctor ordered. Spend time with children and enjoy their magical world. Spread your love and affection to the people around you. Make sure the corners of people’s mouths are turning up instead of down. A friendly attitude will take you far.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Take time out from your work today and relax a little. Let your romantic nature have some fun and don’t feel guilty about not being as serious as you think you should be. The winner of the day is the one who can smile the most, so enter this contest with the intent of coming out on top. The rewards will last a long time. Those you encounter won’t be able to help smiling back.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You might find that others are adopting a bit of a “me first” attitude that doesn’t quite sit right with you. You may need to knock on their door, wake them up, and say, “Hey, what about everybody else?” Try not to whine as you deliver this message. A desperate-sounding attitude will get you nowhere. Be friendly and jovial in your approach and the world will be at your feet.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Try to have a positive, optimistic outlook today. Adopt an attitude of gratitude and look to see the beauty in everything around you. This is a day to appreciate what you’ve got, especially the people who love you. Compliment others and let them know how much they mean to you. These words and deeds will have a rippling effect that will bring you a great deal of good fortune.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It’s time for you to come out of hibernation. Shake off the blues and come into the light. Today is a day to play and have fun. You’ll find that the mood of the day is lighthearted and jovial, so be the first with a joke or silly story. Do what you can to make others laugh. Let the fire within you burn at its brightest.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Other people’s stubborn attitudes may be hindering your progress. Take this as a hint you need to loosen your grip on a certain viewpoint you’re holding too tightly. There’s a great deal of power behind your emotions today, and these emotions want to be heard. Feel free to jump up and take the podium. Speak your mind even though you may not necessarily agree with the group.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The doldrums are over and it’s time to pick up the pace. Come out of your home in full regalia today and be proud of what you have to offer to the world. Be courageous in your dealings with others and take the time to express yourself fully in a creative manner. The bigger the smile you wear, the further you’ll go in just about every situation you encounter.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – People are going to appreciate extra attention from you today, so feel free to give it out like candy to everyone you come in contact with. A kind gesture and warm word won’t be forgotten. Let your generous and kind spirit shine through. Open your heart extra wide and spread love to the world. It’s the perfect day to love and laugh.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Things should go extremely well for you today, so don’t shy away from anything. In fact, take this opportunity to shine as brightly as you can. Crank up your battery and project yourself into the world. You’ll find your smile is contagious, so feel free to use it often. There’s a great deal of power behind your self-confidence, enabling you to tackle just about every job with energy.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Come out of serious mode for a day and let yourself laugh. Sponsor a game night at your home and invite some good friends over to play cards and nibble on snacks until midnight, if possible. This is a day to have fun, so let loose and be free to express yourself in the best way you see fit. Realize how much power you have in your jovial nature.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You have an incredibly strong influence on others just by virtue of the fact of your fun-loving, peaceful, and harmonious nature. Your natural charm will take you any place you want to go today, so feel free to use it at will. Accentuate the positive and make sure you’re walking on the sunny side of the street. Whistle as you walk down the sidewalk and get out into the light.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Put your aggressions away and laugh a little today. Transfer your intensity from a hard, caustic energy to a more lighthearted and fun-loving one. You’ll find this type of attitude will take you far. Little things may crop up that disrupt your daily routine, but you’ll find that a warm smile is all you need to defuse the bomb.