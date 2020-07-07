Today in High Prairie – July 8, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 8, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 8, 2020

No listings!

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 8, 2020

Emile Campiou Jr.

Lance Hunt

Luke Chalifoux

Pam Robertson

Stacey Bosse

Travis Dashkewytch

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 8, 2020

1831 – John Pemberton, Invented Coca-Cola

1838 – F. von Zeppelin, Invented rigid dirigibles

1839 – John D. Rockefeller, Founder of Standard Oil

1857 – Alfred Binet, 1st practical IQ test

1889 – Eugene Pallette, The Mark of Zorro actor

1917 – Pamela Brown, Cleopatra actress

1920 – Godtfred Christiansen, Lego toy manufacturer

1934 – Marty Feldman, Young Frankenstein comedian

1935 – Steve Lawrence, Go Away Little Girl singer

1942 – Janice Pennington, The Price is Right model

1944 – “Johnny” Johanson, Allman Brothers drumme

1944 – Jeffrey Tambor, The Ropers actor [Jeffrey]

1948 – Kim Darby, True Grit actress

1951 – Anjelica Huston, The Adams Family actress

1958 – Carlos Cavazo, Quiet Riot rocker

1958 – Kevin Bacon, Footloose actor

1961 – Toby Keith, US American country

1973 – Kathleen Robertson, Beverly Hills 90210 actress

1977 – Milo Ventimiglia, Gilmore Girls actor

This Day in Local History – July 8, 2020

July 8, 1915: The Grouard News reports police nab a gang of horse thieves between Grouard and Sawridge.

July 8, 1970: South Peace News publishes a photo of the expansion at the High Prairie Legion Hall, to provide a games room and kitchen.

July 8, 1970: South Peace News reports that work crews are in town ready to proceed on paving of the highway east to Enilda.

July 8, 1970: Stan Daniels, president of the Metis Association of Alberta, says they are looking into legal action arising from the effects of the dams in British Columbia on the Peace – Athabasca delta.

July 8, 1972: The first visitors to the new Joussard Sports Association Park are welcomed.

July 8, 1973: High Prairie’s Gisele Lambert is crowned Winagami Lake Beach Queen.

July 8, 1974: Paul Yewchuk is re-elected as MP of the Athabasca Riding and Pierre Trudeau wins the federal election.

July 8, 1986: A tornado rips through Falher causing damage to the Falher Co-op.

July 8, 1990: Two days of action end as the Sucker Creek Rodeo concludes.

July 8, 1992: South Peace News reports that Dallas Turcotte and Conrad Cox both qualify for the Calgary Stampede. Both will compete in boy’s steer riding.

July 8, 2006: The High Prairie Dolphins Swim Meet is held indoors for first time at the recently-opened High Prairie Aquatics Centre.

July 8, 2007: The Gift Lake Sluggers Peewee “B” baseball team wins silver medals at a tournament in Irma, Alta.

July 8, 2009: Michelle Golany opens Trinity Natural Health and Wellness Centre across from Tags.

July 8, 2009: Lee Hunt aces the second hole at the High Prairie Golf Club.

July 8, 2010: Gordon Olson is re-elected as president of the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce at a meeting at the Legion Hall.

July 8, 2014: Former High Prairie Pharmacy owner David Heggie passes away at the age of 68 years. He was well-known for his dedication to the High Prairie Regals and High Prairie Minor Hockey.

July 8, 2015: Neerlandia’s Arnold Viersen wins the Conservative nomination for the federal riding of Peace River – Westlock.

July 8, 2019: Lauren Lepp starts her job as executive assistant at the High Prairie and District Museum.

This Day in World History – July 8, 2020

1497 – Portuguese navigator Vasco da Gama departs on 1st voyage.

1822 – Chippewas turn over huge tract of land in Ontario to UK.

1836 – Charles Darwin reaches Saint Helena in HMS Beagle.

1874 – North West Mounted Police begin their March West from Fort Dufferin.

1892 – St. John’s, Newfoundland is devastated in the Great Fire of 1892.

1896 – Charles Tupper resigns as Canadian PM; 69-day term is shortest.

1947 – Demolition begins for UN headquarters in New York.

1947 – Reports are broadcast a UFO has crash landed in Roswell, New Mexico.

1948 – 500th anniversary of Russian Orthodox Church celebrated in Moscow.

1963 – US bans all monetary transactions with Cuba.

1969 – US troop withdrawal begins in Vietnam.

1972 – US sells grain to USSR for $750 million.

1977 – Sabra Starr finishes longest recorded belly dance [100 hrs].

1978 – Pioneer-Venus 2 Multi-probe launched to Venus.

1979 – Voyager 2 takes 1st ever photo of Jupiter’s satellite Adrastea.

1986 – Farthest thrown object – an “Aerobie” flying ring, 1,257 feet.

1994 – Preliminary trial rules enough evidence to try O.J. Simpson.

1995 – 1st CFL game between 2 US teams, Las Vegas vs Sacramento.

1996 – British girls group Spice Girls release debut single “Wannabe”.

2000 – “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” is published.

2011 – Space Shuttle Atlantis is launched in the final mission.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 8, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – It could be hard for you to feel connected to anyone today. You’re probably better off keeping to yourself. If you’re feeling sad or depressed, it’s best to work through these feelings on your own. Other people aren’t apt to be too sympathetic to your situation. You’re better off sticking to your work in order to keep the demons out of your head.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel a sense of restriction to the day, but in truth, this is for your own good. You’ll find your acute sense of discipline comes in handy today as you tackle work with incredible enthusiasm. Your goals aren’t far from your grasp. Stay focused, and don’t let the ticking clock pressure you. Hastiness will lead to careless mistakes. If you’re going to do a job, do it right.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Find comfort in your work today. Although it may sound ridiculous, you’ll find that getting things checked off your list is the most rewarding activity of the day. Try not to be too critical of others. Focus on your own tasks at hand. Mountains that seem too daunting will continue to grow bigger until you take the first step. Your perseverance will be an inspiration to others.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Get your head out of the clouds. You’ll find out that nitpicky details you failed to attend to earlier are now coming back to haunt you. Don’t postpone your work any further. The time to take care of the job is now. Balance your chequebook and do your laundry. Clean your bathtub and go grocery shopping. The more you accomplish today, the better you’ll feel about yourself tomorrow.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today you need to finish whatever you didn’t get done yesterday. Themes of the journey include discipline and paying attention to the sand slipping through the hourglass. The more you’re able to accomplish, the better you’ll feel about yourself. Stagnant energy in your life signals it’s time to get things moving. Don’t waste another moment waiting for someone else to find the solution for you. Take the initiative.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Put aside frivolity for a day. This is an important time to prepare for the future. Don’t take another step forward before you know you’re on solid ground. This is a good time to secure your goals on a piece of paper. Writing them down in ink will help you manifest them in your life. Think about the long-term harvest. Security and grounding are key themes of the day.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – People may be a bit critical of you today, and you would do well to hear what they have to say. Be receptive of feedback from others so that you may establish a healthy ego. It’s important to keep your sense of humility in check. You might find you’re feeling rather critical as you see people moving like sloths compared to your lightning quick mind. Be patient with others.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Maintain your psychic shield today, because you’ll need it. People’s comments may seem harsh even if they mean well. Your best defense against the critical tone of the day is to use other people’s criticisms as constructively as you can in order to build a stronger foundation from which to work. Process this energy in a positive frame of mind and use it to get things done.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Unfortunately, this isn’t a day for fun and games. In fact, you might feel an annoying emotional weightiness, making you feel less energetic than usual. There’s a sober tone that’s asking you to take a hard-nosed look at reality and make some decisions regarding goals and plans. You could feel like the timer buzzer is about to go off. The minute hand is ticking away and there are many more adventures in store.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You’ll find little comfort in your emotions today. You may want to simply stick to business. Concentrate on getting things done in your regular routine. Create a plan and stick to it. This isn’t a day to deviate from the norm, nor is it a time in which you’ll find sympathy from others. Stick close to home and take care of your personal business. Time is precious – don’t waste it.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Try not to be smothering today. You may want to seek comfort in conversations with others but find this only produces grouchiness on the part of all involved. Curb your tendency to find fault in loved ones. Your best bet is to focus your energy on tasks you’ve had on the back burner for some time. Tackle projects that need special attention and the most discipline.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There’s a damper on your emotions today that could leave you feeling like a pot of simmering water. Just by knowing there’s a lid on things you’re likely to heat up more quickly than usual. Try to hold your temper. A furious rage will get you nowhere. Concentrate your energy on getting your material affairs in order. Deal with finances, investments, and long-term security planning.