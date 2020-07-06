Today in High Prairie – July 7, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 7, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 7, 2020

Tenley Cunningham

Vivian Torrens

Brittany Stout

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 7, 2020

Clyde Thunder

Paul Shewchuk

Scott Astle

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 7, 2020

1752 – Joseph-Marie Jacquard, Invented a programmable loom

1880 – Otto Rohwedder, Invented the bread-slicer

1887 – Raymond Hatton, Girls in Prison actor

1890 – Tom Powers, Destination Moon actor

1899 – George Cukor, My Fair Lady director

1906 – Satchel Paige, Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher

1916 – Lloyd “Tiny” Grimes, US jazz and R&B guitarist

1940 – Ringo Starr, Beatles drummer

1941 – James Rodford, The Kinks vocalist/bassist

1942 – Chris Stamp, Jimi Hendrix’s producer

1946 – Joe Spano, Hill St. Blues actor [Henry]

1949 – Shelley Duvall, Popeye actress

1963 – Perry Richardson, Firehouse bassist

1969 – Cree Summer, Different World actress

1969 – Joe Sakic, Colorado Avalanche

1980 – Michele Kwan, US figure skater

This Day in Local History – July 7, 2020

July 7, 1968: Falher’s Vivian Chalifoux is crowned Winagmai Lake Beach Queen.

July 7, 1969: Work begins on High Prairie’s new $127,000 water treatment plant.

July 7, 1971: South Peace News publishes photos of local flooding. June rainfall at the Enilda Tower is 8.27 inches and at the Sweathouse Tower 9.36 inches. High Prairie records 6.35 inches. Most flooding occurs along the south end of Lesser Slave Lake. Big Meadow reports 10 inches and loss of crops, plus forcing farmers to move cattle to higher ground. Later, High Prairie reports 40 per cent of canola crops are lost. Enilda News notes it reminds people of 1935-36 when the only way to Grouard was by boat. About 65 families are evacuated by Faust police as heavy rains fall in the Lesser Slave Lake area. Flooding in East Prairie is said to be the worst since 1935.

July 7, 1973: Manager Carl Boytinck holds a sod turning ceremony to mark the beginning of construction of the new $200,000 Boyt Department Store.

July 7, 1977: Tenders open for the installation of lights at the High Prairie Airport.

July 7, 1988: Floods in Kinuso and Driftpile cause an estimated $2 million in damages. Slave Lake suffers about $40 million in damages. Daniel Schmode, 50, and wife Joanne, die in the flood at Kinuso.

July 7, 1990: The four Yellowknee brothers from Whitefish River all win gold medals at the Indigenous Games in Edmonton. Rueben, Jonathan, Christopher and Jason all take home gold.

July 7, 1999: South Peace News reports the community walking trails will be named after Riana Otto.

July 7, 2010: Gift Lake Metis Settlement celebrates the largest Grade 12 graduating class in its history at the community hall. The settlement recognizes the achievements of all 16 graduates.

July 7, 2012: Long-time area farmer Mike Hubar passes away at the age of 86 years.

July 7, 2012: Audrey Joan McQuarrie passes away in Vancouver at the age of 75 years. The accomplished artist worked for many years with the Rehabilitation Service Society, providing assistance for mentally and physically challenged people.

This Day in World History – July 7, 2020

1456 – A retrial verdict acquits Joan of Arc 25 years after her death.

1550 – Date chocolate thought to have been introduced to Europe.

1753 – British Museum founded by an Act of Parliament [opens in 1759].

1801 – Toussaint L’Ouverture declares Haitian independence.

1863 – 1st military draft by US [exemptions cost $100].

1875 – Jesse James robs train in Otterville, Missouri.

1891 – American Express employee granted copyrights for travelers cheques.

1898 – US President McKinley signs the Organic Act to annex Hawaii.

1928 – Sliced bread sold for 1st time by the Chillicothe Baking Company.

1936 – RCA shows 1st real TV program.

1947 – Alleged and disputed Roswell UFO incident occurs.

1949 – “Dragnet” premieres on NBC radio.

1952 – SS United States cross Atlantic in record 82:40.

1967 – Beatles’ “All You Need is Love” is released.

1969 – Canada approves equality of French-English language.

1974 – New Zealand imposes a blanket ban on sports teams from South Africa.

1978 – Solomon Islands declares independence from UK.

1986 – IBM-PC DOS Version 3.2 [updated] released.

1987 – Kiwanis Clubs ends men-only tradition, vote to admit women.

1996 – Nelson Mandela steps down as President of South Africa.

2011 – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2” premieres.

2017 – Tesla Motors produces its first mass-market car, the Model 3.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 7, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You should be able to evaluate your emotions from a very neutral, detached perspective today. Use this opportunity to take action based on what you feel. Make sure your actions aren’t reactionary and that you aren’t simply acting rashly in response to someone else’s hasty manoeuvres. Think before you make any sudden moves. You’ll be amazed at what incredible things can develop if you simply use your head a bit first.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – If you’re talking about another person today, make sure you aren’t saying anything that would be upsetting if they were standing right there. Gossip may be running rampant, but that’s no excuse for you to contribute to it. Be aware that what you say has a strong impact on the people around you and is likely to reach many more ears than you may think.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – It’s important for you to take action on a day like today. Trust yourself and your instincts. Oftentimes you’ll have the perfect advice for every situation and every other person except yourself. Remember you might have to consult others in order to find the best counsel for yourself. Talk things out and take definitive action. Hesitation causes delay. You have all the facts you need.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might find yourself a bit unfocused and confused about which way to go. The baffled look on your face isn’t helping anyone else figure out how to help you. Don’t feel obliged to remain in an unhealthy situation. It may be time to let go and break some ties to things that no longer work for you. Feel good about extricating yourself from old habits that no longer serve you.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It’s important for you to get outside and feel the wind blowing. Reconnect with nature and be aware of the four elements. Take deep breaths and fill your lungs with this energizing life force. Imagine yourself on a mountaintop looking over a vast ocean below. Expand your awareness so that nothing escapes your attention. Keep your head clear of clutter and be open to new adventures.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Make practical use of the thoughts you have synthesized over the last few days. Stretch your boundaries and extend your wisdom to the people around you. This is a day to take action. Connect with your heart and move forward with your plans. We normally think of our hearts as being soft, tender, and vulnerable. Today think of your heart as being tough, strong, and adventurous.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – This is an important day for you to make valuable connections with others. You’ll find yourself engaged in fast-paced, witty conversations and debates from which you can learn a great deal. You’re good at seeing both sides of an issue, but the problem is this can lead to indecisiveness and an inability to commit to anything. Choose a path today and stick to it.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – It could be hard for you to get a handle on things today, as your focus seems to jump from one subject to the next without finding resolution for any. This isn’t a day to find solutions. You’re better off researching, asking questions, and gathering facts. Keep the channels of communication open, and don’t try to pin anyone down for a solid answer. You’ll accomplish a great deal by keeping things active and light.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might come across strong opposition today from someone who seems to want to cut straight through to your heart. In reality, this is a message reminding you to think about things in terms of the collective – the oneness of us all. Be aware of a greater perspective in which you see more than just your side of the issue. Talk to people you trust before making any major decisions.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Act on your instincts today, and you won’t go wrong. You may need to give up a bit of control and put logical thinking aside for the day. Let the wind take you where it wants you to go. Explore your mind and its interactions with others. You’ll find that it will be just about impossible to solidify any plans. You’re better off exploring options and comparing notes with others. Don’t pigeonhole yourself into one way of thinking.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today you’ll find that you’re the missing puzzle piece that people need in every situation. Engage in light conversation in social arenas and feel free to turn your charm up full blast. You have the ability to make favourable impressions on just about everyone, so get the day off on the right foot. Get out of bed earlier than normal and get your blood pumping with a brisk walk or workout.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may find that people want to do a great deal of talking but not a great deal of feeling today. Go ahead and put your emotions on the back burner and let your mind take over. Deal with facts and make sure your emotions don’t interfere with the information you receive. Things can get clouded if you don’t stay true to the communication that’s taking place. Be conscious of your words.