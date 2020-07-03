Today in High Prairie – July 4, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 4, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 4, 2020

Donella Hart

Machaela Rose

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 4, 2020

Alyce Flemming

Brittany Dubeau

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 4, 2020

1790 – Jean-Pierre Blanchard, 1st balloon flights in UK&US

1790 – George Everest, Welsh surveyor [Mt. Everest named for him]

1816 – Hiram Walker, Hiram Walker Distillery

1826 – Stephen Foster, Oh! Susanna composer

1847 – James Bailey, Barnum & Bailey Circus

1898 – Johnny Lee, Amos ‘n’ Andy Show actor

1906 – Vincent Schaefer, Developed cloud seeding

1910 – Gloria Stuart, Founded Screen Actors Guild

1916 – Tokyo Rose, WWII Japanese propagandist

1918 – Abigail Van Buren, “Dear Abby” columnist

1918 – Ann Landers, “Ask Ann Landers” columnist

1924 – Eva Marie Saint, On the Waterfront actress

1927 – “Gina” Lollobrigida, Italian actress

1929 – Al Davis, Oakland Raiders owner

1930 – George Steinbrenner, New York Yankees owner

1936 – Richard Hyde, Madonna’s trombonist

1938 – Bill Withers, Lean on Me singer

1939 – Ed Bernard, Police Woman actor [Joe}

1940 – Dave Rowberry, The Animals rocker

1947 – Morganna Roberts, Baseball’s “Kissing Bandit”

1948 – Jeremy Spencer, Fleetwood Mac guitarist

1951 – Ralph Johnson, Earth Wind & Fire drummer

1955 – John Waite, Missing You singer

1958 – Kirk Pengilly, INXS rocker

1971 – Koko, Sign language gorilla

This Day in Local History – July 4, 2020

July 4, 1914: The Grouard News reports the new post office opened the previous week.

July 4, 1938: Construction begins for an additional 54-foot by 34-foot wing with two floors on High Prairie’s Providence Hospital.

July 4, 1946: C.J. Schurter moves and the school board agrees to change the name of McLennan School District No. 48 to High Prairie School Division No. 48. A division office is also built this year.

July 4, 1970: A 10-inch rain over the next few days cuts off Wabasca by submerging four miles of road.

July 4, 1971: McLennan’s Linda Gervais is crowned Miss Winagami Beach Queen at Winagami Lake Beach Days. High Prairie’s Brenda Kachuk is second.

July 4, 1976: Brenda Cardinal is crowned Queen of the Grouard Sports Day and R

Rodeo.

July 4, 1978: Gift Lake residents are angered after discovering that raw sewage was pumped into the lake from Northlands School.

July 4, 1984: Richard Caudron announces he is expanding his commercial fishing operation by building a fish plant in Joussard.

July 4, 1990: The High Prairie golf club opens their new $250,000 clubhouse.

July 4, 1992: Cameron Michael Bornowsky, 33, of Kinuso, drowns at Spruce Point Park. While swimming with family, he develops respiratory problems and sinks.

July 4, 1993: Steven Leepile and Haney Sharkawi each win gold medals at the National Junior Taekwondo Championships in Edmonton. Leepile wins in flyweight black belt sparring while Sharkawi wins in black belt 12-16 junior super heavyweight division. Tamara Neilsen also wins a bronze medal. Kinuso club members Dee Dee Labby wins gold in the bantam division while Kirsten Tanghe wins gold in the finweight class.

July 4, 1994: Gift Lake opens a satellite RCMP office. It’s the first one to open on a Metis settlement in Canada.

July 4, 1994: Annie Porisky dies at the age of 99 thus ending her 71-year marriage to Mike.

July 4, 2001: General Service Garage owner Don Charrois announces a move to a new $1.5 million building in September and a new name, Charrois Motor Products.

July 4, 2005: Red Basket owner Young Yoo appears in court to enter a plea to illegally selling 19 pirated DVD videos.

July 4-5, 2015: Former High Prairie resident Corey Perry and his dog Mirk win the Calgary Stampede’s World Stock Dog title in Calgary.

July 4, 2016: Eleanor Barnes passes away at Peace River at the age of 92 years. She was a teacher on the Women’s Army Corps, and instructor in the famous Ice Follies, which later became Ice Capades.

This Day in World History – July 4, 2020

1054 – Brightest known supernova [creates the Crab Nebula] 1st reported.

1803 – The Louisiana Purchase is announced by President Thomas Jefferson.

1862 – Lewis Carroll creates Alice in Wonderland.

1865 – 1st edition of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland” published.

1866 – Firecracker starts fire destroying half of Portland, Maine.

1876 – 1st public exhibition of electric light in San Francisco.

1883 – Buffalo Bill Cody presents 1st Wild West Show in Nebraska.

1884 – Statue of Liberty presented to US in Paris.

1888 – 1st organized rodeo competition held, Prescott, Arizona.

1894 – Elwood Haynes successfully tests one of 1st US autos at 6 mph.

1944 – 1st Japanese kamikaze attack, US fleet near Iwo Jima.

1952 – Canada allows minting of $5, $10, and $20 gold coins.

1959 – Cayman Islands separated from Jamaica, made a crown colony.

1964 – Beachboys’ “I Get Around” reaches No. 1.

1966 – Beatles attacked in Philippines after insulting Imelda Marcos.

1970 – Casey Kasem’s “American Top 40” debuts on LA radio.

1976 – Operation Entebbe – Israel rescues 229 Air France hostages.

1987 – Nazi Klaus Barbie, “Butcher of Lyon” sentenced to life in France.

1996 – Hot Mail, a free Internet e-mail service, begins.

2000 – Canadian jockey Russell Baze scores his 7,000th career victory.

2004 – The cornerstone of the Freedom Tower is laid.

2016 – NASA’s Juno spacecraft successfully enters Jupiter’s orbit.

2017 – North Korea tests 1st successful intercontinental ballistic missie.

2018 – Chinese company Baidu begins mass production of self-driving buses.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 4, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Give your loved ones the attention they need today. Don’t let another day go by without saying you love them. Life is short and getting shorter with each passing day. Feel free to be confrontational about a serious issue that needs to be addressed. You’re responsible for your own feelings. Don’t play the role of the victim. You’ll only experience more pain and resentment later.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Don’t run away from tension today. Any sort of emotional stress you feel will be compounded tremendously if it isn’t dealt with right away. Be in the moment while the moment is here. The more you face in the present, the less you’ll regret in the future. Clear up any sticky situation that arises and move forward. People may not understand your needs and concerns until you verbalize them clearly.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Stop hiding behind the intellectual barrier you may have put up. Playing games will get you nowhere. True strength is being able to demonstrate you have the courage to say what you feel in any situation, especially regarding a close loved one. If you need to say something, say it. Don’t wait until the situation escalates to an unhealthy argument before you finally get your feelings out.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Stop trying to feel everyone else’s emotions and really feel your own. Being empathetic to others’ needs is charitable, but you need to face the music and look at yourself. Make a clear distinction between your needs and those of others. Express your feelings to those around you. Ask for help if you need it. Other people aren’t mind readers. They probably have no idea what you feel.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – It may seem like neither side of the bed is the right side to wake up on. The only solution you might be able to come up with today is to go back to bed. Focus on your heart because it’s trying to tell you that it needs some attention. Emotions may be running quite high, so be extra careful of how you treat yourself and others.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – You could feel like you’re being double-crossed by a loved one today. It could be your own words are being used against you in a way that makes you look like the bad guy. When it comes time to make a rebuttal on your behalf, make sure you let the other person know you’re confronting their behaviour and not attacking them as a person.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may say one thing one minute and the opposite the next. Usually you can jump from one issue to another with no problem, but today people are likely going to call you on it. Think about what you really mean before you say it. Don’t do all your thinking aloud where other people can hear. Your continuous thought process might be mistaken for a final analysis. Confusion could ensue.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The subtle tension in the air today might be just what you need to make you more aware of subconscious issues that affect your behaviour. You’ll find you need to get a lot off your chest. The more honest you can be about the pain people have caused you, the more loving words will be able to flow in the future. Open the channels of communication and let it flow.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Stop being an enabler to someone you care deeply about. It could be you’re helping to continue dangerous addictive behaviour simply because you want to avoid a nasty confrontation. Realize that this is doing neither party any good. The more you perpetuate the lie, the more it will continue to hurt all parties involved. Be open and honest with your concerns.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may have found yourself having some issues with food lately. It could be that your sense of self-worth isn’t at its highest and you’re trying to make up for it by sabotaging your relationship with your body. Food is healthy nourishment that you need to survive. Your body deserves respect. You need to always give it the proper fuel that it requires to be healthy.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – If there’s an issue that needs to be brought to the table now, feel free to do so. Don’t hold back just to maintain a relationship’s equilibrium. Don’t sacrifice your own peace of mind just to keep from rocking the boat. Contributing unhealthy lies to maintain a healthy facade doesn’t do anyone any good. Be totally honest with yourself, your feelings, and the people around you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – The intensity of the day is apt to bring opposition you aren’t necessarily expecting. Whether it’s being verbalized or not, the confrontations are quite real. Don’t underestimate a loved one’s emotions. Stand up to these issues and be realistic about their solutions. No one expects you to have all the right answers, so don’t pretend that you do. We’re all human and we all make mistakes.