Today in High Prairie – July 30, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what's happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope.

HP Elks Pro Rodeo at 1:30 p.m. at Stampede Grounds.

HP Victory Church Breakfast [by donation} 8-10:30 a.m.

Marigold Rodeo BBQ starts at 10:30 a.m.

HP Food Bank BBQ at Freson Bros 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Loonie/Toonie Swim at Aquatic Centre from 1:15-3 p.m.

HP Golden Age Club floor curling at the centre at 1:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – July 30, 2019

Demika Caudron, Mason Dlugosz, Dwain Sawchyn.

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – July 30, 2019

Cynthia Sheets, Stephen Naf.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 30

1818 – Emily Brontë, Wuthering Heights author.

1859 – Henry Louis Smith, maker of 1st X-Ray photo.

1863 – Henry Ford, American industrialist [Ford].

1882 – Holmes Herbert, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde actor.

1890 – Casey Stengel, New York Yankees manager.

1922 – Henry W. Bloch, co-founder of H&R Block.

1929 – Christine McGuire, McGuire Sisters singer.

1933 – Ben Piazza, Dallas actor.

1934 – Bud Selig, MLB commissioner.

1941 – Count Desmond, famous sword swallower.

1941 – Paul Anka, Canadian singer.

1947 – Arnold Schwarzenegger, Terminator actor.

1956 – Delta Burke, Designing Women actress.

1958 – Daley Thompson, British decathlete.

1962 – Andy Green, broke sound barrier on land.

1963 – Lisa Kudrow, Friends actress.

1974 – Hilary Swank, Million Dollar Baby actress.

1975 – Annie Parisse, Law & Order actress.

1980 – Justin Rose, English pro golfer.

This Day in Local History – July 30

July 30, 1913: Work stops on the ED&BC railway after engineers have trouble at the Smoky River crossing. All work stops on grading and clearing west of Grouard.

July 30, 1952: The Heart River post office closes.

July 30, 1956: High Prairie citizens go to the polls to decide whether or not to permit town council to borrow $86,000 to build the new arena, town office, fire hall and other facilities. The vote passes.

July 30, 1969: The old High Prairie Curling Rink burns. Salvage inside was nearly completed before the blaze.

July 30, 1985: The new High Prairie Liquor Store opens.

July 30, 1994: Metis war veterans are honoured at a special ceremony at Gift Lake.

July 30, 1994: A vicious windstorm blows through Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park uprooting trees and causing $25,000 in damages to one vehicle.

July 30, 1997: Country music star Patricia Conroy attends Budfest at the Crazy Horse Saloon.

July 30, 2007: The concrete pad is poured in the Gordon Buchanan Recreation Complex.

July 30, 2009: Sucker Creek Chief Jaret Cardinal is elected Grand Chief of Treaty 8 First Nations.

July 30, 2017: The Gospel Sing at the High Prairie Church of the Nazarene is dedicated to Pastor Pat O’Rourke in his memory.

July 30, 2017: The High Prairie Sauce win the Alberta Bantam AA Tier 4 baseball title in Stettler after defeating Barrhead in the final.

This Day in World History – July 30

1775 – Captain James Cook aboard Resolution returns to England.

1792 – 500 Marseillaisian men sing France’s national anthem for 1st time.

1869 – The Charles, considered the world’s 1st oil tanker, sets sail.

1872 – Mahlon Loomis patents wireless telegraphy.

1909 – Wright Brothers deliver 1st military plane to the army.

1909 – Eugène Schueller founds L’Oréal with new range of hair dyes.

1928 – George Eastman shows first amateur color motion pictures.

1935 – 1st Penguin book published, starting the paperback revolution.

1937 – Phillies Dolph Camilli, plays 1st base and registers no put outs.

1946 – 1st rocket attains 100 miles altitude.

1948 – Pro wrestling premieres on prime-time network TV.

1954 – Elvis Presley joins the Memphis Federation of Musicians, Local 71.

1954 – 5th British Empire Games and Commonwealth Games open in Vancouver.

1966 – US airplanes bombs demilitarized zone in Vietnam.

1971 – US Apollo 15 lands on the moon.

1975 – US Teamsters president Jimmy Hoffa disappears in Detroit.

1978 – Expos crush Braves, 19-0, collecting 28 hits, NL-record-tying 8 HRs.

1984 – Holly Roffey, 11, is youngest ever to receive heart transplant.

1988 – Harry Drake shoots arrow record 1,873 metres.

1988 – Man pedals from Vancouver to Halifax in 13 days, 15 hr, 4 min.

1990 – The 1st Saturn automobile rolls off the assembly line.

2003 – The last ‘old style’ Volkswagen Beetle rolls off assembly line.

2008 – “Slumdog Millionaire” starring Dev Patel premieres.

2012 – Indian power grid fails leaving over 300 million without power.

2017 – 1st centenary of WWI Battle of Passchendaele.

2017 – Hackers reveal they have stolen data from HBO.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 30

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Put your aggressions away today, Cancer. Laugh a little! Transform your energy from intense, hard, and caustic to lighthearted, fun, and loving. This will take you a long way. Little things may crop up that could disrupt your daily routine, but a warm smile is all you need to defuse any frustration or negativity.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It’s a terrific day for you, Leo. Your jovial approach to every situation is just what the doctor ordered. Spend time with children and enjoy their magical world. Freely spread your love and affection to the people around you. Make sure that the corners of people’s mouths are turning up instead of down. A friendly attitude will take you far.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – take a time-out today and relax a little, Virgo. Let your romantic nature have some fun. Don’t feel guilty about not being as serious as you think you should be. The day’s winner is the one who can smile the most. Enter this contest with the intention of winning. The rewards will last a long time. The people you encounter won’t be able to help but smile back.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – You might find that others have a “me first” attitude that doesn’t sit quite right with you, Libra. You may need to wake them up and say, “Hey, what about everybody else?” Try not to whine as you deliver this message. Desperation or complaining will get you nowhere. Be friendly and jovial in your approach and you will have the world at your feet.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Bask in today’s warm, loving energy, Scorpio. Adopt an attitude of gratitude and look to see the beauty in everything around you. This is a day to appreciate what you have, especially the people who love you. Compliment others and let them know how much they mean to you. These words and deeds will have a ripple effect that will bring you a great deal of good fortune.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It’s time for you to come out of hibernation, Sagittarius. Shake off the blues and come into the light. Today is a day to play and have fun. The mood of the day is lighthearted and jovial, so be the first with a joke or silly story. Do what you can to make others laugh. Let the fire within you burn at its brightest.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Other people’s stubborn attitudes may hinder your progress today, Capricorn, so take this as a hint that you might need to loosen your grip on a certain viewpoint you’re fiercely clinging to. There’s a great deal of power behind your emotions, and you need to express it. Jump onstage and take the podium. Speak your mind even if you don’t always agree with the group.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – The doldrums are over and it’s time to pick up the pace, Aquarius. Come out of your house in full regalia today. Be proud of what you have to offer to the world. Be courageous in your dealings with others. Take the time to express yourself fully in a creative manner. The bigger the smile you wear, the further you will go in just about every situation.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – People are going to appreciate extra long hugs today, Pisces, so give them out like candy to everyone you meet. A kind gesture and warm word won’t be forgotten. Let your generous and kind spirit shine through. Open your arms wide to spread love to the world around you. It’s the perfect day for laughter and affection, so do your part.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Things should go extremely well for you today, Aries, so don’t shy away from any part of it. In fact, take this opportunity to shine as brightly as you can. Crank up the power and project yourself out to the world. Bring out your radiant smile as often as possible – it’s contagious. There is tremendous power behind your self-confidence, so tackle everything with energy and enthusiasm.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Come out of serious mode for a day and let yourself laugh, Taurus. Hold a game night at your home and invite some good friends over to play cards and nibble on snacks until all hours. This is a day to have fun, so let loose and freely express yourself in the best way you see fit. Realize how much power you have in your jovial nature. Spread it generously.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have an incredibly strong influence on others today, Gemini, just because yours is a fun-loving, peaceful, and harmonious nature. Your charm will take you any place you want to go, so use it at your will. Accentuate the positive and walk on the sunny side of the street. Smile and bring good cheer to the people you meet.