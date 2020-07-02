Today in High Prairie – July 3, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 3, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 3, 2020

Juliana Aquino

Lisa Vandermeulen

Stephanie Savard

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 3, 2020

Cindy Cook

Deborah Courtoreille

Robert Adams

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 3, 2020

1567 – Samuel de Champlain, French explorer

1883 – Franz Kafka, Metamorphosis author

1908 – Thomas Narcejac, Vertigo writer

1941 – Wylie Walker Vale, Discovered stress hormone

1943 – Kurtwood Smith, That ‘70s Show actor

1943 – Geraldo Rivera, US news personality

1943 – Judith Durham, The Seekers singer

1945 – Michael Cole, Mod Squad actor [Pete]

1947 – Betty Buckley, 8 is Enough actress [Abby]

1949 – Jan Smithers, WKRP actress [Bailey]

1950 – Damon Harris, The Temptations musician

1951 – Jean-Claude Duvalier, “Baby Doc” Haitian president

1956 – Montel Williams, TV talk show host

1957 – Laura Branigan, US rocker [Gloria]

1962 – Thomas Gibson, Chicago Hope actor

1962 – Tom Cruise, Jerry MaGuire actor

1970 – Audra McDonald, Private Practice actress

1975 – Keri Houlihan, Our House actor [Molly]

1976 – Andrea Barber, Full House actress [Kimmy]

This Day in Local History – July 3, 2020

July 3, 1916: Father Yven Floc’h replaces Father Cybrien Batie as manager of the St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard.

July 3, 1968: High Prairie Councillor Fred Dumont announces that council is considering a $180,000 project to bring better drinking water to town.

July 3, 1968: South Peace News publishes a photo of the construction of the town’s new high school, later named E.W. Pratt High School.

July 3, 1987: Canada’s new $1 coin, termed the Loonie, arrives in town.

July 3, 1990: Donald Lauren Craven begins his job as High Prairie’s recreation superintendent.

July 3, 1991: The I.D. council agrees to a hamlet viability study for Faust if Municipal Affairs approves.

July 3, 1991: The I.D. council fears annexation by I.D. 16 after chairman Ken Mulligan sends a letter asking assessments numbers in Sunset House and Snipe Lake.

July 3, 1991: South Peace News reports that Dallas Turcotte qualifies for the Calgary Stampede in junior steer riding.

July 3, 1996: Marigold Enterprises makes an offer to the Town of High Prairie to purchase the RCMP Building.

July 3, 2001: Annette McDermott opens LifeStream Natural Health Centre across the street from the old post office.

July 3, 2007: Three High Prairie boys find an unlocked business and promptly enter. They are later charged and sentenced to terms of probation after being found guilty.

July 3, 2009: History is made in a High Prairie courtroom as Murray Pelletier is admitted to the Alberta Bar Association. It’s the first time in Alberta history that all parties involved – Pelletier, Judge Thomas Goodson and clerk Taryn Calliou – were all Cree.

July 3, 2018: Driftpile resident Billy-Ray Belcourt’s book This Wound is a World is nominated for the Robert Kroetsch Award for Poetry.

July 3, 2019: South Peace News reports the plug has been pulled on the popular wading pool at Winagami Lake Provincial Park.

July 3, 2019: Sonya Deynaka races through High Prairie Super A to collect $501.26 in groceries during a shopping spree.

This Day in World History – July 3, 2020

1608 – Samuel de Champlain founds city of Quebec.

1661 – Portugal gives Tangier and Bombay to English King Charles II.

1767 – Pitcairn Island is discovered by Midshipman Robert Pitcairn.

1806 – Michael Keens exhibits 1st large-scale cultivated strawberry.

1844 – The last pair of Great Auks is killed.

1871 – Jesse James robs bank in Corydon, Iowa of $45,000.

1886 – In Germany, Karl Benz drives 1st automobile.

1890 – King Leopold II gives Congo, a private possession, to Belgium.

1898 – Joshua Slocum completes 1st solo circumnavigation of the globe.

1928 – John Logie Baird demonstrates 1st colour TV transmission in London.

1929 – Dunlop Latex Development Laboratories makes foam rubber.

1939 – Ernst Heinkel demonstrates 800 k/hr rocket plane to Adolf Hitler.

1976 – Brian Wilson performs with the Beach Boys after 12 years apart.

1985 – Tinker Bell’s 1st nightly flight at Walt Disney World Resort.

1987 – 2 men become 1st hot-air balloon travelers to cross Atlantic.

1989 – Movie “Batman” set record of quickest $100 million [10 days].

2004 – Official opening of Bangkok’s subway system.

2006 – Asteroid 2004 XP14 flies 432,308 km by Earth.

2012 – Antonio Esfandiari wins a record $18.3 million in poker.

2013 – Egypt’s president, Mohammed Morsi, is deposed by the military.

2018 – Former Malaysian PM Najib Razak arrested on corruption charges.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 3, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Today will be like playing a game on your home field. You have fans out there supporting you and you know the territory. Take advantage of the little things you have going for you. There is a dramatic force at work that may be erratic but extremely powerful as long as you can maintain control. Stay focused on your goals. True happiness is only a small step away!

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Enlist the help of others today. You’ll find that information exchange is the key to putting the last few puzzle pieces into place. Doing things on your own is important and necessary. At some point you need to realize the next major step requires a certain amount of input from others. Gather data and apply it to your situation. Don’t become a leach or burden to others.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – This is an excellent day for you, so live it up! Your ego is strong, and beautiful things are flowing your way in general. You should enjoy a good mood that will attract favourable people and situations. There is virtually no limit to the expansiveness of this day. One thing to watch for, however, is you don’t get too arrogant. Be proud but not obnoxious.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your emotions may be a bit erratic. It could be hard for you to focus on anything today. Things continue to shift from one topic to the next with little resolution of any. Others aren’t apt to be very sympathetic to your feelings, so don’t expect them to be. You’ll only be setting yourself up for disappointment. It’s a better day to focus on your head rather than your heart.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – There is an extra blast of wind to fill your sails today, so make sure you’ve got both hands on the steering wheel. Whichever way your rudder is pointed is the direction you’ll go. Once you get on your course, it will be difficult for you to readjust your position, so make sure your compass is properly set. Continue on with your journey full speed ahead.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The day’s energy is erratic and you’re apt to jump all over the place. Don’t worry about trying to firm up any plans at this time. You may feel like you’re trying to grab a slippery fish with butter on your hands. If this is the case, don’t worry about it. Let the fish swim away for now and relax. You can always catch another one later if need be.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Get up and get going today! You have no time to lose. Your quick mind will be busy working on many tasks, but this suits you just fine. You’re well-equipped to deal with the many frantic situations that are apt to crop up. There is a great deal of strength to your emotions that you can use to connect with others and communicate your thoughts in a healthy manner.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your heart may experience some wild fluctuations today. It may seem as if your emotions are on a runaway train with no track. If so, the best thing to do is sit by yourself and write. Compose a letter, song, or journal entry. You’ll find you’re much less confused than you thought. When in doubt, consult someone you love and trust. Go with your instincts.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Suddenly things are coming to a head for you. The drama is escalating, and you aren’t sure if you can remember all your lines. Take things one step at a time. Deal with the issues as they come. If you get ahead of yourself, you might be overwhelmed by what you fear will be a more daunting situation than you can handle. Don’t sweat the small stuff.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – A great deal of attention will centre on your emotions today, although being centered in and of itself will be quite the challenge. You may feel like a yo-yo at the mercy of someone else’s hand. Don’t fall prey to victimization. Stand up for yourself even if it means that others are likely to get upset. You’re responsible for your feelings and no one else’s.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Maintaining equilibrium might not be the easiest task today, but if anyone can do it, you can! You may find that others’ strong opinions are cropping up and challenging your ego. You have a great deal of ammunition in your arsenal. You’ll find you can learn quite a bit by accepting this challenge and engaging in a heated debate. Have faith in yourself.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Desire is the name of the game for you today. If you want it, you can get it, but it won’t come easily. The prize will go to the person who desires it the most. Show the people around you how much you can accomplish. You’ll impress others with your incredible drive and determination. Don’t give in to the wasp that’s likely to fly up and sting you.