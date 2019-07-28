Today in High Prairie – July 29, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 29, 2019

Off to a Good Start [prenatal] at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 1-3 p.m.

CRC Community Gardens from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

HP Golden Age Club floor shuffleboard at the centre at 7 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – July 29, 2019

Aiden Welcher, Roland Gagnon, Joanne Smith, Karen-Lee Backs, Tom Barrons.

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – July 29, 2019

Christina Courtoreille, Makayla Ruecker-Thibeault, Riley Courtoreille, Shawn Sprowl.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 29

1830 – Walter Hunt, invented the safety pin.

1883 – Benito Mussolini, fascist Italian dictator.

1885 – Theda Bara, Cleopatra actress.

1888 – Vladimir Zworykin, made TV [cathode ray tube].

1903 – Diana Vreeland, Vogue fashion designer.

1905 – Dag Hammarskjöld, 2nd Secretary-General of UN.

1910 – Dorothy Hodgkin, developed Crystallography.

1924 – Lloyd Bochner, Canadian actor – Batman.

1925 – Ted Lindsay, Detroit Red Wing.

1937 – Charles Schwab, Charles Schwab Corporation.

1938 – Peter Jennings, ABC Evening News anchor.

1946 – Neal Doughty, REO Speedwagon keyboardist.

1949 – Leslie Easterbrook, Police Academy actress.

1966 – Martina McBride, country singer.

1980 – Ryan Braun, Milwaukee Brewer [Canadian].

1981 – Fernando Alonso, Formula 1 driver.

This Day in Local History – July 29

July 29, 1969: A blood donor clinic is held at the St. Andrew’s School gym. Clinics were common during this time.

July 29, 1969: The High Prairie Chamber of Commerce hosts its first Jaywalkers Jamboree. A talent contest, native jigging, a dunk tank, contests, a street dance and sales are featured.

July 29, 1981: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Group Home is shut down for the second time in 15 months after allegations of child abuse arise.

July 29, 1983: Lifeguards Tom Sprado and James Shaben find a man floating dead underneath the pool blanket at the High Prairie swimming pool. He is later identified as James Craig McNabb, 25, of Fort Nelson, B.C.

July 29, 1986: The body of Hudson Bay manager James Robert Cant, 22, is found in his residence at Atikameg. Next week, police report Cant died of a single gunshot wound.

July 29, 1987: High winds topple grain bins and damage crops west of High Prairie.

July 29, 1991: Alberta Transportation calls for tenders for the paving of the Banana Belt road.

July 29, 1992: The High Prairie Food Bank opens under the presidency of Doreen McDermott.

July 29, 1994: The Gift Lake Metis Settlement celebrates the opening of their satellite RCMP office.

July 29, 1996: A meeting in Joussard spurs the formation of the Joussard Harbour Authority.

July 29, 1997: Tolko Industries announces a $45 million expansion in The Edmonton Sun.

July 29, 2010: A stolen quilt to be raffled off in a High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council raffle is returned just in time for the Aug. 3 draw.

July 29, 2011: Long-time Big Lakes FCSS director Sharon Strang retires.

July 29, 2013: High Prairie RCMP seek the public’s help in finding a hit and run suspect who killed Chantal Savard, 34, on a gravel road after striking her.

July 29, 2014: The High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council celebrates the grand opening of its Parent Link Centre. The CRC is contracted to operate the centre.

July 29, 2015: South Peace News features former MP David Chatters, who is battling brain cancer.

July 29, 2015: Police rule the death of Ryan Joseph Ellefson, 20, a homicide, and begin an investigation to find the killers. He was found at the Esso convenience store and pronounced dead at hospital.

July 29, 2017: High Prairie mourns the loss of two youth: John Linteris and Montana Blackwell, at an accident at Randall’s Beach.

July 29, 2017: The High Prairie and District Food Bank celebrates its 25th anniversary with a banquet. Special plaques are presented to co-founder Brenda Peterson, first president Doreen Willier, and South Peace News.

This Day in World History – July 29

1609 – Samuel de Champlain shoots and kills two Iroquois chiefs.

1783 – Skaptar Volcano on Iceland erupts killing about 9,000.

1793 – John Simcoe decides to build a fort and settlement at Toronto.

1874 – Walter Copton Wingfield patents a portable tennis court.

1907 – Sir Robert Baden-Powell forms Boy Scouts.

1920 – Mexican rebel Pancho Villa surrenders.

1927 – 1st iron lung installed.

1928 – Test footage created for Walt Disney’s “Steamboat Willie”.

1937 – Japanese troops occupy Peking.

1943 – 1 million inhabitants flee Hamburg.

1956 – Jacques Cousteau’s Calypso anchors in record 7,500 m of water.

1969 – Mariner 6 begins transmitting photos of Mars.

1973 – Greek plebiscite chooses republic over monarchy.

1974 – Episcopal Church ordained female priests.

1978 – Pioneer 11 transmits images of Saturn and its rings.

1994 – 200,000 Muslims demand death of writer Nasrin in Bangladesh.

2005 – Astronomers announce their discovery of dwarf planet Eris.

2013 – Over $100 million of diamonds stolen in Cannes, France.

2015 – Mohammed Omar, Taliban leader, confirmed dead. Killed in 2013.

2015 – Microsoft launches Windows 10.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 29

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – There’s a squeeze on your emotions today, Cancer, which might leave you feeling like a pot of boiling water. Just by knowing there’s a lid on things, you’re likely to heat up even faster than usual. Try to hold your temper. A rage will get you nowhere. Concentrate your energy on getting your material affairs in order. Deal with finances, investments, and long-term security.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – It may be hard for you to feel connected to anyone today, Leo. You’re probably better off keeping to yourself. If you’re feeling sad or depressed, it’s best to work through these feelings on your own. Other people aren’t apt to be too sympathetic to your situation. You’re better off sticking to your work to keep the demons out of your head.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – You may feel a restriction to the day, but in truth, this is for your own good, Virgo. Your sense of discipline comes in handy as you tackle your work with incredible enthusiasm. Your goals aren’t far from your reach. Stay focused and don’t get pressured by the ticking clock. Hastiness will lead to careless mistakes. If you’re going to do a job, do it right the first time.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Find comfort in your work today, Libra. Although it may sound ridiculous, checking things off your list is the most rewarding activity today. Try not to be too critical of others. Focus on your tasks. Mountains that seem too daunting to climb will continue to grow bigger until you take the first step upward. Your perseverance will inspire others.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Get your head out of the clouds, Scorpio. Nitpicky details you failed to attend to earlier may now come back to haunt you. Don’t postpone your work any further. The time to take care of the job is now. Balance your checkbook and do your laundry. Clean your bathtub and go shopping. The more you accomplish today, the better you will feel about yourself tomorrow.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Whatever you didn’t get done yesterday, Sagittarius, you need to finish today. Discipline and attention to the sand slipping through the hourglass are the journey’s themes. The more you’re able to accomplish, the better you’ll feel. Stagnant energy is a sign that it’s time to get moving. Don’t waste a moment waiting for someone else to come up with a solution. Take the initiative.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Put aside frivolity for a day, Capricorn. This is an important time to prepare for the future. Don’t take another step before you know you’re on solid ground. This is an important time to establish your goals. Writing them down will help you realize them in life. Think about the long-term harvest. Security and grounding are key themes today.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – People may be a bit critical of you today, Aquarius. You would do well to listen to what they say. Be receptive of feedback so you can establish a healthy ego. Keep your sense of humility. You may feel critical as you see people moving like sloths compared to your lightning quick mind. Be patient with others.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Keep up your psychic shield, Pisces, because you will need it. People’s comments may seem harsh even if they may mean well. Your best defense against the critical tone of the day is to use other people’s criticisms as constructively as you can in order to build a stronger framework from which to work. Process this energy in a positive frame of mind. Use it to get things done.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – This isn’t a day to focus on fun and games, Aries. In fact, you may feel an annoying weightiness about your emotions, making you feel less energetic than usual. There’s a sober tone asking you to look at reality and make some serious decisions about your future goals and plans. You may feel like the timer is about to buzz. The minute hand is ticking, and there are many more adventures to be had.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There’s little comfort in your emotions today, Taurus. You may want to stick to business. Concentrate on getting things done in your regular routine. Create a plan and stick to it. This isn’t a day to deviate from the norm, nor is it a time in which you will find much sympathy from others. Stick close to home and take care of your personal business. Time is precious. Don’t waste it.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Try not to smother others, Gemini. You may want to seek comfort in their company, but this will only produce grouchiness in all parties involved. Curb your tendency to find fault with the ones you love. Your best bet is to focus on tasks you have on the back burner. Tackle projects that need special attention and discipline.