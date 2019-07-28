Today in High Prairie – July 28, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 28, 2019

Triangle Hoedown Jamboree 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Attend the church of your choice.

HP Golf Club Sir George Bennett Senior Open.

Marigold Mini-Golf open for play from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HP Golden Age Club cribbage at the centre at 1:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – July 28, 2019

No listings today.

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – July 28, 2019

Carol Tyner, Rose Willier, Ken Killeen.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 28

1960 – Anastasia Mikhailovna, Grand Duchess of Russia.

1866 – Beatrix Potter, Tale of Peter Rabbit author.

1901 – Rudy Vallee, My Time Is Your Time singer.

1907 – Earl Tupper, inventor of Tupperware.

1916 – David Brown, produced “The Sting”, “Jaws”.

1928 – Joe Jackson, patriarch of Jackson family.

1936 – Russ Jackson, Ottawa Rough Rider.

1938 – George Cummings, Dr. Hook rocker.

1945 – Jim Davis, Garfield cartoonist.

1946 – Linda Kelsey, Lou Grant actress.

1947 – Sally Struthers, All in the Family actress.

1948 – Georgia Engel, Mary Tyler Moore Show actress.

1949 – Peter Doyle, The New Seekers rocker.

1954 – Steve Morse, Deep Purple rocker.

1959 – Terry Fox, Canadian “Marathon of Hope Hero”.

1969 – Dana White, UFC president.

1972 – Elizabeth Berkley, Saved by the Bell actress.

This Day in Local History – July 28

July 28, 1913: A record $600 per acre or $30,000 for 50 acres is purchased by J.E. Loreman in Grouard. Plans are to build houses.

July 28, 1913: A tennis tournament begins at the Hudson Bay board courts in Grouard. It concludes 17 days later.

July 28, 1914: Dominion Inspector T.R. Bunfield investigates the possibility of draining Stinking Lake, which is named Winagami Lake today, and Round Lake, which is Kimiwan Lake today, and opening the land to settlement. He notices the Heart River, which is 3/4 miles to the east, is 40-50 feet lower than the lake and could be drained. The Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad objects to the proposal as they had chosen Round Lake as a second divisional point for their rail line to Peace River Crossing.

July 28, 1947: Father Joseph Habay replaces Father Paul Serrand as director at St. Bruno Mission in Joussard.

July 28, 1971: South Peace News reports Allan Crawford is running as an independent candidate in the Lesser Slave Lake riding in the upcoming Aug. 30 provincial election.

July 28, 1971: South Peace News editor Reg Burgar writes in an editorial why the wading pool is not yet open for the summer. “Give the kids back some water to play in,” he writes.

July 28, 1972: High Prairie Turbo gas station celebrates its grand opening with Ken Hendry as one of the owners.

July 28, 1986: Recreation director Doug Munn resigns to take on a similar position in Edson. He had been hired in June of 1981.

July 28, 1997: Strange lights sighted over town turn out to be only a weather balloon.

July 28, 2010: M.D. of Big Lakes CAO Harvey Prockiw apologizes to Faust resident Albert Burger after accusing him of illegally hooking onto a municipal water line.

July 28, 2011: Michael Thunder aces the par three second hole at the High Prairie golf course.

July 28, 2012: Kassidy Turcotte shoots 90 and Austin Guttinger 74 to win the titles at the High Prairie Junior Open Golf Tournament.

July 28, 2013: Triangle hosts its first Hoedown Jamboree to raise money for the new hall’s construction.

July 28, 2015: Jessica Lavoie is crowned High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.

This Day in World History – July 28

1586 – Sir Thomas Harriot introduces potatoes to Europe.

1717 – Prussian king gives compulsory education to 5-12 yrs.

1821 – Peru declares independence from Spain.

1858 – 1st use of fingerprints as a means of identification.

1858 – Nadar takes 1st airborne photo [in a balloon].

1866 – Metric system becomes a legal measurement system in US.

1900 – Hamburger created by Louis Lassing in Connecticut.

1914 – Foxtrot 1st danced.

1932 – “White Zombie” 1st feature length zombie film, is released in US.

1945 – Betty Lou Oliver survives falling 75 storeys.

1951 – Walt Disney’s animated film “Alice In Wonderland” released.

1954 – “On the Waterfront” starring Marlon Brando is released.

1957 – Jerry Lee Lewis makes his 1st TV appearance.

1959 – United Kingdom starts using postal codes.

1962 – Mariner I launched to Mars falls into Atlantic Ocean.

1964 – Ranger 7 launched toward moon; sends back 4,308 TV pictures.

1976 – Tangshan Earthquake, 8.2 in magnitude, kills over 240,000 in China.

1976 – World air speed record of 3,530 kph is set.

1977 – 1st oil through TransAlaska Pipeline System reaches Valdez, Alaska.

1978 – Price of gold tops $200/ounce for 1st time.

1986 – NASA releases transcript from doomed Challenger: pilot says “Uh-oh!”

1991 – Montreal pitcher Dennis Martínez pitches 13th perfect game.

2016 – Earliest evidence of cancer found in 1.7 million-year-old fossil.

2018 – Longest “blood moon” eclipse of the 21st century: 1:43.00.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 28

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – People may want to talk a great deal, but they’re avoiding their feelings today, Cancer. Put your emotions on the back burner and let your mind take over. Deal with the facts and make sure your emotions don’t interfere with the information you receive. Things can get clouded if you don’t stay true to the communication that’s taking place. Be conscious of the impact of your words.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You should be able to evaluate your emotions from a detached perspective today, Leo. Use this opportunity to take action based on what you discover. Make sure your actions are based on practicality and you aren’t acting rashly in response to someone else’s hasty manoeuvres. You will be amazed at the incredible things that develop if you think first.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If you’re talking about another person today, Virgo, don’t say anything that would upset them if they were standing next to you. Gossip may run rampant, but that’s no excuse to contribute to it. Be aware that what you say has a strong impact on the people around you. It’s likely to spread to many more ears than you think.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – It’s important to take action on a day like this, Libra. Trust yourself and your instincts. Often you have the perfect counsel for everyone but you. Keep in mind that you might have to turn to others for the best advice for you. Talk things out and then take action. Hesitation will only have negative consequences. You have all the facts you need.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might be unfocused and confused about which way to go, Scorpio. Your baffled look isn’t giving others much confidence in your ability to make a good decision. Don’t feel obliged to stay in an unhealthy situation. It may be time to let go and break some ties to things that are no longer working for you. Feel good about extracting yourself from old habits.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It’s important to get outside and feel the wind, Sagittarius. Reconnect with nature and be aware of the four elements, especially the air. Take deep breaths and fill your lungs with the energizing life force. Imagine yourself on a mountain looking over a vast ocean. Expand your awareness so that nothing escapes your attention. Keep your head clear of clutter and be open to new adventures.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Make practical use of the thoughts you’ve synthesized in the last few days, Capricorn. Stretch your boundaries and extend your wisdom to the people around you. This is a day to take action. Connect with your heart and move forward with your plans. We normally think of our hearts as soft, tender, and vulnerable. Think of your heart today as tough, strong, and adventurous.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – This is an important day to make valuable connections, Aquarius. You will be engaged in fast-paced, witty conversations and debates from which you can learn a great deal. You’re good at seeing both sides of an issue. The problem is that this can lead to indecisiveness and an inability to commit. Choose a path and stick to it.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – It may be hard for you to get a handle on things today, Pisces. Your focus seems to jump from one problem to the next without finding resolution. This isn’t a day to find a solution. You’re better off researching, questioning, and gathering facts. Keep your channels of communication open, and don’t try to pin anyone down for answers. You’ll accomplish a lot by keeping active and light.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You might come across strong opposition today. Someone may seem to want to cut straight through to your heart, Aries. In reality, this is a message reminding you to think about things in terms of the collective, the oneness of all. Be aware of a greater perspective in which you see more than just your side of the issue. Discuss the issues with others before making any major decisions.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Act on your instincts and you won’t go wrong, Taurus. You may need to give up control and put logical thinking aside. Let the wind take you where it will. Explore your feelings and how others influence them. It will be just about impossible to solidify any plans today. You’re better off exploring options and comparing notes with others. Don’t pigeonhole yourself into one way of thinking.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You have the missing piece that people need in every situation today, Gemini. Engage in light conversation in social situations, and turn your charm up high. You have the ability to make favourable impressions on just about everyone, so set the day off on the right foot. Get out of bed earlier than usual and get your blood pumping with a brisk walk around the neighbourhood.