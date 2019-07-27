Today in High Prairie – July 27, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 27, 2019

Triangle Hoedown Jamboree 11:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Marigold Mini-Golf open for play from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – July 27, 2019

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – July 27, 2019

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 27

1452 – Ludovico Sforza, commissioned The Last Supper.

1625 – Edward Montagu, 1st Earl of Sandwich.

1882 – Geoffrey de Havilland, British aircraft designer.

1922 – Bob Thiele, Impulse Records producer.

1922 – Norman Lear, All in the Family producer.

1923 – Masutatsu Oyama, founder of Kyokushin Karate.

1927 – Allen Breed, invented Auto Airbag Sensor.

1930 – Andy White, early Beatles drummer.

1933 – Nick Reynolds, The Kingston Trio singer.

1937 – Don Galloway, Ironside actor.

1938 – Gary Gygax, Dungeons & Dragons creator.

1944 – Bobbie Gentry, “Ode to Billy Joe” singer.

1948 – Peggy Fleming, American figure skater.

1949 – Maureen McGovern, “The Morning After” singer.

1950 – Michael Vaughn, Paper Lace singer.

1969 – Paul Levesque, WWF/WWE “Triple H” wrestler.

1980 – Dolph Ziggler, WWE wrestler.

1993 – Jordan Spieth, American pro golfer.

This Day in Local History – July 27

July 27, 1915: Alexandra Dickie, 30, drowns in the Heart River while ferrying horses across. Dickie first objected to using the ferry but later conceded. The body is not found until Aug. 1.

July 27, 1929: Construction begins on a new wing at St. Bruno Mission School in Joussard, which will permit the entire personnel to live under one roof.

July 27, 1962: James Steeves, 17, of Enilda, drowns in the East Prairie River.

July 27, 1969: Heber Keay passes away at the University Hospital in Edmonton.

July 27, 1970: Manager R. Mann helps cut the ribbon as the Toronto Dominion Bank celebrates its grand opening.

July 27, 1974: A head-on collision between a motorcycle and semi-trailer truck claims the life of High Prairie residents Garnet Fjeld, 21, and Robert F. Berry, 20.

July 27, 1994: South Peace News reports Dolly Wally wins first place in the Towns and Villages category in the Klondike Days Parade.

July 27, 1994: South Peace News reports that Falher’s Shawn Gervais is drafted by the NHL’s Tampa Bay Lightning.

July 27, 2001: Well-known High Prairie farmer and entrepreneur Dennis Vernon Cox dies at the age of 55 years from cancer.

July 27, 2001: Doris Sekulich, 60, wins a bronze medal at the Alberta Seniors Games in Lethbridge in snooker.

July 27, 2008: Curly’s Steak and Pizza is re-opened under the name Boondock’s Grill under the management of Seham and Ali Mouallem.

July 27, 2011: South Peace News reports on Northland School Division’s investigation into a regional high school for the region. Chair Jeff Chalifoux says nothing is written in stone.

July 27, 2014: The High Prairie Mosquito Titans baseball team wins the Mosquito A Tier 3 title at Jaycee Park after defeating the Jasper Bears 8-4 in the final.

This Day in World History – July 27

1549 – 1st Christian missionary in Japan arrives: Francis Xavier.

1586 – Sir Walter Raleigh brings first tobacco to England from Virginia.

1866 – Atlantic telegraph cable successfully laid [1,686 miles long].

1880 – Alexander P. Ashbourne patents a process for refining coconut oil.

1890 – Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh shoots himself, dies 2 days later.

1920 – Radio compass used for 1st time for aircraft navigation.

1921 – Frederick Banting and Charles Best isolate insulin in Toronto.

1931 – Grasshoppers in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota destroy crops.

1940 – Billboard magazine starts publishing bestseller charts.

1940 – Bugs Bunny, Warner Bros. cartoon character, created.

1953 – North Korea and the United Nations sign armistice.

1962 – Mariner 2 launched to Venus; flyby mission.

1987 – 1st expedited salvaging of Titanic wreck begins.

1988 – Radio Shack announces Tandy 1000 SL computer.

1990 – Zsa Zsa Gabor begins 3-day jail sentence for slapping policeman.

1991 – TV Guide publishes its 2,000th edition.

1999 – Tony Hawk is the first skateboarder to land a “900”.

2005 – NASA grounds the Space shuttle, pending an investigation.

2007 – Two news helicopters from Phoenix TV stations collide.

2013 – 1,000 inmates escape from a prison in Libya.

2015 – Fiat Chrysler fined record $105 million over recalls.

2017 – Amazon founder Jeff Bezos becomes world’s richest man [$91.4B].

Today’s Horoscopes – July 27

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Why me? You may feel like you ask yourself this question more than anyone else, Cancer. Your life may seem like an intense roller-coaster ride that never stops. But deep down you realize that you would have it no other way. Take a break from it all today if you can. Communicate your thoughts and feelings. By talking, you will feel much better about the situation.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Your brain may buzz like a beehive today, Leo. That’s good. There is a great deal of information to process now. Have you been thinking about buying some new electronic equipment or small appliances for your home? Now is a great time to do some research on this project before you hand over your credit card. Use today to gather facts.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Don’t automatically assume that you can work out all your problems alone, Virgo. Just talking things out with others may help shed light on a situation that baffled you earlier. Enlist the help of others in areas where you need it. Don’t be ashamed to ask for assistance. We all have problems and issues to deal with. You aren’t alone.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Get up early and get working, Libra. You have a lot of emotional and physical energy that should help you accomplish whatever you need to do. The planetary energy is on your side. Take advantage of it to say what’s on your mind and get a step closer to wherever you need to be. Your active, receptive nature is prominent. You should be able to find a healthy balance between giving and receiving.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Speak up today, Scorpio. Perhaps no one has heard your point of view in a while. More than likely, it’s incredibly important for them to hear it. Just because people don’t ask for your opinion doesn’t mean that it isn’t valid. You have incredible insight that others don’t have. Don’t assume that they know what you’re thinking even though you probably know what they’re thinking.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Someone has just turned on the fan and papers are flying everywhere, Sagittarius. The pace is picking up and you’re scrambling to pick up the pieces. Stay in close communication with others today, for this will be your saving grace. You may require others’ help to gather the documents that have blown across the room. Keep an eye on things so you don’t lose your place.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – No one is going to cater to your needs today, Capricorn, so get up and do things on your own. There’s little sympathy from others, and strong opinions are a dime a dozen. There’s a great deal of gossip buzzing around that you may be tempted to join. Don’t enable this sort of behaviour. It’s only going to alienate you from others in the end.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Listen closely to the wind, for the answers are blowing right in front of you, Aquarius. Make contact with people you haven’t heard from in a while. You can be quite productive today in unexpected situations. Ironically, the less you plan, the more you will accomplish. Be spontaneous. Revelations will come to you in a flash.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – You might be sidestepping in order to avoid a commitment today, Pisces. Don’t keep giving someone the runaround. Be strong and let people know your thoughts even if you think their feelings will be hurt. Your job is to protect your emotions. Other people can handle their own. Be aggressive if you have to. Your sanity depends on being true to yourself.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You’re at a dramatic climax in your monthly emotional cycle today, Aries. It’s quite possible that you will erupt like a volcano. Don’t be ashamed about releasing these emotions. Your feminine and masculine natures are connected, and they’re working harmoniously to express themselves to the fullest. Open up the gates of communication and let the stampede charge through.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your philanthropic side may want to come out and do good works today, Taurus. Your default mode is to care for others. This is fine, but make sure it doesn’t deplete your vital life force. The key is to offer advice and then walk away from the situation. You aren’t responsible for other people’s actions. Offer information, but leave the final decision up to the person you’re trying to help.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today is a terrific day, Gemini, and you can get a lot accomplished using your quick mind and sharp wit. Information is flying quickly. Grab what resonates with you and discard the rest. The more informed you are, the better equipped you will be to handle the decisions of the day. Get all the facts before you proceed.