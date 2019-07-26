Today in High Prairie – July 26, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 26, 2019

Triangle Hoedown Jamboree 11:45 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Marigold Mini-Golf open for play from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HP Golden Age Club floor curling at the centre at 1:30 p.m.

HP Palliative Care meeting at St. Mark’s Church at 5:30 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – July 26, 2019

Kailey Delorme, Mary Goede-Kohn, Erica Stout, Doug Fjeld, Haden Willier.

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – July 26, 2019

Aiden Richards, Shanee Lodge.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 26

1799 – Isaac Babbitt, invented Babbitt’s Metal.

1856 – George Bernard Shaw, Irish Dramatist.

1875 – Carl Jung, founded analytic psychology.

1895 – Gracie Allen, Burns & Allen comedienne.

1901 – John Bleifer, Highway to Heaven actor.

1909 – Vivian Vance, I Love Lucy actress.

1926 – James Best, The Dukes of Hazzard actor.

1928 – Peter Lougheed, 10th premier of Alberta.

1940 – Dobie Gray, Drift Away singer.

1943 – Mick Jagger, Rolling Stones vocalist.

1945 – Linda Harrison, Planet of Apes actress.

1945 – Helen Mirren, The Queen actress.

1949 – Roger Taylor, Queen rocker.

1956 – Dorothy Hamill, American figure skater.

1958 – Angela Hewitt, Canadian classical pianist.

1964 – Sandra Bullock, Speed actress.

1965 – Jeremy Piven, Serendipity actor.

1993 – Taylor Momsen, Gossip Girl singer.

This Day in Local History – July 26

July 26, 1920: A five-foot statue of St. Anne is erected in Joussard to serve as a place of pilgrimage each year.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News reports that the High Prairie Chamber of Commerce float Planet High Prairie [Flying Saucer] wins first prize in the Novelty category at the Edmonton Exhibition Parade.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News reports Cormode and Dixon of Edmonton is awarded a tender to build the new High Prairie police building for $107,000.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News reports the Alberta government will built a new high school in High Prairie.

July 26, 1967: South Peace News publishes a photo of Sid Brown’s perfect “29” cribbage hand, dealt to him against Robert Soderquist.

July 26, 1973: A jury cites exposure as the cause of death of Rose Badger, 16, of Sucker Creek, on April 29 after an inquest concludes in High Prairie.

July 26, 1978: Frank Trudeau takes over as High Prairie’s town administrator.

July 26, 1981: The High Prairie A’s bantam baseball team places third at provincials in Waskateneau.

July 26, 2000: South Peace News reports Keeweetinok Lakes RHA is given $55,000 for a study to determine the need for a new hospital in High Prairie.

July 26, 2000: South Peace News reports local photographer Jodi Sware wins the Canadian Wheat Board sponsored photography contest. Her photo will grace all CWB 2000-01 calendars.

July 26, 2001: High Prairie’s Peter Kushner is honoured by the Alberta Senior Citizens Sports and Recreation Association with a volunteer award presented in Lethbridge.

July 26, 2009: Eight-Ball player Doris Sekulich and the High Prairie floor curling team of Alicemary Olansky, Vicky Mazurek, Annie Blackhurst and Polly Stafford return from the Alberta 55+ Seniors Games with silver medals.

July 26, 2017: Big Lakes County takes the advice of its lawyer, telling then that golf carts are illegal to drive on hamlet roads.

July 26, 2018: Financially troubled Carillion Canada is out as the highway maintenance contractor for the High Prairie area, and replaced by Emcon Services.

This Day in World History – July 26

1579 – Francis Drake leaves San Francisco to cross Pacific Ocean.

1805 – Naples/Calabria struck by earthquake; about 26,000 die.

1847 – Moses Farmer builds 1st miniature train for children to ride.

1847 – Liberia becomes a sovereign nation.

1865 – The capital of New Zealand moves from Auckland to Wellington.

1891 – France annexes Tahiti.

1926 – Philippines government asks USA for a plebiscite on independence.

1936 – The Axis Powers decide to intervene in the Spanish Civil War.

1945 – Declaration of Potsdam: US, UK & China demand Japanese surrender.

1951 – Netherlands ends state of war with Germany.

1955 – Ted Allen throws a record 72 consecutive horseshoe ringers.

1956 – Egyptian President announces plan to nationalize Suez Canal.

1957 – USSR launches 1st intercontinental multistage ballistic missile.

1965 – Republic of Maldives gains independence from Britain.

1969 – Sharon Sites Adams, 39, becomes 1st lady to solo sail the Pacific.

1981 – 2 climbers fall 550 m down cliff near Angel Falls, Venezuela.

1982 – Canada’s Anik D1 Comsat launched by US Delta rocket.

1983 – Light flashes seen on Jupiter moon Io.

1990 – General Hospital records its 7,000th episode.

1991 – Pee Wee Herman is arrested in Florida, charged for exposing himself.

1993 – Mars Observer takes 1st photo of Mars, from 5 billion km.

2005 – Mumbai, India receives 39.17 inches in 24 hours.

2017 – Great Britain announces it will ban gas/diesel cars by 2040.

2017 – 3 live king cobras reported found inside potato chip cans.

2018 – Facebook loses 19% of value, or $119 billion market value, this day.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 26

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Things are slipping into place quite nicely for you, Cancer. Your persuasive manner and gentle nudges are enough to get people where you want them. Control is all yours if you want it. Remember that as you accept praise for success, you also need to be willing to accept the blame of failure. Any risks you take today will probably work out in your favour.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – When faced with 10 entrees on a menu, it may be hard for you to choose just one. Order two or more, Leo. Don’t let indecisiveness hinder you. At the same time, don’t view it as something negative. The key for today is to go with the flow. Expand your dreams as you wish. Have fun and be willing to take full responsibility for your actions.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Your dreams will never come true unless you believe in and act on them, Virgo. No one else is going to do it for you. Unless you have a fairy godmother, you need to take matters into your own hands. Realize that you can get there many different ways. The first step is always to believe in yourself and the fact that anything is possible. Today is a great day to let your imagination take charge.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – If people start to hassle you today or give you a hard time about your appearance, pay them no mind, Libra. You have the right to live your life any way you want. If that means you want to go around the house in a grubby shirt and sweatpants that haven’t been washed in months, so be it. Be the person you want to be.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Reach for the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, Scorpio. It’s closer than you think. Indeed, your dreams are completely within your reach. There are forces at work today helping you to achieve your goals. You should be in a positive mood all day, and people will be very responsive to you. Let your fantasies lead the way.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Today is your day to dream big, Sagittarius. Think about what you want most out of life. Aim at the stars. There’s no limit to how far you can go. Your only limitation is your imagination. Don’t worry if your plan doesn’t seem to make rational sense. Worry more about what you want and less about how you’re going to get it.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Expand your mind to its furthest reaches today, Capricorn. There’s an incredible opportunity opening up in which you can make great strides in a creative realm. Follow the music today. Pick up an instrument, go to the record store, or listen to a live band. Let the artist within you have room to shine. Shoot for a goal and don’t stop until you reach it.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your mind may seem rather cloudy today, Aquarius, but don’t let this hinder you. In fact, you can use this dreamy feeling to your advantage. Try to bring more magic into your life. The more you accept your bizarre feelings and ideas, the more things will fall into place. Don’t think that everything in life has to be completely rational.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – This is an excellent day for you, Pisces, in which your emotions will be strong. Trust that your instincts are serving you well, better than any other sign. You have nothing to lose by following you heart. This is an important time for you to rekindle the dreams that you’ve let smolder. Bring more of your fantasy world into your everyday life.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Things may get a bit confusing today, Aries. Don’t feel like you need to make sense of it all. In fact, that may be impossible. Whatever you do, make sure you’re being yourself. Let your creative nature shine through. Other people are quite malleable, so you should take the lead in just about any situation. Make sure that you’re considerate of other people’s needs.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Mix your reality with a bit of fantasy today, Taurus. Kick back for a while and rest. Try to spend time meditating and clearing your head of daily worries. Calming, relaxing activities are the best way to spend today. Take walks with friends and go deep into conversation about outlandish subjects. Give yourself time and space to dream.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Let yourself go into creative mode today, Gemini. Drift into a whole other world. Escape your present reality and explore your fantasies through artistic endeavours. Dream as big as your mind will allow. There’s no limit to the things that can be realized on a day like this. Push your limits and test your boundaries. You may be able to soar much higher than you think.