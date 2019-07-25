Today in High Prairie – July 25, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 25, 2019

Triangle Hoedown Jamboree 6:30-11 p.m.

CRC Backyardigans at HP CRC office at 10 a.m.

Marigold BBQ outside their building 11:30-2 p.m.

CRC Baby & Me at East Prairie Parent Link Centre at 1 p.m.

CRC Community Gardens from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 6-8 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – July 25, 2019

Maureena Abram, Charlene Porisky, Michael Rothwell, Shawn Rich.

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – July 25, 2019

Miranda Samuelson, Wade McCotter.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 25

1861 – Andrew C. Lawson, 1st to name San Andreas Fault.

1874 – Sergey Lebedev, mass-produced synthetic rubber.

1884 – Davidson Black, Canadian ID’ed Peking Man.

1917 – Whipper Billy Watson, Canadian pro wrestler.

1920 – Rosalind Franklin, cp-discoverer DNA structure.

1923 – Estelle Getty, The Golden Girls actress.

1923 – Jerry Paris, Dick Van Dyke Show actor.

1943 – Janet Margolin, Take the Money & Run actress.

1943 – Tom Dawes, Alka-Seltzer jingle writer.

1954 – Ken Greer, Red Rider guitarist.

1954 – Walter Payton, Chicago Bear “Sweetness”.

1957 – Ray Billingsley, Curtis cartoonist.

1967 – Matt LeBlanc, Friends actor [Joey].

1967 – Wendy Robinson, Steve Harvey Show actress.

1971 – Roger Creager, American country music singer.

1978 – Louise Brown, 1st In Vitro fertilized baby.

1985 – Jasmine Lennard, Big Brother TV actress.

This Day in Local History – July 25

July 25, 1914: The Grouard News reports the town will be the base of winter operations for the Edmonton, Dunvegan and British Columbia Railroad.

July 25, 1956: A.F. Menzies publishes the first issue of the High Prairie Progress newspaper. It publishes each Wednesday in High Prairie with a subscription price of $2 per year.

July 25, 1956: The High Prairie Progress reports the town’s men’s fire hose laying team places second to Westlock while the ladies team wins their part of the competition.

July 25, 1973: High Prairie town council passes a curfew bylaw stating youths 16 years and under must be off the streets by 10 p.m. RCMP Cpl. Bill McCoy says the bylaw will be enforced.

July 25, 1973: South Peace News News reports that Mr. Halldorson opens High Prairie Realty.

July 25, 1974: A thief smashes the window at the High Prairie Liquor Store, grabs three cases of beer and leaves.

July 25, 1975: The Alberta government called for tenders for the construction of a 52,000 square foot addition to the existing 5,000 square feet at the High Prairie Hospital.

July 25, 1989: Eight people are injured when a Greyhound bus rolls onto its side near Canyon Creek.

July 25, 1990: South Peace News reports Merner’s IDA Drugstore owner Murray Johnson decides to retire and move to Calgary.

July 25, 2001: Driftpile is placed on emergency alert due to rising waters in the Driftpile River. Eventually, no one is evacuated.

July 25, 2012: The Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture holds a barbecue to officially open their new $25,000 playground.

July 25, 2012: High Prairie town council bans audio recording at meetings.

July 25, 2012: Alberta Municipal Affairs appoints Sandra Dohei as the Town of High Prairie’s official administrator.

July 25, 2014: The High Prairie Community Beautification Association is ordered to disperse over $50,000 generated from casinos after it is deemed they were not eligible for the money.

July 25, 2017: History is made in High Prairie when ATCO Electric installs the first three LED streetlights in town.

This Day in World History – July 25

1814 – Battle of Niagara Falls: Americans defeat British.

1814 – George Stephenson introduces his first steam locomotive.

1854 – Walter Hunt awardeded 1st U.S. patent for paper shirt collar.

1871 – Carousel patented by Wilhelm Schneider.

1897 – Writer Jack London sails to join the Klondike Gold Rush.

1907 – Korea becomes a protectorate of Japan.

1909 – 1st successful airplane flight across English Channel.

1917 – Sir Thomas Whyte introduces 1st income tax in Canada.

1944 – 1st jet fighter used in combat.

1963 – US, Russia & Britain sign nuclear Test ban treaty.

1964 – Beatles’ album “A Hard Day’s Night” goes #1 for 14 weeks.

1966 – Supremes release “You Can’t Hurry Love”.

1981 – Voyager 2 encounters Saturn.

1983 – 1st non-human primate [baboon] conceived in a lab dish.

1984 – Cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya 1st woman to walk in space.

1985 – Spokeswoman for Rock Hudson confirms he has AIDS.

1987 – USSR launches Kosmos 1870, 15-ton Earth-study satellite.

1994 – Jordan and Israeli end 46 year state of war.

2007 – Pratibha Patil is sworn in as India’s 1st female President.

2016 – Verizon announces $4.83 billion purchase of Yahoo.

2017 – Report: sperm counts have halved in last 40 years.

2018 – Liquid lake found on Mars under its South Pole.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 25

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The intensity of the day may bring unexpected opposition, Cancer. Whether it’s verbalized or not, the confrontations are quite real. Don’t underestimate a loved one’s emotions. Stand up to these issues and be realistic about their solutions. No one expects you to have all the answers, so don’t pretend to. We’re all human and we all make mistakes.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Give your loved ones the attention they need today, Leo. Don’t let another day go by without saying you love them. Life is short and getting shorter with each passing day. Be confrontational about a serious issue that needs addressing. You’re responsible for your feelings. Don’t play the victim. You’ll only experience more pain and resentment later.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Don’t run away from the tension today, Virgo. Any emotional stress you feel will be compounded if it isn’t dealt with right away. Be in the moment while the moment is here. The more you face the present, the less you will regret in the future. Clear up any sticky situation that arises and move forward. People may not understand your needs and concerns until you clearly verbalize them.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Stop hiding behind your intellectual barrier, Libra. Playing games will get you nowhere. True strength is standing up and demonstrating that you can say what you feel in any situation, especially regarding a close loved one. If you feel the need to say something, say it. Don’t wait until the situation escalates to an unhealthy argument before you finally get your feelings out.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Stop trying to feel everyone else’s emotions and focus on yours, Scorpio. Being empathetic is certainly laudable, but at some point you need to face the music and look in the mirror. Make a clear distinction between your needs and those of others. Express your feelings. Ask for help if you need it. Other people aren’t mind readers. They probably have no idea what you’re feeling.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It may seem like neither side of the bed is the right side to wake up on today, Sagittarius. The only solution may be is to just go back to dreamland if you can. If you can’t, focus on your heart, because it’s trying to tell you it needs some attention. Emotions may be running high, so be careful how you treat yourself and others.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – You may feel like you’re being double-crossed by a loved one today, Capricorn. Maybe your words are being used against you in such a way that makes you look like the bad guy. When it comes to making a rebuttal on your behalf, let the other person know that you’re confronting them about their behaviour and not their person.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – You may say one thing one minute and the opposite the next, Aquarius. Most of the time you jump from one issue to the next with no hassle, but today people probably will call you on it. Think about what you mean before you say it. Don’t do all your thinking aloud so others can hear. Your continuous thought process might be mistaken for your final analysis. Confusion could ensue.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – The tension in the air might be what you need in order to become more aware of subconscious issues that affect your behaviour, Pisces. There’s a great deal that you need to get off your chest. The more honest you can be about the pain people have caused you, the more love will flow in the future. Open the communication channels.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Stop being an enabler to someone you care about, Aries. You may let someone continue a dangerous addictive behaviour simply because you want to avoid a confrontation. Realize that this behaviour is doing neither of you any good. The more you continue to perpetrate the lie, the more it will hurt all parties involved. Be open and honest with your concerns.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You may have some issues with food, Taurus. Maybe your sense of self-worth isn’t at its highest, and you’re trying to make up for this by sabotaging your relationship with your body. Food is healthy nourishment that you need in order to survive. Your body deserves respect, and you need to give it the proper fuel it needs to be healthy.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – If there’s an issue with your partner that needs airing, this is a good time to do it, Gemini. Don’t hold back just to maintain the equilibrium in the relationship. Don’t sacrifice your peace of mind just to keep from rocking the boat. Refusing to face reality just to keep up an easy facade isn’t doing anyone a bit of good. Be totally honest with yourself, your feelings, and other people.