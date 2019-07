Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 24, 2019

Big Lakes County meets at 10 a.m.

Marigold Farmer’s Market from 1-6 p.m.

Parents n’ Tots in Kinuso at 1 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 1-3 p.m.

CRC Community Gardens from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

CRC Summer Splash at Aquatics Centre 5:45 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – July 24, 2019

Adelaide Veniot, Marvin Cunningham.

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – July 24, 2019

Banks Lightning, Billy Ray Chalifoux Jr., Blossom Prentice, Morgan Saitz, Sharlee Samuelson.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 24

1683 – Simón Bolívar, Bolivia named for him.

1802 – Alexandre Dumas, The Three Musketeers author.

1897 – Amelia Earhart, female aviator who disappeared.

1899 – Chief Dan George, Canadian First Nations author.

1914 – Frances Kelsey, stopped Thalidomide use in US.

1924 – Charles K. Johnson, Flat Earth Society president.

1936 – Mark Goddard, Lost in Space actor.

1936 – Ruth Buzzi, Laugh-In actress.

1940 – Dan Hedaya, Cheers actor [Carla’s husband].

1942 – Chris Sarandon, Dog Day Afternoon actor.

1948 – Marvin the Martian, Looney Tunes character.

1949 – Michael Richards, Seinfeld actor [ Kramer].

1951 – Lynda Carter, Wonder Woman actress.

1963 – Julie Krone, 1st female to win Belmont Stakes.

1964 – Barry Bonds, MLB Home Run King [762].

1969 – Jennifer Lopez, American pop singer.

1975 – Torrie Wilson, American WWF wrestler.

1987 – Mara Wilson, Mrs. Doubtfire actresss.

This Day in Local History – July 24

July 24, 1968: South Peace News reports on High Prairie’s challenge to Peace River to give the most blood at upcoming blood donor clinics. All in fun, Peace River Mayor Whitmey says, “We accept the challenge and will beat those bloody leaches.”

July 24, 1972: A study by the Peace River Regional Planning Commission predicts in 20 years Grande Prairie and Peace River will be cities. High Prairie, High Level, Falher and Fairview are predicted to be other major centres.

July 24, 1985: No one is injured in a fire which guts the High Prairie Provincial Building destroying the records in 13 government offices. The fire started in an interior incinerator.

July 24, 1985: South Peace News reports Earle Mast, 57, is found guilty in an Edmonton court of impersonating a police officer and other charges arising from incidents in McLennan and High Prairie.

July 24-25, 1985: Two members of the Health Facilities Review Committee investigate complaints at the High Prairie Hospital.

July 24, 1991: South Peace News reports that Jaime Erasmus is awarded two gold medals after the completion of the Alberta Northwest Summer Games after it’s discovered that the original gold medal winner is too old to compete in her event.

July 24, 1992: Kinuso celebrates the opening of their new Seniors Centre.

July 24, 1993: Quin Sekulich wins a silver medal in the triple jump and a bronze in the long jump at the Alberta Outdoor Track and Field Meet in Calgary.

July 24, 1995: The public is enraged to hear that Harvey James Mitchell, 19, pleads guilty in court to assaulting two Marigold Enterprises clients.

July 24, 1997: The High Prairie recreation board shuns an idea to sell booze in the Sports Palace arena.

July 24, 2006: Six cars jump the tracks at a derailment near Triangle. No environmental damage or injuries occur.

July 24, 2011: Several local seniors return home with medals from the Alberta 55 Plus Summer Games in Fairview. Dorothy Calvert and Lloyd Gauchier win gold medals in golf, Doug Flett bronze in golf, Erwyn Marx and John Turner bronze in tennis, and Frank Tries in shot put and discus.

July 24, 2012: Concrete is poured to begin construction of POPS Home Hardware’s new building.

July 24, 2013: A photo of a lost dog in a Spotlight story is seen by two little girls, Amber and Ashlinn Brown, who are later reunited with their dog after two years.

July 24, 2015: Martin Deerline celebrates its grand opening in its new building.

July 24, 2016: The High Prairie Peewee A Chiefs win silver medals at Provincials after losing the final 12-1 to the host Clive Hornets.

This Day in World History – July 24

1487 – Citizens in Netherlands rebel against ban on foreign beer.

1534 – Jacques Cartier lands in Canada, claims it for France.

1567 – Mary Queen of Scots is forced to abdicate; son, 1, assumes throne.

1673 – Edmund Halley enters Oxford as an undergraduate.

1823 – Slavery is abolished in Chile.

1847 – Brigham Young and his Mormon followers arrive at Salt Lake City.

1847 – Rotary-type printing press patented.

1851 – Window tax abolished in Britain.

1911 – American explorer Hiram Bingham discovers Machu Picchu.

1917 – Trial of Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari begins for spying.

1929 – NY to San Francisco foot race ends after 2 1/2 months.

1934 – 1st ptarmigan hatched and reared in captivity in Ithaca, NY.

1944 – 300 allied bombers drop fire bombs on Allied/German positions.

1967 – The Beatles sign a petition in Times to legalize marijuana.

1967 – Charles de Gaulle says, “Vive le Quebec libre!”

1982 – “Eye Of The Tiger” by Survivor from “Rocky III” tops charts.

1987 – IBM-PC DOS Version 3.3 [updated] released.

1991 – Scientists find a planet outside of solar system.

1998 – “Saving Private Ryan” starring Tom Hanks is released.

2009 – FINA Congress votes to ban all body-length swimsuits.

2018 – 1st bison born in Banff National Park in 140 years.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 24

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Desire is the name of the game today, Cancer. If you want it, you can get it, but it won’t come easily. The prize will go to the person who desires it the most. Show the people around you how much you can accomplish. You will impress others with your incredible drive and determination. Don’t fall victim to the wasp that could sting you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today is like playing a game on your home field, Leo. You have fans supporting you and you know the territory. Take advantage of the little things that you have going for you. There is a dramatic force at work that is erratic but extremely powerful as long as you maintain control. Stay focused on your goals. True happiness is only a small step away.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Enlist the help of others today, Virgo. Information exchange is key to putting the last few puzzle pieces into place. Doing things on your own is important and necessary, but at some point you need to realize that the next major step requires a certain amount of input from others. Gather data and apply it to your situation. Don’t become a leech or burden to others.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – This is an excellent day for you, Libra. Celebrate. Your ego is strong. Beautiful things are flowing your way. You should enjoy a good mood that will attract favourable people and situations to you. There’s virtually no limit to the expansiveness of this day. One thing to watch out for is arrogance. Be proud but not obnoxious.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your emotions may be a bit erratic. It may be hard for you to focus on anything today, Scorpio. Things continue to shift from one topic to the next with little resolution. Others aren’t apt to be very sympathetic to your feelings, so don’t expect it. You will only set yourself up for disappointment. It’s a better day to focus on your head rather than your heart.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – There’s an extra blast of wind ready to fill your sails today, Sagittarius, so make sure you have both hands on the tiller. Whichever way your rudder is pointed is the direction you will go. Once you get on course, it will be difficult for you to readjust your position, so make sure your compass is properly set. Continue with your journey, full speed ahead.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The energy of the day is erratic, and you will probably be hopping all over the place, Capricorn. Don’t worry about trying to firm up any plans at this time. You may feel like you’re trying to grab a slippery fish with greased hands. If so, don’t worry about it. Let the fish swim away for now. Relax. You can always catch another one later if you need to.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Get up and get going today, Aquarius. You have no time to lose. Your mind will be busy tackling many tasks, but this suits you just fine. You’re well equipped to deal with the many frantic situations that are likely to come up. There’s a great deal of strength to your emotions that you can use to connect with others and communicate your thoughts in a healthy manner.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your heart could experience some wild fluctuations today, Pisces. It may seem as if your emotions are on a derailing train. The best thing to do if this is the case is sit by yourself and write them down. Compose a letter, song, or journal entry. You’re much less confused than you think. When in doubt, consult someone you love and trust. Go with your instincts.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Suddenly things are coming to a head for you, Aries. The drama is escalating and you aren’t sure if you can remember all your lines. Take things one step at a time. Deal with the issues as they come. If you get ahead of yourself, you might be overwhelmed by the fear that the situation will be more than you can handle. Don’t sweat the small stuff.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your focus will centre on your emotions today, Taurus, although being centered in itself will be quite a challenge. You may feel like a yo-yo in someone else’s hand. Don’t fall prey to victimization. Stand up for yourself even if it means that others get upset. You’re responsible for your feelings and no one else’s.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Maintaining equilibrium may not be the easiest task today, but if anyone can do it, you can, Gemini. Strong opinions from others could crop up to challenge you. You have a great deal of ammunition in your arsenal. You can learn quite a bit by accepting this challenge and engaging in a heated debate. Have faith in yourself.