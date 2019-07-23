Today in High Prairie – July 23, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmaill.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 23, 2019

Robotics Camp in HP at NLC Campus.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 10 a.m.-noon.

Parents n’ Tots in Enilda at 10 a.m.

Baby & Me at HP CRC office at 1 p.m.

Parents n’ Tots at Faust at 1 p.m.

HP Golden Age Club floor curling at the centre at 1:30 p.m.

CRC Community Gardens from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

HP town council meets at 7 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthday – High Prairie – July 23, 2019

Brent Lochhead.

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – July 23, 2019

Dennis MacDonald.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 23

1503 – Anna of Bohemia, “Queen of the Romans”

1849 – Geza Zichy, famous one-armed pianist.

1864 – Apolinario Mabini, 1st PM of the Philippines.

1884 – Albert Warner, Warner Bros. Studio founder.

1908 – Karl Swenson, Little House on Prairie actor.

1921 – Peter Twiss, 1st to Exceed 1,000 mph.

1928 – Vera Rubin, discovered dark matter.

1933 – Bert Convy, Tattletales TV host.

1947 – David Essex, Rock On singer.

1950 – Blair Thornton, BTO guitarist.

1950 – Ian Thomas, Painted Ladies singer.

1961 – Woody Harrelson, Cheers sctor [Woody].

1962 – Eriq La Salle, ER Actor [Dr. Peter Benton].

1965 – “Slash”, Guns N’ Roses guitarist.

1973 – Monica Lewinsky, Bill Clinton Scandal woman.

1876 – Jonathan Gallant, Canadian musician.

1989 – Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter series actor.

This Day in Local History – July 23

July 23, 1914: The Peace River Record begins publishing with Chas Frederick as publisher.

July 23, 1969: South Peace News reports of a hailstorm five miles west of town that severely damaged crops and wiped out gardens.

July 23, 1969: South Peace News reports The Bay’s $35,000 renovation is complete.

July 23, 1975: The High Prairie Reporter publishes its last edition ending an 18-month run.

July 23, 1983: Despite being open for nearly four years, Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park celebrates its official grand opening.

July 23, 1984: A prominent local businessman’s four-year battle with cancer ends as Peter Schell dies at the age of 60.

July 23, 1985: Six people are injured in a head-on collision at Faust.

July 23, 2000: High Prairie Dolphins swimmers Leslie Pollack, Erin Pollack and Nicole Vandermeulen win seven medals at the Alberta Summer Games in Grande Prairie.

July 23, 2001: RCMP officials announce that Sgt. Dan McNaughton is hired as High Prairie’s new staff sergeant.

July 23, 2008: Joanne Smith writes in her High Prairie Golf column that High Prairie’s Kelly Masson records a rare eagle on the sixth hole.

July 23, 2017: The High Prairie Royals win the Alberta Mosquito A Tier 1 baseball title after defeating the NEX Pirates 19-13 in Provost.

This Day in World History – July 23

1764 – James Otis publishes views on taxation without representation.

1798 – Napoleon captures Alexandria, Egypt.

1829 – William Burt patents America’s first typewriter.

1840 – Union Act passed uniting Upper & Lower Canada.

1888 – John Boyd Dunlop applies to patent pneumatic tire.

1904 – Ice cream cone created during St Louis World Fair.

1929 – The Fascist government in Italy bans use of foreign words.

1931 – France says it can’t afford to send a team to 1932 LA Olympics.

1937 – Isolation of pituitary hormone announced.

1944 – Soviet Army marches into Poland.

1956 – Bell X-2 rocket plane sets aircraft speed record of 3,050 kph.

1965 – The Beatles’ “Help” is released in UK.

1967 – 1st successful liver transplant performed.

1982 – US FCC approves AM stereo radio.

1982 – International Whaling Commission votes for total ban on whaling.

1983 – Air Canada Flight 143 runs out of fuel; lands at Gimli, Manitoba.

1989 – FOX-TV tops ABC, NBC & CBS for 1st time.

1994 – All 40,000 ceiling tiles in Seattle Kingdome must be replaced.

1995 – Comet Hale-Bopp is discovered, becomes visible 1 year later.

2008 – Cape Verde joins the World Trade Organization [153rd member].

2015 – NASA announces discovery of the most Earth-like planet yet.

2018 – Japan records its highest-ever temperature at 41.1C.

2018 – Slum homes for 30,000 people demolished in Nairobi, Kenya.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 23

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Don’t let things stagnate, Cancer. It’s time to take action. See how far rather than deep you can go in everything you do today. Cover a wide range of topics and pick up a magazine or two. Take a break from your usual emotional intensity and enjoy the sunshine and the light conversation. Keep it all energetic and upbeat. Take action when you see that things are lagging.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – You may feel like you’ve come into the light today, Leo. A weight has been lifted, but there is still a great deal of emotional drama that needs to work itself out. Go for a walk or jog this afternoon and work on increasing your lung capacity. Get your heart rate up and feel your blood pumping. The more active you are, the more you will be able to sort through your situation.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Take a break from your steady climb today, Virgo. Look at things around you. Enjoy a night out with friends and take an active role in the conversation. See a movie or play. Do more socializing and you will be able to release some of the tension that you might not even realize you have inside. Get the energy moving again. Take an active role and keep up with the beat.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Pay attention to the news today, Libra, and not just the mainstream news but the offbeat, smaller publications, too. Question what you hear and read. Take an active role to increase your knowledge of the world. Take responsibility for your citizenship by keeping an eye on what’s going on. Information is an important part of gaining power.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Today is a great day to jump out of bed and get things done, Scorpio. You may feel indecisive, but don’t sweat it. You don’t have to make any great commitments. You will do fine jumping around from task to task. Get out into the open and say what’s on your mind. Engage in some sort of physical activity that gets you breathing deeply.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – The name of the game today is action, Sagittarius. The air has cleared, and it feels like a weight has been lifted off your shoulders. You might experience a sudden burst of physical energy, pushing you to get out and walk or go for a long bike ride. Enjoy the wind in your hair. Release your pent-up emotions in the open air.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Take some of that knowledge you’ve gathered and processed over the past few weeks and begin to spread it around, Capricorn. It’s time to put your communication skills to work. Your emotions are strongly tied to your actions, and things will take on a much lighter tone than they have had in the past couple of days. Take deep breaths and find a way to release your pent-up tension.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Your physical stamina is apt to be strong today, Aquarius. You should consider going to the gym to release some of that pent-up energy. Engage in team sports or something that involves strategy and good coordination. Pick up a tennis racquet or join a basketball game. Your high energy will be the key to coming out on top.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Take a break from the seriousness that has prevailed over the past couple days, Pisces. Upbeat conversations are the way to navigate through today’s waters. You might notice that others are more actively communicating and that words are especially effective. You talk and people listen. Do your share of listening, too. The conscious exchange of ideas is critical on a day like this.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Jump back on stage and say what you have to say, Aries. Your participation in the conversation is critical to maintaining a healthy energy flow. The things you say will have a profound effect on others, so chose your words carefully. Enjoy a physical activity that involves a group. Make it a social event. Be an active participant in all situations today.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Your solid grounding may become a bit unstable today, Taurus, but don’t worry about it. Be a little more flexible and release your tight grip on the situation. Infuse laughter and playfulness into the picture. The exchange of ideas is critical. Get out of the house and into a social arena where you can enjoy lighthearted conversations.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – There’s no excuse for laziness today, Gemini. Get out of bed before noon. The more active you are, the happier you will be. Come out of your cave and express your thoughts to others. Get out in the open air and listen to what the wind has to say. Be active and flexible. There’s nothing heavy about people’s emotions today, so keep things light and active.