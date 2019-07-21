Today in High Prairie – July 22, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmaill.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 22, 2019

Off to a Good Start [prenatal] at HP CRC Office at 1 p.m.

CRC Bright Beginnings at Gift Lake at 1 p.m.

Free Play at HP CRC Office 1-3 p.m.

CRC Community Gardens from 3:30-5:30 p.m.

HP Golden Age Club floor shuffleboard at the centre at 7 p.m.

AA meets at the HP Church of the Nazarene at 7:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 22, 2019

Samantha Nemec, Alie Dumont.

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – July 22, 2019

Terry Bellerose.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 22

1478 – Philip I, “The Handsome” Spanish King.

1889 – James Whale, Frankenstein director.

1907 – Zubir Said, wrote Singapore’s national anthem

1908 – Amy Vanderbilt, American etiquette authority.

1930 – Marcia Henderson, Peter Pan actress.

1934 – Louise Fletcher, One Flew over Cuckoo’s Nest actress.

1940 – Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! TV host.

1941 – Ron Turcotte, Canadian jockey.

1944 – Rick Davies, Supertramp vocalist.

1947 – Don Henley, Eagles drummer/vocalist.

1955 – Willem Dafoe, Platoon actor.

1857 – Dave Stieb, Toronto Blue Jay.

1964 – David Spade, Saturday Night Live actor.

1965 – Shawn Michaels, WWF/WWE wrestler.

1992 – Selena Gomez, Stars Dance actress/singer.

2013 – Prince George, 3rd in Line to English throne.

This Day in Local History – July 22

July 22, 1968: High Prairie’s Matt Zahacy is fined $10 and costs in provincial court after pleading guilty to driving a tractor on a highway with no rubber tires.

July 22, 1984: High Prairie Dolphins’ swimmer Andrew Howard sets an Alberta record in the boy’s 15-16 years 50-metre freestyle race. No time is published.

July 22, 1984: Valerie Bodette is crowned Winagami Lake Beach Queen.

July 22, 1988: A fire at Buchanan Lumber’s third yard damages the electrical room, one edger, part of the main carriage and other equipment. Damage is later estimated at $250,000.

July 22, 1995: Carman Moen celebrates the grand opening of Workmasters Safety and Workwear.

July 22, 1998: South Peace News reports Mayor Diana Oliver says the High Prairie recreation board is dysfunctional and must be disbanded.

July 22, 2000: Doris Villeneuve celebrates the grand opening of the Fisherman’s Diner in Joussard.

July 22, 2006: The High Prairie Playboys win the Alberta Masters Fastball title in Calihoo after defeating Bonnyville 16-7 and 10-5.

July 22, 2008: The Grouard 86’ers advance to the High Prairie Men’s Fastball League final with a 9-3 win over the Peavine Boyz. Grouard wins the series three straight.

July 22, 2009: The High Prairie and Area Concerned Citizens Health Committee holds its first meeting.

July 22, 2015: Big Lakes County declares a state of agricultural disaster. Poor hay and crop conditions prompt the action.

This Day in World History – July 22

1729 – Diamonds found in Minas Geras, Brazil.

1793 – Alexander Mackenzie reaches the Pacific Ocean.

1918 – Lightning kills 504 sheep in Utah’s Wasatch National Park.

1933 – 1st solo flight round the world 7 days, 19 hrs.

1934 – John Dillinger is mortally wounded by FBI agents.

1942 – Warsaw Ghetto Jews [300,000] sent to Treblinka Extermination Camp.

1959 – Ed Wood’s “Plan 9 From Outer Space” called one of worse films ever.

1962 – 1st US Venus probe, Mariner 1, fails at lift-off.

1963 – The Beatles release “Introducing the Beatles”.

1972 – Venera 8 makes soft landing on Venus.

1983 – Dick Smith makes 1st solo helicopter flight around the world.

1992 – Colombian drug lord Pablo Escobar escapes prison.

1994 – 23rd & last part of Comet Shoemaker-Levy hit Jupiter.

1994 – O.J. Simpson pleads “Absolutely 100% Not Guilty” of murder.

2011 – Norway is the victim of twin terror attacks.

2015 – ‘Oldest’ Qur’an fragments discovered date back to AD 568-645.

2016 – Manufacture of world’s last videocassette occurs this month.

2018 – Heatwave in Japan kills 11 in one day.

2018 – Lone gunman shooting kills 3, injures 13 in Toronto.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 22

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Tension may arise today, Cancer. It’s possible that you’re either too dreamy or too practical to deal effectively with the issue. It’s important to strike a balance. The toughest part will be finding others who agree with you. The people you’re in conflict with aren’t likely to budge from their position. You may have to be flexible in order to reach a compromise.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Yesterday’s trajectory may run into trouble today, Leo. Your intrinsically dreamy nature is dragging down the action you initiated. This conflict could create tension that will be difficult to resolve. Your emotions may deceive you, so try not to get pulled off course by a passing whim. Try to keep your feelings grounded.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Try to align your mind with your emotions today, Virgo. It’s possible that a powerful yet subtle force is slowly pulling you off track. If so, you should think about taking a break and doing some fast-paced physical activity to get your heart rate up and blood pumping. Jogging will help clear your head and enable you to think more rationally about decisions you need to make.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – An emotional issue could be rubbing you the wrong way, Libra. Your impulse is to escape. Try to do so in a healthy manner. Go see a movie or read a book. Don’t fall prey to the temptation to indulge in alcohol or food. This will only push the problems away temporarily. When they resurface again, they may be even harder to handle.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Your artistic side wants to take to the airwaves in some way, Scorpio. Perhaps you should consider building a website or becoming a commentator on a local radio show. Your dreams need a vehicle in order to reach their audience. Find the means. You have the ability to inspire a many people. Take this ability seriously and make use of your creative talents.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – It may be apparent that what was so light and active yesterday is running into a few roadblocks today, Sagittarius. You’re suddenly heading into a brick wall with some of the projects you’ve been working on. Suddenly there’s a more reserved tone to things and you may lose precious momentum. Use this time to back off and reassess the wisdom of your direction.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – The pace of things is likely to slow compared to what it was yesterday, Capricorn. This is probably best. Take this time to plan and stabilize. You’ve plowed, sown, and reaped the fields. Now stop and assess what you’ve produced and decide what to do with it. Take things one step at a time and don’t get ahead of yourself. Be patient and things will naturally come your way.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – There may be dreaminess about your emotions today, Aquarius, which could keep you from focusing on the task at hand. The aspects dictate that people may be stubborn and confused, and you’re likely to be one of them. Your mind may seem to be going in two different directions and you aren’t sure which way to proceed. Try to incorporate more of your dreams into your waking reality.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Little voices whisper in your ear and ask you to take flight and join them in the clouds, Pisces. There’s tension between what your heart and mind tell you. They’re pulling you in very different directions. Don’t be surprised if today’s energy leaves you confused by sunset. Don’t stress about making hard decisions or commitments.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Something or someone may prod you to take action today, Aries. It may be best if you beat them to it and motivate yourself. Break away from the herd and go wherever you want to go. It’s likely that you will run into conflict regarding an issue you feel strongly about. People may be stubborn, so prepare for a stalemate rather than any sort of resolution.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – You might experience a great deal of emotional confusion, Taurus. There’s a debate brewing inside you, and you’re having a hard time deciding whether to be practical or more fanciful. Looking to others for help may only add to the problem, so take other people’s advice with a grain of salt. If nothing seems clear, wait out the storm and proceed when you have a better handle on the weather.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – It will be a challenge to keep your emotions on an even keel today, Gemini. Conflict may be brewing and you might fear it could get out of hand. Everything will work out. Don’t add to the pressure. The best solution is to escape into reverie and come back to Earth when the storm has passed. Don’t try to untangle the knots if they won’t give.