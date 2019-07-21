Today in High Prairie – July 21, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmaill.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 21, 2019

Attend the church of your choice.

Marigold Mini-Golf open for play from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

HP Golden Age Club cribbage at the centre at 1:30 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 21, 2019

Arne Johansson.

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – July 21, 2019

Jesse James Courtoreille, Mario Colangelo.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 21

1816 – Paul von Reuter, founder of Reuters News Agency.

1851 – Sam Bass, US Old West train robber.

1898 – Sara Carter, American country musician.

1899 – Ernest Hemingway, Old Man and the Sea author.

1911 – Marshall McLuhan, Canadian writer.

1924 – Don Knotts, Andy Griffth Show actor.

1929 – “Cowboy” Bob Orton, American pro wrestler.

1931 – Plas Johnson, Pink Panther theme musician.

1948 – Cat Stevens, rock vocalist.

1948 – Garry Trudeau, Doonesbury Cartoonist.

1949 – Al Hrabosky, “Mad Hungarian” MLB pitcher.

1951 – Robin Williams, Mork & Mindy actor.

1955 – Tacho Ocheriski, Putting on the Ritz singer.

1957 – Jon Lovitz, Saturday Night Live actor.

1960 – Lance Guest, Lou Grant actor.

1980 – Tailor James, Canadian model.

This Day in Local History – July 21

July 21, 1913: Grouard attains town status. Elections are set for Aug. 19.

July 21, 1915: Alberta votes in favour of prohibition 46,987 to 27,752 in early returns. Later, the final vote is reported to be 51,412 to 30,843.

July 21, 1934: Father Normandeau is named the first Parish Priest of Ste. Anne Parish in Joussard.

July 21, 1969: The Edmo Peyre family is one of 25 families recognized in Alberta by the Edmonton Exhibition Association during the first Farm Family Awards in Edmonton.

July 21, 1971: South Peace News reports 40 per cent of crops in the South Peace area have been lost due to flood damage after seeding.

July 21, 1985: Marv Hopkins shoots a one over par 35 to win a fun event at the High Prairie golf course. Each golfer was only allowed to use one club for each hole played in the tournament.

July 21, 1986: Wilfred and Julie Couturier open JJ Video with 2,200 titles in stock.

July 21, 1991: The High Prairie Little Eagles defeat Waskateneau 11-8 to win the Alberta Mosquito baseball championship in Slave Lake.

July 21, 1993: South Peace News reports the Alberta government promises to clean the old Faust Osmose site by early August.

July 21, 1994: Rookie Athabasca MP David Chatters is named Reform’s Natural Resources Critic.

July 21, 2007: Pottermania strikes High Prairie as the latest books go on sale at various venues around town.

July 21, 2010: High Prairie POPS Home Hardware announces in a story they are planning a major expansion with the installation of a new truss plant.

July 21, 2010: The Alberta government announces $89.9 million has been set aside in the budget to build the new High Prairie Hospital. Construction is expected to begin in 2011.

July 21, 2015: High Prairie’s Barry Sharkawi is elected to his third term as chair of the Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance.

This Day in World History – July 21

356 BC – Herostratus sets fire to the Temple of Artemis.

365 – Crete earthquake/tsunami allegedly destroys Alexandria.

1798 – Napoleon Bonaparte wins Battle of Pyramids in Egypt.

1831 – Belgium gains independence from Netherlands.

1836 – 1st Canadian railroad opens.

1853 – Central Park in New York created.

1865 – Wild Bill Hickok shoots and kills Davis Tutt.

1873 – Jesse James and James Younger gang’s 1st train robbery [Iowa].

1904 – After 13 years, the 4,607-mile Trans-Siberian railway is completed.

1904 – Camille Jenatzy sets world auto speed record at 65.79 mph.

1925 – John T. Scopes found guilty of teaching evolution.

1944 – US forces land on Guam during its recapture from the Japanese.

1951 – Dalai Lama returns to Tibet.

1954 – France agrees to independence of North & South Vietnam.

1959 – Boston Red Sox are last team to use a black player.

1960 – Ceylon elects world’s 1st female head of state in modern times.

1969 – Neil Armstrong becomes the first person to step on the moon.

1969 – Russia’s Luna 15 impacts moon after 52 lunar orbits.

1970 – Aswan High Dam opens in Egypt.

1972 – In New York, 57 murders occur in 24 hours.

1978 – World’s strongest dog, 80-kg St. Bernard, pulls 2909-kg load.

1980 – Jean-Claude Droyer climbs Eiffel Tower in 2:18.00.

1983 – World’s lowest-ever natural temperature -89.2C in Antarctica.

2007 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows is published.

2011 – NASA’s Space Shuttle program ends.

2017 – Singer Justin Bieber barred from performing in China.

2018 – India scraps tax on sanitary products.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 21

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – Don’t automatically think that beauty has to be defined by old-fashioned standards, Cancer. It’s time to change the definition. There is no need to squeeze yourself into a socially constructed mold that doesn’t resonate with who you truly are. Your job isn’t to try and make sure everyone loves you. There’s only one person you need to satisfy and that is you.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Issues may get a little heavier than you’d like today, Leo. Your job is to infuse some levity and humour into the situation. Your adaptability will be put to the test as other people remain steadfast in their opinions. Be conscious of how you use your words. Other people, especially superiors or elders, may be offended by careless, offhand remarks.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – If the doorknob doesn’t turn today, Virgo, don’t force it. You will only break it. Perhaps you need to try another door. If things don’t flow smoothly into place, then they probably weren’t meant to be. Life shouldn’t always be a struggle. Your job is to enjoy it. Remember that the next time you’re in a long line. View the situation as a period of rest.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Your new approach to things might get some flack from superiors today, Libra, but don’t let that stop you. Realize that your independent and somewhat rebellious nature helps to keep the world in balance. Don’t give up the fight when authorities insist that their way of doing things is best when in fact it’s simply old. Use your will and determination to combat the forces from above.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – You might be called upon to choose between two ways of handling a situation, Scorpio. The old way suddenly conflicts with the new. Which way are you going to proceed? Don’t be thrown off course by fast talk and neon lights just because they grab attention. On the other hand, don’t assume that the way that has worked forever is still the best. Use your intuition to choose the best route for you.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Unexpected events could shuffle the cards when you least expect it, Sagittarius. If you haven’t kept a close eye on the deck, you might get thrown for a loop. Don’t be discouraged. Everyone else is playing under the same rules as you. If the dealer seems crooked, go to another table. Don’t fall victim to the same trick twice.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your sense of self may be challenged today, Capricorn, and you might have trouble keeping your seat during the joust. Keep in mind that the way others see you isn’t necessarily the way you are. Don’t feel like you have to change direction to please anyone. Your only responsibility is to you. Bizarre events may occur, urging you to change your thinking.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – as you follow the path toward acquiring the latest, greatest, fastest, and best, you may have left behind some fundamental values, Aquarius. Don’t lose sight of the principles that make up your foundation. You could be shaken today when your ego goes on trial for pig-headed behavioUr. Stay in check and be conscious of the way you project yourself to others.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Key in to your sensual, beautiful nature, Pisces. Take time each day to tend to your soul and make sure it gets the nourishment it needs to radiate into the world. Unexpected people are likely to appear out of nowhere, so don’t be surprised when a former lover comes knocking on the door. Events from the past may travel to the present in order to teach you a valuable life lesson.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You may feel a nervous restlessness today that’s urging you to get moving, Aries. A journey to one place may send you off to another, which may take you on an adventure to some completely different place. It may seem like you’re on a crazy scavenger hunt. The energy of the day could leave you feeling ragged, but don’t give up. Your persistence will pay off in the end.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – A good tip to remember is to be careful about what you say about other people, Taurus. If you’re speaking about someone who isn’t present, act like he or she is. What’s your motivation for saying the things you say? Is it necessary to speak in such a way? A negative comment about someone is going to resonate through the cosmos. People could lose trust in you.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – You may need some time alone today to bring yourself back to center, Gemini. Independence is the key idea to keep in your back pocket. Make sure you’re not becoming a victim to a commitment you made long ago. As the landscape changes, you must also change. Stubborn actions will be detrimental on a day like this. Be honest and grateful for the things you have.