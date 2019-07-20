Today in High Prairie – July 20, 2019

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmaill.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 20, 2019

HP Dolphins Swim Meet starts at 10 a.m.

Marigold Mini-Golf open for play from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Parks Day at Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park noon-3 p.m.

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 20, 2019

Martin Herben, Theoran Bliss.

Today’s Local Birthday – Faust – July 20, 2019

Albert Klyne, Charlene Hunt, Judy Kirtio.

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 20

356 BC – Alexander the Great, Macedonian military leader.

1822 – Gregor Mendel, discovered Laws of Heredity.

1890 – Verna Felton, voice of Cinderella in movies.

1902 – Jimmy Kennedy, Teddy Bears’ Picnic singer.

1919 – Sir Edmund Hillary, 1st to scale Mt. Everest.

1929 – Mike Ilitch, founded Little Caesars Pizza.

1931 – Marina Popovich, holder of 102 flight records.

1945 – John Lodge, The Moody Blues vocalist.

1945 – Kim Carnes, Bette Davis Eyes singer.

1947 – Carlos Santana, Black Magic Woman singer.

1950 – Tantoo Cardinal, Canadian actress.

1954 – Jay Jay French, Twisted Sister guitarist.

1965 – Stone Gossard, Pearl Jam musician.

1968 – Kool G. Rap, American rapper.

1971 – Sandra Oh, Grey’s Anatomy actress.

1973 – Peter Forsberg, Colorado Avalanche.

1980 – Gisele Bundchen, model [Tom Brady’s Wife].

This Day in Local History – July 20

July 20, 1968: Shirley Ells wins the Pioneer Threshermen’s draw and wins a colour TV.

July 20, 1978: The Alberta government announces an $8.8 million plan to stabilize water levels on Lesser Slave Lake at a meeting in Kinuso.

July 20, 1979: A municipal census reveals High Prairie’s population is 2,281.

July 20, 1988: South Peace News reports that a Cree Interpretive Centre will proceed in Grouard but on a much smaller scale than anticipated.

July 20, 2001: Keeweetinok RHA fires chief executive officer George Ubels. RHA chair Sharon Cox cites no reason for the firing saying a legal issue was at hand. Later, it is revealed that Ubels provided false information on his resume.

July 20, 2007: Two vehicles are set ablaze at I&P Mechanic in High Prairie’s east end.

July 20, 2008: The Peavine Girls Softball Team wins the Alberta Bantam “B” title in Edmonton. They win six straight games including a 9-5 win over Sundre in the final.

July 20, 2010: Loblaw’s Craig Ware says they have no plans to open a No Frills grocery store in High Prairie. The Town of High Prairie’s economic development committee is left wondering why town council did not meet with Loblaw before the decision is reached.

July 20, 2016: South Peace News reports that Karen Lemay is appointed principal of Grouard Northland School.

July 20, 2016: South Peace News reports that Patrick Lambton is appointed principal of East Prairie Hillview School.

July 20-24, 2016: High Prairie sharpshooters bring home six Top 3 finishes at the 2016 Alberta Provincial Trapshooting Championships at the Edmonton Gun Club. Jesse Smith placed first in the following events: the Jim Thomson Singles 4B Class on July 22 with a score of 99; the Bruce McKenna Doubles 6B on July 23 with a score of 93; and the Championship Doubles 9A Class on July 24 Class with a score of 93. Rodney Smith placed first in Championship Singles 7/8 A Class on July 23 with a score of 195 out of 200, and second in the Championship Handicap 10 Class on July 24 with a score of 94. He also placed fifth in Prelim Handicap 2 on July 21 with a score of 91. Rodney’s son, Ethan, tied for third in the Sub-Junior Class, which includes all entries. He shot 163 out of 200.

July 20, 2018: Willy and Kristie Gordon celebrate the official grand opening of Shady Orchard Winery east of High Prairie.

July 20-22, 2018: The High Prairie Peewee Rebels win the Alberta Peewee A Tier 2 baseball title in Beaumont. The team, coached by Deen Flett, wins four straight games to win the title.

This Day in World History – July 20

1304 – Wars of Scottish Independence.

1773 – Scottish settlers arrive at Pictou, N.S.

1801 – Elisha Brown Jr. presses a 1,235 pound cheese ball at his farm.

1858 – Fee 1st charged to see a baseball game [50 cents].

1871 – British Columbia joins Canada.

1881 – Sioux Indian Chief Sitting Bull surrenders.

1926 – Methodist Church votes to allow women to become priests.

1928 – Hungary issues a decree ordering Gypsies to end their nomadic ways.

1933 – In London, 500,000 march against anti-Semitism.

1940 – Billboard publishes its 1st singles record chart.

1944 – British and Canadian troops occupy Hill 67, Normandy.

1944 – Adolf Hitler survives an assassination attempt by German army.

1954 – Vietnam separates into North Vietnam and South Vietnam.

1956 – Great Britain refuses to lend Egypt money to build Aswan Dam.

1960 – USSR recovers 2 dogs; 1st living organisms to return from space.

1964 – 1st surfing record to go #1 – Jan & Dean’s “Surf City”.

1976 – Hank Aaron hits 755th and last home run.

1976 – US Viking 1 lands on Mars: 1st Martian landing.

1994 – O.J. Simpson offers $500,000 for evidence of ex-wife’s killer.

1999 – Falun Gong is banned in the People’s Republic of China.

2005 – Canada legalizes same-sex marriage.

2015 – Dating site Ashley Madison is hacked.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 20

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – The day doesn’t begin until you clear your head and take stock of some pending personal issues, Cancer. You might be making mountains out of molehills. Realize that there’s a path for everybody. Put your stinger away today. It’s powerful, but it won’t do any good. Keep your power under wraps. Concentrate more on the mundane tasks that need to be done. Why not make a list?

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Today might be a difficult day for you, Leo. You instinctively will want to escape the situation and explore your horizons, but something holds you down. Take care of the bills on your desk, and deal with the mess in the bedroom. Clearing the physical space around you will help clear the mental space in your head. You will be footloose and fancy free soon enough.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – The world is wide open to you today, Virgo, so take advantage of all the great things it has to offer. Even though you may not realize it, you have a loyal fan club developing in the wings. The things you say and do have a strong impact on others. This is a fantastic day to take charge and lead others who seem to be floundering. Your solid perspective will be an asset in every situation.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Say what’s on your mind, Libra, but don’t take offense if no one seems to listen. Don’t bulldoze your point through. Whiners aren’t popular, either. Concentrate instead on your aspirations and push yourself to the limit. You might have been talking a lot lately, and getting those ideas out there is great. Now is the time when you need to lay some groundwork in order to realize those ideas.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – Get your head out of the clouds, Scorpio, and come back to Earth for a nice visit. There are some things you need to take care of here. Mundane tasks and routine chores won’t be painful after you set your mind on getting them done. You can accomplish a lot today. Just make sure you keep a level head and keep a firm handle on the reality of the situation.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Bring things down to Earth today, Sagittarius. Get yourself grounded and enjoy the day. The more you slow down and adopt a caring, sensitive, receptive attitude, the more things will naturally flow your way. This isn’t a day to fight. It’s a time to connect with others on a symbiotic level. Nurture yourself and others. Get a massage and snuggle up close to those you love.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Today is a fantastic day for you, Capricorn, so enjoy yourself fully. Your emotions will be stable and you have a very expansive sense of well-being. Your self-confidence is strong, so use this to your advantage. This energy may be subtle, but if you tune into it early in the day and set a plan for what you want to accomplish, you can be very productive.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Today is a good day to simply get things done, Aquarius. Take care of the annoying tasks that have been accumulating. You have a great opportunity to accomplish a lot. People are less concerned with frivolous drivel and gossip than they are with setting a plan to meet an important goal. Contribute to this trend by getting serious about the tasks at hand.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Your emotions may seem a bit muddy today, Pisces. You might not understand the reason for this. Look to others to share your thoughts. You should find that talking will help you sort through your feelings. If you need to, shift down to second gear for a little more power. Take your time if you need to. Don’t let others rush you into believing something that you suspect isn’t true.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – You’re going to get it all today, Aries. You may not feel especially powerful, and in fact there may be those who try to make you feel incompetent. Realize that this is a passing trend and you will soon bounce back to your true self. Open up a little more than usual and let more light into your life.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – Today is your day to shine, Taurus, so give it your all. Be sure that you get the credit you deserve for all you do. Try not to fall into self-pity. Be yourself and people will naturally follow your lead. Now is an excellent time to make plans for the future. Stay grounded and on target with your goals. Make sure you aren’t thrown off course by other people’s whims and motivations.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Today is a day of contrasts, Gemini. Eat chocolate in the morning and go jogging in the afternoon. Sleep in late and go to bed early. It’s also a day of grounding. Spend time at home and make more calls than you normally would. Clean your desk and organize a bookshelf. Why not clean out the refrigerator? Take care of your pets.