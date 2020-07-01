Today in High Prairie – July 2, 2020

Today in High Prairie! See what’s happening today in town, local birthdays, celebrity birthdays, local history, world history and your daily horoscope. Please send your birthdays and community events to southpeacenews@hotmail.com and statsmanchris@hotmail.com

What’s Happening Today – July 2, 2020

No listings today!

Today’s Local Birthdays – High Prairie – July 2, 2020

Grant Gladue

Today’s Local Birthdays – Faust – July 2, 2020

Tyler Campiou

Today’s Celebrity Birthdays – July 2, 2020

1819 – Thomas Anderson, Discovered pyridine

1877 – Hermann Hesse, Steppenwolf writer

1904 – René Lacoste, French tennis player

1916 – Barry Gray, Started call-in radio

1916 – Ken Curtis, Gunsmoke actor [Festus]

1921 – Maria Britneva, A Room with a View actress

1925 – Marvin Rainwater, Ozark Jubilee singer

1929 – Imelda Marcos, 1st Lady of the Philippines

1931 – Robert Ito, Quincy MD actor [Sam]

1932 – Dave Thomas, Wendy’s Restaurants founder

1937 – Polly Holliday, Alice actress [Flo]

1939 – Richard Petty, US NASCAR driver

1939 – Paul Williams The Temptations musician

1937 – Larry David, Seinfeld actor

1951 – Joey Puerta, Ambrosia rocker

1952 – Johnny Colla, Huey Lewis band member

1954 – Wendy Schaal, Fantasy Island actress

1957 – Brett Hart, “The Hitman” pro wrestler

1960 – Julia Montgomery, Revenge of the Nerds actress

1968 – Mark Tewksbury, Canadian Olympic swimmer

1986 – Lindsay Lohan, Another World actress

1990 – Margot Robbie, Wolf of Wall Street actress

This Day in Local History – July 2, 2020

July 2, 1915: A baseball game between Grouard and High Prairie is held at the Grouard sports grounds. Grouard easily wins but a score is not disclosed.

July 2, 1969: South Peace News reports on the opening of Prestige Flowers, owned by Reg and Grace Burgar, and managed by Linda Burgar.

July 2, 1969: South Peace News reports that Lorraine Hachey, Colleen Kozie, Colleen Kellie and Denise Demeulle are competing for the honour of Winagami Lake Beach Queen.

July 2, 1969: South Peace News reports that rain is desperately need to help crops along, especially in Salt Prairie.

July 2, 1972: An estimated 8,500 people attend the annual Winagami Lake Beach Day. High Prairie’s Lorraine Lariviere wins the Beach Queen title.

July 2, 1975: New recreation director Ann Wyllie is introduced to the board.

July 2, 1976: NAR worker George Stephenson makes his last run after 40 years.

July 2, 1986: Area senior Fritz Kruger says the new tourist booth looks like something that should be in someone’s back yard.

July 2, 1994: Dwayne Taylor celebrates the grand opening of the Crazy Horse Saloon and The Liquor Corral.

July 2, 1996: Larry and Yvonne Marquardt open Bodyshapers Gym with Val Marquardt and David Davies as managers.

July 2, 1996: Jim Tallman, Kristy Tallman and Gus Photiades reopen the Pizza Factory.

July 2, 2000: A rare occurrence happens when a waterspout touches down on Lesser Slave Lake’s east end.

July 2, 2000: The High Prairie Branch of the Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicates their new chapel.

July 2, 2000: High Prairie’s 50th anniversary weekend celebrations conclude as hundreds prepare to return home.

July 2, 2009: Former principal of many schools in High Prairie School Division, Walter Fraser Durnin, passes away in Ashcroft, B.C. at the age of 81 years.

July 2, 2012: An East Prairie teenager, Tonesha Walker-Desjarlais, 16, is tragically murdered in Edmonton during a random attack.

July 2, 2013: Dr. Chris Lewis passes away in Calgary after a 2 1/2 year battle with cancer. He practiced medicine in High Prairie for many years before retiring in 1988.

This Day in World History – July 2, 2020

1505 – After thunderstorm, Martin Luther declares he will become a monk.

1578 – Martin Frobisher sights Baffin Island.

1698 – Thomas Savery patents the first steam engine.

1808 – Simon Fraser ends his trip down Fraser River, lands at Musqueam.

1823 – Bahia Independence Day: the end of Portuguese rule in Brazil.

1843 – An alligator falls from sky during a thunderstorm in South Carolina.

1850 – Benjamin Lane patents gas mask with a breathing apparatus.

1865 – William Booth and his wife Catherine found the Salvation Army.

1900 – 1st flight LZ-1 [zeppelin] at Lake Constance, Germany.

1901 – Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid rob train of $40,000 in Montana.

1916 – Lenin says Imperialism is caused by capitalism.

1921 – 1st million dollar boxing gate: Jack Dempsey vs Georges Carpentier.

1937 – Amelia Earhart disappears flying over Pacific Ocean; never found.

1951 – Leidse astronomers discover radio signal out of Milky Way system.

1956 – Elvis Presley records “Hound Dog”” and “Don’t Be Cruel”.

1962 – Sam Walton opens his first Walmart store in Rogers, Arkansas.

1966 – 1st France nuclear test on Mururoa atoll.

1976 – Formal reunification of North and South Vietnam.

1979 – Susan B. Anthony dollar is issued, 1st US coin to honour a woman.

1982 – Man using lawn chair & 42 helium balloons rises to 16,000 feet.

1990 – Panic in tunnel of Mecca: 1,426 pilgrims trampled to death.

1998 – “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” is published.

Today’s Horoscopes – July 2, 2020

Cancer [June 22 – July 22] – You might feel like you’ve come out of the dark and into the light today. A weight has been lifted, but there’s still a great deal of emotional drama that needs to work itself out. Go for a long walk this afternoon and increase your lung capacity. Get your heart rate up. You’ll find the more active you are, the better you’ll be able to sort through your emotional trauma.

Leo [July 23 – Aug. 23] – Take a break from your steady climb today and have a look at the world around you. Enjoy a night out with friends, if possible, and take an active role in the conversation. You’ll find the more socializing you do [even if its remote], the more you’ll be able to release some of the tension you might not even realize you have. Get the energy moving again. Take an active role in keeping up with the beat.

Virgo [Aug. 24 – Sept. 22] – Pay attention to the news today. Be sure to check not just the mainstream news but also the offbeat independent publications and websites. Question what you hear and read. Take an active role in increasing your knowledge of the world. Take responsibility for your citizenship by keeping an eye on what’s going on. Information is an important aspect of power.

Libra [Sept. 23 – Oct. 23] – Today is a great day to go out and get things done. You might find you’re a bit indecisive, but don’t sweat it. Don’t feel like you have to make any great commitments. You’ll do fine jumping around from lily pad to lily pad. Get yourself into the open and express what’s on your mind. Engage in some sort of physical activity that gets your circulation going.

Scorpio [Oct. 24 – Nov. 22] – The name of the game for you today is action! The air seems to get clearer, and it feels as if a weight has been lifted off you. You might notice a sudden burst of physical energy urging you to get out and go for a long bike ride. Feel the wind blowing through your hair. Or release your pent-up emotions on the soccer field in a fast-paced game with your friends, if possible.

Sagittarius [Nov. 23 – Dec. 21] – Take some of that knowledge you’ve picked up and processed over the past few weeks and spread it around. It’s time to put your communication skills to work. You’ll find your emotions are strongly tied to your actions today, and that things will take on a much lighter tone than they have in the past few days. Take deep breaths and release that pent-up tension.

Capricorn [Dec. 22 – Jan. 20] – Your physical stamina is apt to be quite strong today. You should consider working out to release some of that pent-up energy. Engage in a sport or something that involves strategy and good coordination. Pick up a tennis racket or join a basketball game, if possible. You’ll find that your high level of energy will be the key to coming out on top.

Aquarius [Jan. 21 – Feb. 18] – Take a break from the seriousness that has prevailed over the past couple days. You’ll find that upbeat conversations are the way to navigate through today’s waters. You might notice that communication is more active and that words are especially effective. Talk and people will listen. Listen and people will talk. The exchange of ideas is critical on a day like this.

Pisces [Feb. 19 – March 20] – Jump back onstage and say your peace. Your active participation in the conversation of today is critical to maintaining a healthy energy flow. The things you say to others will have a profound effect, so choose your words carefully. Enjoy a physical activity that involves a group, if possible. Be an active participant in all the situations you encounter.

Aries [March 21 – April 20] – Your solid footing may become a bit unstable today, but don’t worry about it. Be a little more flexible and release your tightfisted grip on the situation. Infuse a bit of laughter and playfulness into things. You’ll find the exchange of ideas is a critical part of the day. Get out of the house and enjoy light-hearted conversations whenever possible.

Taurus [April 21 – May 21] – There’s no excuse for laziness today! Make sure you get out of bed before the day ends. You’ll find the more action you take, the happier you’ll be. Express your thoughts to the people around you. Get out in the open air and listen to what the wind has to say. Be active and flexible. People’s emotions are more on the surface, so keep things light and energetic.

Gemini [May 22 – June 21] – Don’t let things stagnate. It’s time to take action. In everything you do today, see how far you can go as opposed to how deep. Cover a wide range of topics. Take a break from your usual emotional intensity and simply enjoy the sunshine and light conversation with others. Keep things energetic and upbeat. Take action when you see that things are flagging.